Humana Shakes Off 'Medicare For All' Fears

After recent talk of "Medicare for All" in the build-up to the 2020 election, Humana and other managed care stocks dipped at the end of the second quarter.

Humana (HUM) reported earnings a few weeks ago on July 18th, 2019. The successful earnings stoked bullish sentiment that had already been brewing since the stock jumped off its low of $225.65 set in April 2019. The recovery has run up to about midway between its 52-week range, about 16.5 percent below the high and 31.6 percent above the lows. As shares approach a ceiling around $315, investors will have to decide whether the stock has room to run higher, especially as a national debate over healthcare policy rages on before the 2020 US elections. However, the political noise shouldn’t distract from the fact that HUM’s fundamentals are very solid.

(Source: Finviz)

Even though the stock tanked in the first half of 2019, earnings reports showed strong fundamental performance. The healthcare company extended its streak of Wall Street EPS and revenue estimate beats since it began at the end of 2017. In fact, the company posted its strongest numbers ever in its latest earnings report for 2019 Q2 with $6.05 per share EPS and $16.25 billion in revenues. In addition to income and revenue highs, management increased guidance for its metrics across the board, including a steep increase in estimated Individual Medical Advantage for the year, up from $415-440k to $480-500k. Analysts continue to see this solid performance as bullish, with almost 80 percent seeing the stock as a Buy or Outperform and a price target well above $300.

The numbers ran in contrast with the bearish effect of the intensifying Democratic rhetoric in favor of a “Medicare for All” solution to healthcare. Shares of major health insurers across the sector saw a decline in the second quarter as many companies lagged the S&P 500, according to the New York Times. The threat became tangible when Senator Bernie Sanders, a popular Democratic candidate, introduced a “Medicare for All” bill in Congress that also included four other 2020 Democrat hopefuls.

Performance of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) relative to SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) from StockCharts.com

The trading trend that affected HUM and other healthcare provider stocks should just be transitory. The likelihood of any legislation passing in the near future is slim, as there is still substantial opposition from Republicans and lobbyists. In reality, the overly bearish sectoral trend was probably an adjustment of the strong momentum that healthcare stocks maintained through the end of 2018. The chart above shows that since June, performance of healthcare provider stocks has stabilized to the level seen before the climb in the latter half of 2018. This flatter trend should continue as investors continue to monitor the general appetite for universal healthcare proposals, as fundamentals are unlikely to change.

That’s part of the reason HUM began its recovery. In 2019 Q2, the healthcare company saw a 15.1 percent year-over-year increase in its Individual Medicare Advantage membership. The robust growth saw its retail premiums grow by 17.5 percent, which offset minor losses in its other premium segments for total premium growth of 15.0 percent. Benefit expenses grew at a similar rate, 15.4 percent, but were offset by a -3.3 percent drop in operating costs to slow overall operating expenses growth to 12.9 percent. In this current trend, HUM should be set to increase profitability further as it adds retail customers.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Looking at some key ratios, it’s clear that HUM’s has successfully executing its plan to “create sustainable competitive advantage.” While its benefit payout ratio (benefit expenses per premium revenue) jumped slightly in the last two quarters, it has trended consistently low with an average around 84 percent. Compared to peers in the industry, HUM edges out smaller providers with a better rate and remains competitive with Cigna (CI) at 77.3 percent and healthcare behemoth UnitedHealthcare (UNH) at 83.1 percent (ratios taken from the last quarterly report).

Fluctuation in benefits each quarter, though, are largely outside of the control of the firm, but what management can focus on is improving efficiencies in the administration of the services. The last two quarters from HUM show that the company is committed to improvement, as it reported two SGA per premium ratios below 11 percent. With membership growth robust, keeping this metric trending lower is the key to adding to the bottom line, so investors should keep an eye here as they monitor this stock’s performance.

The extra cash being brought in isn’t sitting idle either. HUM has seen a slight increase in its capital expenditures as it continues to invest in technology to improve its managed care services. This includes augmenting its “data layer” to allow for more data analytics, which will lead to “more proactive care” as well as improvements to its “experience layer” that will “increase consumer engagement and ease for providers.” More specific projects include Studio H, a digital health center serving as a platform for the development of new technologies, and a “collaboration” with health records company Epic.

Often, these types of updates from companies can sound like fairy tales, but Humana consistently ranks top in the industry when it comes to customer experience. This may speak to the large growth rates Humana has seen in its membership, so reputation shouldn’t be discounted, especially in an industry that has come under scrutiny by the public eye recently.

Despite the noise in the run-up to elections, HUM looks like a comfortable investment through the end of 2019. As mentioned earlier, management sees a very profitable second half of the year after upgrading guidance in the most recent quarter and two dividend increases since the beginning of 2018 (from $0.40 per share to $0.55). At this rate, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see another dividend hike by the end of 2019. The main question is whether or not the rally will hold in a market that looks gloomy. The initial trend suggests it’s likely, but a key resistance test will be around the $310 level, which was set in the first half of 2019. A breakout there could send shares back to their previous highs around $330, and even higher if fundamentals keep the trend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.