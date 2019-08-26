Top Nordic Banks: Historically Cheap With A Steep Discount To EU And U.S. Peers

The probability of upside is much greater than experiencing a further decline, and opening position now will be compensated by historically high dividend yields.

There are roughly about 400-500 banks in the Nordic region. Most of these banks are very small and operate only at the regional level. In this article, I will expand on the top 4 banks in terms of their market cap. Namely, DNB ASA (OTCPK:DNBHF) with a market cap of USD 25 billion, Nordea Bank AB (OTCPK:NRBAY) USD 24 billion, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (OTCPK:SKVKY) EUR 19 billion, Swedbank AB (OTCPK:SWDBF) USD 15 billion.

Nordic banks vs. EU and the U.S.

As indicated in the chart above, all of the largest Nordic banks have suffered a dramatic share price decline in the past 3-year period. Here are the key main drivers behind this downfall.

#1 - Money laundering

Nordic banks are facing one of the largest money-laundering scandals due to gigantic flows of Russian money moving into the EU banking. Majority of these flows have gone through Baltic banks, especially Estonian.

Some key facts:

Danske Bank - around €200 billion of suspicious transactions that flowed from Russian and Azerbaijani sources through the Estonia-based bank branch of Denmark from 2007 to 2015. It has been described as possibly the largest money-laundering scandal ever in Europe and as possibly the largest in world history. Swedbank – caught up in the same regional money laundering scandal originating with Danske Bank. There are clear indications from Swedish National Television of illegal Russian money flowing through Swedbank. Nordea - Nordea has also had money-laundering problems and is the subject of several criminal complaints.

All this has had a tremendous effect on the Nordic banks wiping out many billions of their market cap. Also, the uncertainties created by the money laundering scandals have left significant spillover effects on other banks not directly accused of the illegal transactions. For instance, SEB has not been explicitly accused of laundering money via Baltics, but its share price has moved in tandem with the development of Swedbank`s share price.

#2 - Negative interest rates

Depressed interest rates make it much harder for banks to generate or even sustain their profits. The main business activity of a bank is to borrow at low cost and lend at a higher rate to get compensation for the taken risk and make a profit. When the yield curve flattens, the spread narrows hence putting a bank in much harder spot to sustain the previous level of income, not even speaking about a reasonable possibility of achieving higher profits.

In the case of Nordics, negative interest rates are the norm. ECB, Riksbanken, Danmarks Nationalbank are all driving below 0 rates. Furthermore, the German 30-year, Swedish and Danish 10-year bond yields are all negative (except Norwegian 10-year, which is yielding ca. 1.2%). This makes it even harder for banks to profit from the spread. To make matters even worse, just recently Jyske Bank announced that it will charge negative deposit rates for clients above a certain amount of deposit to combat the negative market forces. While it is hard to predict how this maneuver affects Nordic banking sector, one thing is certain – the risk of customers withdrawing their deposits and other banks eventually doing the same is considerably increased.

Severe competition

Over the last few years, a range of players competing with traditional banks has emerged into the financial services sector fueled by intensified technology development. 78% of banking professionals see the new entrants as one of the top three challenges they are facing today. Disruptors themselves believe the main reasons they are a threat to traditional banks is due to their modern technology platforms which allow them to quickly adapt to consumer demands.

Since 2010, three out of the four largest banks have lost market share, with Nordea experiencing the biggest decline, losing around 3%. SEB is the only one of the four largest banks to have increased its market share. Small banks in Sweden have collectively gained market share since 2010 through strong growth in lending.

#3 - Regulations

Europe’s banking authority has substantially increased its estimate of how much more capital banks in the bloc will need to comply with new global rules. The European Banking Authority predicts that the largest banks in the EU will have a total capital shortfall of EUR 135 billion to comply with reforms (due to Basel IV - fully in force by 2027). For example, EBA estimates the largest European banks to suffer on average a 2.8% drop in their core capital under the new rules. Across the bloc, banks will be subjected to a 24.4% increase in their minimum capital levels to comply with the reforms.

Other European bank stocks have decreased in value as well; however, compared to top Nordic banks, the share price development has been considerably better. Money laundering scandals, increased competition in the region and slightly more dovish monetary policy stance have outweighed both the overall negative trend in the EU banking sector and the banking crisis in Italy.

While during the same period U.S. banks have also suffered, the magnitude of the relative market cap lost is significantly lower.

Mike Mayo, head of US large-cap bank research at Wells Fargo, comments:

There is no way to sugar coat the negative impact of lower interest rates on NIM, NII, and EPS, leading to likely cautious management guidance in September.

U.S. banks still face some headwinds from the increased regulatory environment and negative interest rates, but thanks to marginally higher Fed Funds rate (which in relative terms is a lot) and no major money laundering scandals, the relative performance of U.S. banks has been much more pleasant than that of Nordic ones.

Catalysts

My thesis is that the market will re-price these top Nordic banks to at least the same level at which other EU peers are trading. I do not expect major capital appreciation due to the prevailing structural market forces (negative rates, intense competition, and regulatory costs), but the odds are in favor for some upside rather than a further price decrease. Even if the price stays flat, the current dividend yield offers attractive compensation for waiting the positive market correction. Here are two main reasons why I think that the chance for upside is bigger than the downside.

Re-pricing of possible money laundering fines

Since the money laundering issues came to light, Danske and Swedbank have lost more than 50% of their market cap. And the key risks here stem from the banking authority side – whether the banks will be allowed to continue to have access to dollar transactions, and whether the fine amount will be so large that the core business will be damaged to such an extent from which it will take a dozen years to recover. In my view, the authorities will not let it happen. The argument is that both of these banks are systemically important by having a significant chunk of market share in the Nordic region. In the case of Swedbank, it is even more complicated – Swedbank is one of the largest banks in Baltics (largest in Latvia). So, considering the role that these banks play in the region and all the macro and geopolitical risks, which are taking place now, the probability is quite low that either Danske or Swedbank will get shut down.

And when preliminary sanctions will appear (which should be lower than the market has priced in), the market will re-price the stocks accordingly. As a consequence, other banks such as SEB and DNB should see their stocks rebound as well – especially considering that there are no sizable direct money laundering accusations made against them.

Valuation convergence

Source: Morningstar

All of the multiples indicate that the banks are trading at a significant discount relative to their 3-year averages. Since accusations for Swedbank have been the heaviest compared to other Nordic banks, its multiples indicate the steepest discount (e.g. P/E 42% below 3-year average). In the meantime, the P/E and dividend yield median for U.S. banks is ~ 14 and 2.49%, respectively. Other EU peers are slightly higher priced as well – median P/E of 10.1 and P/B of 1.09.

Considering the level of discount indicated in the table above, the market has definitely priced in a lot. While it is understandable why the current multiples are lower compared to the 3-year average, the fact that the multiples have fallen below those of the EU peers is hard to justify. What makes it even harder to explain is that Nordic banks are widely known for being better capitalized and more profitable than the EU counterparties. For instance, EBA's stress test shows that the major Swedish banks (including Nordea since the bank still had a Swedish parent company when the stress test began) are resilient to a sharp deterioration in the economy.

Thinking conservatively, top Nordic banks should see their multiples converging to at least the level of other EU banks. Depending on which bank and which metric one looks at, the expected share price rebound lies at a range of 10–20%.

The bottom line

The market has punished top Nordic banks too drastically, mainly due to a very pessimistic view on money laundering issues. Given that the Nordic banks are trading at ~20 discount to its EU peers, although being more profitable and better capitalized, the expectation of its share price convergence to the valuation levels of its peers is reasonable. By taking a position in the Nordic banks one will be exposed to a much higher probability of achieving upward correction than experiencing further dip of their share price. During the process of share price convergence, one will be awarded by a hefty dividend yield of ~ 6–12%.

