Trump's Tweet-Rant Very Likely To Backfire; Could Change His Tone

The goal of more balanced trade is laudable, but the methodologies need to be revisited, and soon.

Intro

Markets were already keyed up for a big Friday, absent any retaliatory tariffs from China or tweets from the President.

Powell delivered his message quite effectively. I discuss his performance in my report: Powell Earns High Marks. The initial market response was pretty muted.

And Then...

Well, next President Trump took to Twitter.

Now, China had deftly timed its announcement to levy $75B in tariffs on US farm goods to roughly coincide with Chair Powell's speech, and also to directly precede President Trump's departure for a G7 meeting in Biarritz, France.

Suffice it to say, the domestic (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) and indeed global (EFA, EEM, ACWX) financial equity markets did not care for the directive ("Our great American companies are hereby ordered...") to look for alternatives to China.

Indeed, Twitter, SA comments, and the like, buzzed with statements amounting to: "Telling companies what to do---isn't that socialism?"

Market Impact

Good comment, jjstation; certainly that's been the overall storyline for stocks over the last decade. By every dip. This time could turn out to be no different. Markets other stocks are being affected in material ways.

CNBC: Friday close

But there are some important aspects of Friday to consider. The initial impact in the bond market (TLT, AGG, BND) to Powell's speech was unconcerned. But we really are plumbing the depths of all-time weighted average low yields in the Treasury market. In fact, at least in that respect President Trump has been quite effective at getting yields to move in his desired direction.

Bloomberg

The Bloomberg correspondent makes the case in the video above that while the details of China's retaliatory tariffs were not clear, US trade negotiators were unlikely to be wildly surprised by the content. Commodities (RJA, DBC, USO) were part of the collateral damage in the ongoing tit-for-tat tactics presently employed.

The larger point, however, is that on the front line, trade really is being disrupted between actual firms. Naturally, China wants to attack President Trump's voter base, and so are going after agricultural products such as soy.

Investing.com

Volatility has been reasonably well behaved, even on Friday. The SPX has now suffered three drops of greater than 2.5% since August 1, all while managing to hold up within 10% of all-time highs.

Heisenberg makes the case that negative dealer gamma can lead to strong momentum trades, as market makers have to sell into lower prices (or buy into higher prices) to remain hedged on short options positions. In other words, bouts of mechanical selling are potentially brooding under the surface here.

Conclusion

Whether you love him or hate him, President Trump is trying to marshall any and all support towards renegotiating - frankly rebalancing - trade with China. This is not an easy task, as the Chinese do have an ability that American politicians simply don't have to pull levers and issue directives.

Trump apparently wants to wield similar power in order to extract the best terms from his negotiating opposition. This includes the use of monetary policy if need be.

WSJ

Greg Ip at WSJ makes the case that, through history, recessions and economic pullbacks are nearly always accompanied by Fed tightening. But that's not what people remember. Instead, people recall the event that tipped the economy or what sank the markets into bear territory.

Mr. Ip makes the point that of the last 12 tumbles in the US stock market, the news of the day was settled on trade, and not rates. He goes on to share that there is more than twice the number of mentions of trade negotiations in earnings calls as compared with the current level of interest rates.

Twitter - @RealRandyHarris

Snicker and call the President a hypocrite if you like, but there is a pretty significant messaging problem as we head into the 2020 election cycle. These two economies are heavily intertwined after two decades of synchronization of the global supply chain.

I do happen to believe that the terms of trade between the US and China desperately need to be revisited, and I support President Trump in that respect. My suspicion is that if anything has the potential to change Mr. Trump's tone and messaging behaviors, it will be days like Friday. There will simply not be much patience among American voters if random tweets carry the potential to erase billions of dollars in stock market value.

The approach taken toward achieving those goals need to be more disciplined.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.