Dorchester Minerals: Dull, Boring And Underfollowed - Just How I Like It

Over the past 16 years, Dorchester Minerals has paid a total of $29.03 in distributions, has diluted unitholders by only $2.18 per unit, and has 5% higher proven producing reserves.

Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) is a dull, boring and underfollowed oil and gas royalty income play, and it’s just how I like it. In addition, I believe DMLP is the crème-de-la-crème of their sub-industry. Flying under the radar screen, this quality company should continue to reward long-term unitholders. At its current price, Dorchester Minerals offers a substantial cash income of 11%+, but also comes with the investment issues wrapped around its master limited partnership structure. As I like to describe the company, it’s a diverse, investor friendly, oil and gas royalty firm with the tax advantages of an MLP. Do you like oil and gas sector? Do you like MLPs? Are you looking for income? If you answer “yes” to all three, then DMLP is very worthy of inclusion in your energy portfolio.

The Permian and Balkan comprise the bulk of DMLP’s 2018 oil and gas royalty revenues

Dorchester Minerals owns land in multiple oil and gas producing fields and “rents” it to oil producers in the form of overriding royalty payments of a specific percentage of revenues generated from each well on their property. The business model is pretty simple, and several other investments are structured the same. However, of importance to me are the following advantages of DMLP over their E&P royalty peers:

No debt: Unlike several of its peers, DMLP has built its business utilizing no debt. Management adds acreage by issuing additional units as acquisition currency, as they did in Jan of this year. Management has been very prudent with share issuance. Since its formation in 2003, management has made three land acquisition, in 2004, 2009, and 2019. Investors should note the stable share count over the previous 16 years, rising less than 1% annually and increasing from 29 million units outstanding in 2003 to 33 million units today. As part of their corporate mission, being debt-free is a top priority.

No production, field, or time constraints: Several of DMLP’s royalty peers are structured as terminating trusts or corporations, whereby at a specific date or after a specific production volume, the land holdings revert back to their previous owner. The business then terminates. Some investment options can hamstring oil and gas operations to a specific E&P field or from a specific sponsor. DMLP holds land and producing assets in multiple fields, with the Permian and Balkan comprising 92% of current proven oil reserves and the Permian and Houghton comprising 48% of natural gas reserves. As a diversified, perpetual royalty firm, DMLP offers a better long-term investor profile than many of its peers.

Investor-focused management: Of interest to most MLP investors today is the status and cost of DMLP’s general partner IDR, or incentive distribution rights, which siphon increasing cash flow to the GPs as the business grows. The trend today is to exchange a larger percentage of equity ownership to the general partners for the alleviation of the IDR burden. However, DMLP has never employed IDRs in its corporate relationship with its operating team. The payment fees to its general partners are a fixed percentage of revenues, and the GP has a limited equity ownership in the MLP.

Interestingly, the individuals of the operating management team own more units than the general partner. According to their May 15th investor presentation, insiders (officers, managers, and immediate family) own almost 3 times the shares as the general partner firm. The general public holds 84.5% of outstanding units, insiders hold 11.5% of units, and the management GP owns 4.0%.

In addition, within their mission as an MLP is to not generate unrelated business taxable income (UBTI). The general partner is instructed to avoid engaging in activities which might trigger the UBTI clause of the IRS regulations. In my many years of holding DMLP, I have yet to see this attribute broken.

As investors, we are buying into DMLP’s ability to continue finding additional oil and gas reserves without dilutive unit issuance or debt accumulation. As an owner of about 2.3 million gross acres, DMLP has an exceptional history of organic reserve growth, or finding new oil and gas on existing land. The importance of organic growth cannot be understated when reviewing most royalty firms. In 2003 when formed, proven producing reserves were 94.0 equivalent reserves (Bcfe). As of the end of 2018, DMLP has produced a cumulative 190.0 bcfe for a -96 bcfe initial 2003 reserves minus cumulative production calculation. Offsetting this has been “revisions and acquisitions”, or additional reserves from either new finds on existing land or from acquisition, of 195.4 bcfe. Keep in mind total land acquisition since 2003 cost the company only 4 million units with a current value of $72 million. At the end of 2018, total reserves of oil and gas stood at 98.5 bcfe.

Phrased another way, since 2003, DMLP has paid a total of $29.03 per unit in distributions, has issued new shares equivalent to $2.18 per unit ($72 million/33 million units out), and has 5% higher proven producing reserves than 16 years ago.

Below is a graphic outlining annual cash distributions vs market prices of oil and natural gas, also from their investor presentation.

Investors should note the variable nature of the distribution. As an unhedged commodity-influenced business, this aspect of variable rate distributions is a fact of life for unitholders. With declining production, reserves, and pricing for its natural gas assets, DMLP is becoming increasingly exposed to the oil markets, but stands to benefit from the potential for higher natural gas exposure should gas prices turn around.

Below is a map from DMLP’s May presentation outlining its most recent land acquisition and its overall land holdings.

From a 2018 vantage point, total income from both oil and gas businesses was mostly from the Balkan (51%) and from the Permian (41%). As the map shows, while the majority of its business is from two very prolific plays, their landholdings cross many different fields, adding to the diversity of its potential.

I recently read an article from fellow contributor Dividend Sensei describing the management qualities he seeks:

Corporate culture/management quality: is it run by conservative and prudent capital allocators, who take a long-term view and prioritize safe and steady dividends over time (as opposed to dangerous empire builders and idiots who light shareholder money on fire like it's going out of style?)

I propose the managers of Dorchester Minerals would qualify as “conservative and prudent capital allocators”, and in my opinion, have proven their ability to operate a quality investment firm over an extended period. CEO William McManemin has done a superb job over time of growing DMLP’s acreage, generating organic reserve growth, and adding profitable oil assets to the firm’s historic natural gas focus, while strengthening its investor-friendly history.

As a sign of confidence in their firm, insiders have been buying shares throughout the month of August.

Using dividendchannel.com’s calculator, below is a table and graph of the total return for DMLP since its inception in 2003 compared to an investment in the S&P 500 Energy ETF (XLE).

It seems over the previous 16.5 years, DMLP has outperformed its much larger oil and gas peers of the XLE with a total return of 308% (8.87% per year) vs 249% (7.85% per year). It is critical to appreciate with the high percentage of income generated by DMLP, with the impact of reinvesting distributions adding to its total return performance. On a stock price only calculation, DMLP underperformed based on an annual 6.6% price only return vs 7.7% for the XLE. Reviewing 3-, 5-, and 10-yr holding periods the following table outlines the total and price only return of DMLP vs XLE:

10-yr: Total average annual return, div reinvested, DMLP 4.22% XLE 3.08%; price only DMLP 3.33% XLE 3.32%

5-yr: Total average annual return, div reinvested, DMLP -5.64% XLE -7.46%; price only DMLP -6.58% XLE -7.11%

3-yr: Total average annual return, div reinvested, DMLP 15.38% XLE -1.99%; price only DMLP 14.32% XLE -1.57%

I have owned Dorchester Minerals since early 2006 after seeing it mentioned in a one-sentence shout out in the annual Barron’s Roundtable investment discussion. With all the ups and downs of the oil and gas market since I first invested in early March 2006, an initial $10,000 investment is now worth $19,988 vs $13,732 for a similar investment in XLE, with dividends reinvested.

Concerning the issue of holding Dorchester Minerals in a tax-advantaged account, such as an IRA, my humble opinion is all MLPs and tax-advantaged investments should be held in taxable accounts as to gain the maximum benefit of their unique tax structures. While UBTI is a potential messy spot for MLPs and IRA accounts, DMLP’s stated goal of not generating UBTI should be a comfort to investors concerned with this issue. However, as the necessary caveat, check with your tax preparer concerning your specific situation.

As an underfollowed, small-cap, niche selection, finding information is not as easy as its large cap peers. CFRA has a “Buy” recommendation with the following quantitative model drivers: Valuation Neutral; Quality Positive; Growth Positive, Financial Health Negative; Street Sentiment N/A; Price Momentum Positive. The Street Quant Ratings also rates DMLP as a “Buy” with a $20 price target. Value Line rates DMLP as 1 for Performance, 1 for Technical and 3 for Safety. More information can be found in my May 2019 SA article titled: Dorchester Minerals: Royalty Firm Setting the Standards for Investor Returns and Operations found here.

Currently trading at $17.25, my threshold for adding to my position is around $16 and below. However, for a new starter position, the current price and a current 11% yield seems like a good valuation to begin a position, with an eye on adding during any additional market declines. Dorchester Minerals is one of those stocks which has no following on the street but offers retail investors plenty to like. DMLP is best analyzed as a long-term oil and gas income play, which is added to as opportunities arise. Dorchester Minerals is my 5th largest equity holding, and I am ready to add more units.

Author’s Note: Please review the mandatory disclosures found on my profile page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DMLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.