We See Opportunity In Sarepta

We believe the Street has overreacted to recent issues and that the stock will rebound.

Over the entire course of its review, the FDA did not raise any issues suggesting the non-approvability of golodirsen.

The latest selloff now has the stock down well over 40% from 52-week highs.

Sarepta is down big this week on news that the Food and Drug Administration raised concerns about its New Drug Application.

We are targeting entry into Sarepta (SRPT) after it is getting whacked. It is set to dip under $100 and we think that in the $90 range this stock is a buy. The stock is falling in response to an FDA letter. Specifically, it is nosediving under $100 after it received a Complete Response Letter, or CRL, from FDA regarding the New Drug Application it has seeking accelerated approval of golodirsen injection for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in patients with a certain condition (specifically that condition is confirmed mutation amenable to exon 53 skipping). Let us discuss why we are bullish here on this opportunity.

Golodirsen has been extensively studied, all under the watch of the FDA, so this comes as a bit of a surprise truthfully.

We are not saying that the FDA is wrong here but in all of the data that had been submitted to the FDA:

The latest setback comes after the stock fell following its Q2 conference call. Despite reporting very solid earnings, the stock sold off pretty hard. Today's sell off looks to knock the stock into the mid-$90 range where we would like to buy for value:

The play

Target entry: $94-96

Stop: $88

Target exit: $120+

We think this plays out in a few weeks max

Discussion

So what is going on here? The ESSENCE study (4045-301) is a global, randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled study assessing the efficacy and safety of golodirsen and casimersen, the exon-45 skipping agent, which is ongoing. The CRL received in response to the NDA for golodirsen simply compounds other issues that investors have been discounting and we think it has come down far enough to do some buying. We also see a support line at the lows made in December 2018.

The letter that was received generally cites two concerns. First is the risk of infections related to intravenous infusion ports and renal toxicity seen in pre-clinical models of golodirsen and observed following administration of other antisense oligonucleotides.

You see, renal toxicity with golodirsen was observed in pre-clinical models at doses that were ten-fold higher than the dose used in clinical studies. Renal toxicity was not observed in Study 4053-101, on which the application for golodirsen was based. That is what is somewhat baffling about this.

Doug Ingram, president and chief executive officer, Sarepta, stated (see link in opening paragraph to investor letter):

We are very surprised to have received the complete response letter this afternoon. Over the entire course of its review, the Agency did not raise any issues suggesting the non-approvability of golodirsen, including the issues that formed the basis of the complete response letter,. We will work with the Division to address the issues raised in the letter and, to the fullest extent possible, find an expeditious pathway forward for the approval of golodirsen. We know that the patient community is waiting.”

Sarepta is requesting a meeting with the FDA to determine next steps. We are confident that it gets resolved but we have to tell you this 20% whack compounds what we believe was Sarepta's unjustified ~20%+ selloff on news that it has expanded its Micro-Dystrophin program to achieve a more likely FDA approval even as its competition struggles with significant safety issues.

The stock was down huge just 10 days ago on more than double normal volume as selling accelerated when the company announced its plan to increase enrollment in a study of DMD gene therapy SRP-9001 that will extend its development timeline.

Further, the Street has punished the name thanks to a recent and error filled report in VAERS. The appearance of SRP-9001 on the FDA's Adverse Event Reporting System was an error. This is an error that has no material significance for the stock moving forward as it is on the verge of a Vyondys 53 approval with casimersen right around the corner potentially in early 2020. The stock had not even started recovering.

What about from a performance standpoint? Is the performance of the company, despite these setbacks, worthy of a purchase? Yes. Q2 numbers were pretty solid despite year-over-year fluctuation. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, SRPT saw net revenues of $94.7 million, compared to net revenues of $73.5 million for the same period of 2018, an increase of $21.2 million. YTD things look even better. Net revenues are $181.7 million so far, compared to net revenues of $138.1 million for six months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $43.5 million.

The increases primarily reflect the continuing increase in demand for EXONDYS 51 in the U.S.

Expenses continue to be heavy. Cost of sales was $15.9 million, compared to $6.7 million for the same period of 2018. The increase primarily reflects royalty payments to BioMarin Pharmaceuticals and University of Western Australia (UWA), and higher product costs as a result of increasing demand for EXONDYS. Research and development expenses were $113.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $122.8 million for the same period of 2018, a decrease of $9.6 million. Research and development expenses were $203.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $169.1 million for the same period of 2018, an increase of $34.8 million. Most of this is for ongoing trials.

How does this translate to earnings. Well, it is a biotech so it is losing money. Sarepta reported a net loss of $276.4 million and $109.3 million, or $3.74 and $1.67 per basic and diluted share for the second quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively. On an adjusted basis, the net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $61.2 million, or $0.83 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $28.0 million for the same period of 2018, or $0.43 per basic and diluted share. This was of course driven by higher expenses.

Sarepta is okay cash-wise. It had approximately $1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of June 30, 2019, compared to $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2018. The decrease is primarily driven by the proceeds of the public offering of common stock in March 2019, offset by cash used to fund the ongoing operations during the first half of 2019.

Products to keep an eye on

Source: RNA platform presentation

EXONDYS 51 (eteplirsen) continues to perform well as we saw that second-quarter sales were $94.7 million, 29% growth quarter over same quarter last year. In the RNA franchise of products, the company advanced its VYONDYS 53 (golodirsen) application, but that is why shares are down today thanks to the FDA's response letter. Sarepta is also preparing to submit for casimersen, with a target PDUFA date in the first half of 2020, and has commenced dosing in its PPMO SRP-5051 MAD trial.

Source: RNA Platform Presentation (linked above)

Turning to the gene therapy platform, the company has completed the dosing of the 24 patients in its placebo-controlled micro-dystrophin trial as forecasted, made significant progress in the build out of its commercial micro-dystrophin process and manufacturing facility, advanced its gene therapy engine, and has added a number of new development programs to the pipeline. Beyond the LGMD 2A program announced during the quarter, Sarepta is pursuing additional gene therapies for Rett Syndrome, cardiomyopathy, Emery-Dreifuss muscular dystrophy type 1, and, moving outside of rare disease, multiple sclerosis.

Take home

Sarepta is currently a strong buy at these levels as the latest bad news the company is dealing with does not justify the selloff in this company with multiple key catalysts right around the corner that could significantly increase the earnings base of the company. We believe that under $100, this stock represents opportunity.

