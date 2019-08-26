Trade Wars Are Easy To Lose

China has the advantage in that department, and it hasn't even used its killer weapon much.

While the damage accumulates and is nearing a tipping point, which party is going to blink first is determined by politics.

We are now entering the seriously 'lose-lose' part of the trade war, where economic rationality has gone out of the window and parties dig in.

We told you a few weeks ago that the time of what we will call 'trade-war light,' by which we mean a trade war without generating serious economic consequences, was over.

What we meant by serious economic consequences was stuff that is becoming substantial in macro figures and outlook, we make this clear as we are well aware there are numerous individual businesses that already face serious economic consequences, and in no way do we want to belittle that.

But have a look at the following graphs (from The Telegraph):

And this one:

Things are getting worse really quite rapidly and it's difficult to see what could stem the rot. There can be little doubt that the trade war is a major cause, as the problems are concentrated in manufacturing, world trade, and business investment (which is sort of paralyzed as a result of the ensuing uncertainty). Services and consumer spending are still largely purring along, but for how long, one wonders.

Economic pain

We have little doubt that China is suffering way more economic pain under the trade war compared to the US, especially as whole supply chains are broken up and foreign companies start shifting supplies from elsewhere, places like Vietnam and Thailand and Mexico and a few others.

But the Friday escalation will produce further pain in the US:

It increases the uncertainty for companies, affecting business planning and investment.

It puts upward pressure on prices (see below).

It further undermines global growth and manufacturing, which are already in serious trouble.

It will hasten the run to safety and exiting risky assets.

It could get worse enough for some of the weak spots to fall.

Tariffs on the remainder ($300B) of Chinese imports, now proposed at 15% beginning in September are mainly on consumer goods, which so far have been able to escape most of the damage.

If these tariffs get serious enough as to start affecting the CPI then this producing several bad effects for the US economy. The main one is consumer spending, which is the one thing holding up the economy right now (the Hill):

President Trump’s trade wars are expected to reduce the average U.S. household’s income by $580 by 2020, according to a new study by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). That figure — which does not include new tariffs scheduled to go into effect in September and December — amounts to a significant chunk of economic growth. It is the equivalent of roughly $60 billion in lost economic activity.

The New York Fed puts this figure higher at $831, but the essence is that the US consumer is already paying quite a bit for the trade war. This hasn't stopped robust consumption growth, but it remains to be seen if these figures climb significantly with the new tariffs.

The Chinese counter-tariffs will also hurt certain sectors significantly, like autos and auto parts, agriculture, energy and certain electronics. It adds up. What the tipping point is, nobody knows, but even the White House isn't nearly as confident in the economy as they claim, given the pounding the Fed gets and the stimulus proposals that are being aired.

Speaking about the Fed, what one should keep in mind is that they are fairly powerless against these kinds of supply shocks, reducing growth but increasing prices is a nasty combination as we found out in the 1970s.

The saving grace is that we're still far from the inflationary environment of that decade, and much of the self reinforcing loops (the famous wage-price spiral) seems well and truly buried as the labor movement is a shadow of its former self.

On top of that, the trade war itself might very well unleash deflationary forces through its effect on commodity prices and the yuan, for instance.

So we're not as pessimistic as Dr. Doom (Nouriel Roubini) with respect to the impact of supply shocks at this juncture, but if tariffs keep on rising who knows what's possible.

So while we're not seeing inflation as a serious threat, at least not yet, the combined weight of the increased insecurity and falling production, especially abroad, really is a concern.

The US isn't an island that can float unscathed while the rest of the world economy burns, there are multiple ways this will hurt the US economy:

The US energy sector, especially the shale drillers will be greatly impacted by lower oil prices.

US agriculture, manufacturing and chips will be impacted by US and/or Chinese tariffs.

Relocating suppliers and rebuilding supply chains is expensive and isn't even always possible.

Worsening business, market and consumer sentiment could very well set off something of a vicious cycle.

So while China will incur more pain, the pain for the US economy (not to mention the rest of the world) will likely increase meaningfully.

Rallying the nation

Well, who do you think will be able to rally the nation behind him, an autocratic regime with no election clock ticking or the President who is seen by many as divisive and having a 62% disapproval rate who has been telling his electorate that trade wars are easy to win? From MarketWatch:

“The recent rise in nationalist, patriotic behavior in China means that it would have been impossible for the Chinese government not to react to the latest U.S. tariffs,” said Agathe Demarais, global forecasting director at the advisory firm The Economist Intelligence Unit.

Posing the question is answering it. The Chinese are very unlikely to cave, they have decided to retaliate and sit out the consequences instead. This has forced the President to either escalate or surrender, a bit of an awkward choice but he clearly chose escalation.

It remains to be seen whether he can rally the nation behind the flag against China, especially as the economic consequences start to emerge and with an election looming.

China also has an advantage in its ability to command all levers of policy and formulate a coherent response. Watch Monday for the yuan fix, for instance, which remains one of the most powerful weapons in the Chinese armory, even if it's one not without risk of self-harm.

Compare that to the President, who on Friday exhorted both the Fed, to drastically lower rates, and US companies, to leave China altogether, but all largely, if not entirely in vain as he has no command over either.

The killer weapon

And the Chinese have a killer weapon which both inflicts great pain on the US as well as insulates China from the US tariffs to some extent, which is their control over the exchange rate.

A couple of weeks ago, there was a surprise yuan fix that was a little lower than markets expected, and a sell-off ensued. This was clearly the Chinese showing what they are capable of, if provoked (which they would say they were, as it seemed a direct response to Trump's new tariff announcement).

We've seen this on a larger scale in 2015 and the start of 2016, when world financial markets sold off sharply on unexpected yuan depreciation which seemed on the verge of being out of control.

At that time, the Chinese spend over $1T of their forex reserves to stem the rot, and they finally managed to reduce the capital outflows that were behind this with the help of a series of capital controls.

Since then the situation has calmed, but it is like a valve the Chinese can open at will. Private capital still wants to leave China in large enough quantities as to put significant downward pressure on the exchange rate if the capital controls were lifted.

The setting of the yuan trading band is a powerful weapon, any setting lower than the market expects is liable to cause great consternation on financial markets, opening up the spectrum of a substantial Chinese devaluation which will send a large deflationary wave through the world economy.

It's not without risk to the Chinese themselves, firing up devaluation expectations will also rekindle the desire for domestic capital to move out, with a new sense of urgency.

It remains to be seen whether the capital controls in place can function well enough to withstand such desires and reduce capital outflow to a trickle. The jury is still out on that.

But the effects on world financial markets is likely to be large and it will increase the downfall of US markets which are already reeling from the renewed escalation in the trade war itself.

Conclusion

Economic rationality now seems to have gone out of the window and we have seriously entered the lose-lose part of the trade war where the outcome will be decided by who can sustain the most pain and maintain the most united front.

With US elections coming up next year and the President's approval rating at 62% with the economy and the stock exchange as his major selling points, the margins seem to be slim here.

Chinese leaders aren't facing any election pressures; indeed the pressures seem to be to not to cave to foreign pressure so one can highly doubt whether trade wars are "easy" to win, it looks more like they can't be won at all as the collateral damage of the trade war keeps accumulating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.