SS&C Technologies: Despite Downward Guidance Revision The Stock Is Still A Buy

SS&C Technologies (SSNC) is a leader in the enterprise software & solutions for the asset management market and offers a powerful business model, with a significant cross-sell opportunity of a newly gained customer base after major acquisitions in 2018. We like the stock because of its cloud-related initiatives which are transitioning the company to a purer SaaS business model, thus driving margin expansion in the near future. According to the market research report created by Mordor Intelligence, the Software & Services market of the financial industry is expected to reach CAGR of 7-8% over the next 5 years. SSNC has been taking advantage of positive industry dynamics in the past, by generating inorganic revenue CAGR of 30% with a 95% retention rate, EPS CAGR of over 20%, combined with a very strong margin expansion since its IPO back in 2010.

The company has a strong competitive advantage by offering a broad suite of products that simplify and unify tasks from several departments across the entire financial institution. Particular products help the asset management firms to make better strategic decisions when it comes down to generating excess return rather than spending time on unnecessary trade execution or regulatory tasks. Even though the company has recently cut its Q3&Q4 and full-year FY19 guidance, we still believe that the company can execute on new large deals. In our opinion, it will result from its long-term partnerships and strong customer relationships, thus making strong cross-sell opportunities or even receiving a higher number of outsourced services from the existing client base.

Financials

(Source: Investor Presentation, June 2019)

The company has a 97% of recurring revenues which makes it a very solid stock pick in the times of a recession or during the late-stage business cycle. We like the fact that almost 80% of revenues come from the Americas, thus making it more immune to all the uncertainty around the U.S.-China trade issues as well as the present slowdown in the macroeconomic growth of the key European economy Germany. In terms of client concentration, revenues are highly diversified as the company’s largest client represents only less than 5% of total revenues. In general, contracts are usually one to five years long and are subject to automatic annual renewal, thus making cash flows highly predictable and less volatile.

(Source: Investor Presentation, June 2019)

We especially like the stock because of its high margin business model with an EBITDA margin of roughly 40% over the last decade. However, given the size of DST and Intralinks acquisition in 2018, EBITDA margin dropped by 400 bps Y/Y to 37% in FY 18. Nevertheless, we are confident the company can drive its margin expansion over the next several years, especially when it successfully integrates newly acquired technologies and fully materializes on anticipated cost synergies.

(Source: Investor Presentation, June 2019)

The company has been highly accretive to its shareholders with an EPS CAGR of 26.7% since its IPO in 2010. We believe that once the company successfully drives down its leverage below 4.0x it will continue to drive further double-digit EPS growth with an increased number of share buybacks as well as strong earnings generation from the future business performance.

Market Dynamics

(Source: Investor Presentation, June 2019)

According to the figure above, industry dynamics have been very favorable for the company so far, with an estimated total CAGR of 6% between 2016 and 2021. The largest financial institutions or funds have huge internal workforces and highly sophisticated IT systems, which are very costly to maintain and are becoming more expensive year after year. Most of the internal IT systems are outdated what makes the company in the financial industry very inflexible when it comes down to implementing the most recent IT trends or solutions in the house.

One of the biggest reasons for the growing trend of IT outsourcing within the financial industry is the fact that asset managers prefer to focus on their core business competencies like delivering great alpha. Furthermore, the increased popularity of ETFs has created a very high pressure on the asset management fees, therefore particular companies are trying to minimize operational expenses and be as cost-effective as possible.

Because of cost optimization purposes they usually outsource certain IT services or operational functions. They usually select SS&C for outsourcing some of their key operational functions like compliance or mail center, given the fact that SS&C has built a very strong reputation and customer loyalty over the last 30 years.

Considering the fact that the largest global financial institutions like JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) or HSBC spend billions of dollars on their Software & IT services, management expects the addressable market of outsourcing opportunity in the size of several hundred million dollars. We believe that the company can reach this target which still makes up a tiny portion of the entire $300 billion Software & IT services spending market of financial institutions worldwide.

Q2 19 Earnings Results

(Source: 10-Q Filing, July 2019)

The company reported adjusted revenue of $1.16 billion in Q2 19 or up 27.2% Y/Y, beating the consensus analyst estimate of $1.15 billion. Non-GAAP diluted EPS came out at $0.91 in Q2 19, thus beating the consensus analyst estimate of $0.85. In terms of margins, adjusted consolidated EBITDA and operating margin were 38.8% and 19.5%, respectively. The Chairman and CEO Bill Stone stated:

“SS&C delivered strong Q2 2019 results, with adjusted revenue up 27.2 percent to $1,155.8 million. We have a strong business and market-leading products. Our management teams and sales force are charged with profitable revenue growth, and I am pleased they have delivered this quarter. Significant wins from SS&C Asset Management Solutions (fka DST) and SS&C Advent lead the quarter, and our EBITDA margins increased over 600 basis points from Q2 last year.” (Source: Press Release, July 2019)

During the quarter, the company closed several important deals with few Asian clients for Geneva, Black Diamond, Eze’s products and SS&C GlobeOp fund administration services. A very important deal was with the $12-billion asset manager which chose hosted outsourced services model over the existing on-premise software. We see a huge potential in the outsourcing services business as most of the major DST clients will most likely look for particular solutions on the market over the long run. In our opinion, management has set a very good strategy to land new clients by offering them solutions like Singularity or EZE Eclipse cloud platform at the beginning. After a while when they build a strong business relationship then clients might be more prone to outsource vital IT services to the company or choose other SSNC’s products as well.

Guidance revision

The company lowered its Q3 & Q4 19 guidance primarily because of loss of DST clients resulting in the amount of $38 million for Q3 19. However, we are optimistic that SSNC is well-positioned to further penetrate existing DST customer base with strong cross-selling opportunities of newly established products in the near future. One of the key reasons for a lower guidance revision was a lower projected annual revenue to be down $53 million from the announced guidance in Q1 19 for DST acquisition. The CEO provides even more insight during the most recent earnings call.

I think it’s important to note that the major part of what’s impacting the DST revenue are clients that terminated pre-acquisition that are now coming off the platform. But if you look at DST revenue retention, since we’ve acquired them, when you look at revenue retention over the last 90, last 12 months, it’s averaging at about 96%.” (Source: Earnings Call, July 2019)

Now we are unsure whether the management couldn’t predict the amount of DST pre-acquisition terminated clients already back in Q1 19. However, we believe that the lower guidance revision of annual DST revenue number results from a wrong revenue projection by management, especially when it comes down to the timing of a revenue generation of new large customers. For instance, it can take up to 6 months before the company starts recording revenues from this new large accounts which are very competitive to land. Management reflects that and calms down investors by providing even more detail:

But, these are large contracts, and the revenue doesn’t start flowing until sometimes 60, 90 days after you sign them, in some cases, six months after you sign them. So, we still have a bunch of revenues that we’re still getting ready to start recording, but it takes time to get them installed and get them processing.” (Source: Earnings Call, July 2019)

Even though the management revised its revenue guidance for the Q3 19 and FY 19, it is still optimistic about the future free cash flow generation of close to $1 billion. We believe that the market participants had exaggerated by plummeting stock price over 20% after the Q2 19 earnings release.

Sales representatives of the acquired DST company were quite successful when it comes down of generating pipeline and landing new clients. However, the final execution of particular deals leading to a significant impact on revenue size might take several quarters or even years. We are optimistic that the execution of new large deals will be a key growth driver in the near future. We believe that the EZE Eclipse platform is the most compelling product when it comes down to landing new clients with later strong cross-selling opportunities throughout the contract duration.

EZE Investment Suite

(Source: EZE Soft website)

Eze was the key acquisition back in October 2018 in a transaction of $1.45 billion in cash. Management has very high expectations of an EZE Eclipse cloud platform which was released back in 2017. It simplifies execution and reporting of trades for asset managers in a single web interface and optimizes front-to-back office operations. We believe in the commercial success of Eclipse cloud platform, given the fact that the company works together with its clients and is labeled by longer customer lifespan compared to on-site legacy products. Management puts a very strong emphasis on making unique tailored solutions for each customer individually, thus meeting their specific technical requirements or needs. The go-to-market approach creates a unique opportunity for cross-selling of other SSNC products. For instance, newly acquired Eze Eclipse clients might decide for other flagship products like Geneva or decide to outsource some of their IT services. Management anticipates it can turn a $100,000 Eze client into several million worth of revenue. Consequently, we are highly optimistic of this long-term value extraction opportunity of over 2,500 EZE clients globally, which is not primarily reflected in the stock price at the moment.

Even though Eze business line receives fixed payments from its clients and its sales force is landing an increased number of new customers quarterly, management still anticipates a $10 million lower revenue in Q3 19 related to expected slow-down of trading volume across Wall Street. Once uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade war and global macroeconomic growth vanishes, then Eze business segment is well-positioned to capitalize on the trading volume rebound and generate double-digit growth rate.

We anticipate the strongest opportunity for the EZE business segment in the small to mid-size asset management market. For instance, smaller funds cannot hire a higher number of employees just to oversee regulatory or compliance requirements like their bigger competitors. In that case, smaller funds would lose time and focus on generating new investment ideas leading to a lower alpha compared to larger counterparts. Consequently, smaller firms have to use advanced technological capabilities like automation or AI. We believe that SSNC is well-positioned to capitalize on this market opportunity with the EZE Investment Suite as the best solution available on the market.

Future Acquisitions and Deleveraging process

Looking forward, over the next several quarters we anticipate that the company will not close any kind of acquisitions of a significant magnitude. Furthermore, we expect that management will most likely conduct a minor acquisition in financial services space to support the current development of the pipeline or to enhance existing offerings in the fund administration space. One reason is stretched valuations of Software & Services companies given the near the record levels of the major US indices and increased inflow of Private Equity and alternative funds money into the market over the last several years. Management prioritizes acquisitions with a reasonable risk/reward level and a discount to intrinsic value leading to strong value creation for its shareholders. In terms of the deleveraging process after acquisitions, the company will work on reducing net debt/EBITDA level under 4 as quickly as possible.

According to YCharts figure above, the company has been very successful so far in the past. For instance, the company could bring leverage ratio down from over 6.0x to under 4.0x over a couple of quarters after its acquisition of Advent software back in July 2015. SSNC is trading at the current financial debt to EBITDA (ttm) ratio of 4.77x; therefore, we anticipate that the company will use its generated free cash flows to prioritize deleveraging process over any kind of significant share buybacks or dividend increases throughout 2019.

Valuation & Technical Analysis

Shares are now trading at forward P/E and EV/REV multiple of ~12.6x and ~4.4x, respectively. Both multiples are trading at a discount compared to the peer group and also at a discount compared to the S&P 500 market average forward P/E multiple of ~17.5. We believe that a further execution of new large deals combined with realized cost synergies and extracted value from the most recent acquisitions might bring the stock price back to the historical average EV/REV multiple of ~6.0x what makes up a ~40% upside over the next twelve months.

(Source: Finviz)

Following the disappointing guidance revision, the stock price declined approximately 17% on July 30, 2019. If we take a look at technical analysis, the stock price has been in the downtrend after it reached its peak value of $67 in April 2019. Our near-term bullish catalyst is a better-than-expected execution of new large deals over the next several quarters which can lift the stock price back to the range of $55.0-60.0. On the other hand, if the company does not execute on new deals or even announces disappointing Q3 19 earnings numbers, then the stock price will most likely drop below the key support level of $40.0 to the next key psychological level of $30.

Risks

We expect that continued uncertainty over global political affairs and global macroeconomic slowdown might continue to negatively impact global financial markets, M&A market activity, and overall financial services industry. Consequently, we expect a lower business growth rate of financial services combined with lower trading volume across Wall Street, what will have a negative impact on the revenue growth rate of the key SSNC products and services.

During the most recent earnings calls, management emphasizes execution of new large deals; however, there is a reasonable risk that the company might fail to do so. For instance, the company has been expanding its sales force over the last couple of quarters; however, they might need longer than expected to learn all the tricks of the underlying business and execute on new large deals. For instance, when conducting large deals they usually require multiple presentations and personal meetings compared to smaller deals; therefore, revenue growth might stay under pressure for a noticeable period.

In our opinion, a new revenue recognition standard ASC 606 represents one of the major risks for the stock price performance over the next several quarters. For instance, with the new ASC 606 standard, the company has to report the total amount of revenues from its newly signed or renewed long-term contracts already at the beginning. Consequently, we believe that the revenue growth rate will be more volatile compared to the past. Additionally, management will be under more pressure to execute on new deals on a quarterly basis to meet Wall Street expectations of future high growth rate.

Takeaways

We believe that the recent stock price decline following the Q2 19 earnings number represents a good entry point for investors who are willing to take on more risk. In our opinion, the majority of market participants most likely focused on the news headline about the lower guidance revision. However, they didn’t consider the fact that the management did a forecasting mistake back in Q1 19; therefore, we believe guidance revision wasn’t a result of an expected decline in the operational performance for the rest of 2019. Furthermore, we are optimistic that the company will be successful when it comes down to integrating the most recent acquisitions - DST Systems, Intralinks, and EZE Software as well as achieving anticipated benefits out of them. We see a great example of cross-selling opportunities when it comes down to newly acquired clients of the EZE Investment Suite as they might be willing to outsource certain internal IT services or buy the other SSNC products like Singularity or Geneva. Apart from general macroeconomic and political risks, we find one of the major risks at the moment lower-than-expected execution on the new deals as well as failed integration or value extraction from the most recent acquisitions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: This article does not constitute a bid or an invitation to bid for the purchase or sale of the financial instruments in question. Neither is it intended to provide any kind of personal investment advice, therefore readers should conduct their own due diligence. Investing in financial instruments may always be associated with risk. Please contact your personal financial or investment advisor for any additional questions or materials regarding this article. We shall not be liable for any type of damage or loss arising from the use of the information contained in this article.