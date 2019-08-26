Cisco Has An Attractive 6.7% Total Yield, Including Buybacks And Dividends

Even with the cut in buybacks, the stock is still worth $55.55, an upside of 15%, and has a total yield of 6.7% including dividends and buybacks.

The company produces over $15 billion in free cash flow on a consistent basis, which represents 7.5% of its $203 billion market value.

Cisco has cut its shares by 29% in the past 10 years. It will likely still buy back shares worth at least 3-4% of its market value per year.

On August 14, 2019, Cisco reported higher earnings. It will cut its dividends and buybacks to 50% of free cash flow from over 130% in the past 2 years.

Cisco Will Lower Its Buybacks But Is Still Attractive

Cisco Systems (CSCO) reported higher non-GAAP earnings for its Q4 (+9%) and year ending July 31, 2019 (+19%) on August 14. The EPS figure increased a higher rate than net income because CSCO has been in doing large amounts of share buybacks for the past 2 years. The company has been buying back shares at a dramatic rate over the past two years. Even though management indicated that it will reduce the buybacks so that buybacks and dividends will be a minimum of 50% of free cash flow ("FCF"), I expect that the share count will continue to fall. Given its steady and consistent FCF, I estimate that buybacks will be at least 3.8% of its market value. CSCO stock has a healthy 2.9% dividend yield. Combined with its 3.8% buyback yield, the total yield is still attractive at 6.7% (2.9% + 3.8%). I estimate that CSCO is worth at least 15% more than today's price (August 22), or $55.55 per share.

Large Buybacks Over the Past 10 Years

Over the last year, the company has reduced its share count by over 8%.

In the past 10 years, its share count has fallen almost 30%, including my estimate for 2020.

In Q4 alone (ending July 31, 2019), CSCO spent a gross amount of $4.5 billion, reducing its count by 82 million shares (before options exercised by employees).

On a net basis, the Q4 buybacks used up over 116% of its Q4 FCF. In fact, the dollar amount of buybacks has averaged over 130% of available FCF in the past two fiscal years.

In the next year, management indicated that it would reduce dividends and buybacks to just at least 50% of FCF. Since it won't likely cut the dividend, that means it will reduce the share buybacks. Here's what the CEO said:

Estimates Going Forward

Based on this, the fact that CSCO still has $13 billion left in its present buyback authorization by the board, and the guidance given by CSCO for its Q1 ending October 2019, I estimate that total buybacks will fall to $7.7 billion this fiscal year from $20 billion last year, on a net basis.

Here is an excerpt from my Excel model which shows this forecast:

That will still mean that total shares outstanding will be reduced by 134 million shares, or 3.2%, from 4.23 billion to 4.09 billion, depending on how the stock trades over the next year. Moreover, this $7.7 billion spent on buybacks represents 3.8% of the stock market value right now. Combined with the 2.9% dividend yield, that gives CSCO a total yield of 6.7% in terms of capital returned to shareholders. That is an attractive return for investors.

Why CSCO is Slowing Its Buybacks

Note that my model assumes that CSCO's buybacks are dramatically reduced from $20 billion to $7 billion. Given that the company still has over $13 billion left in its present share buyback authorization, it may not reduce those buybacks as fast as I am assuming. On the other hand, CSCO has been reducing its net cash over the past two years with its large buybacks. Three years ago, in July 2016, it held $65.6 billion in cash and securities, or $37 billion on a net basis after debt. Now it has just $33.4 billion gross, or $8.7 billion net. So, CSCO may be slowing its buybacks to rebuild its net cash reserves.

Another reason that CSCO is likely slowing down its buybacks is to acquire more companies. On July 9, 2019, CSCO announced an all-cash bid of $70 per share for Acacia Communications (ACIA), which will cost $2.6 billion, net of cash and securities acquired. On August 6 CSCO announced it would acquire privately held Voicea, which is probably a sub-$100 million acquisition, since it has had only one funding round of $20 million. My model for CSCO above leaves room for 12% of FCF being spent on acquisitions and debt reduction, or $1.8 billion.

Valuation

As readers of my articles know, I like to compare companies with their peers using metrics that are meaningful for the analysis. In this case, I decided to use P/E, EV/Sales, and FCF Yield to compare CSCO with its peers and to derive a valuation target. Here is the methodology I used:

Based on these metrics, CSCO is slightly undervalued on a P/E basis and also on an FCF Yield basis. The following valuation was derived using these metrics:

This shows that on a comp basis, and assuming a reduced buyback program, CSCO is worth at least 15% more than its present price, $55.55 per share.

Summary and Conclusion

CSCO shareholders benefit greatly from its share buyback program. As I pointed out, the company's EPS per share grew at a faster rate (+19%) compared to its net income (+9%) this past year, solely due to its large share buybacks. Another reason is that for the same amount of dividends paid out, the per share dividend rate is higher given the lower amount of shares outstanding. The fact that CSCO is committed to buybacks, albeit at a lower rate going forward, is a very big positive for shareholders for this reason alone.

CSCO stock is worth 15% more than its present price based on my model, or $55.55 per share. I estimate that the stock has a total yield of 6.7%, including a 2.9% dividend yield and a 3.8% buyback yield. This is an attractive total yield for most investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.