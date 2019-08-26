NG Weekly: Balance Develops As Key Supply Holds

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher within the context of a completed corrective phase from 2.50s. This probability path did not play out as last week’s key supply, 2.22s-2.27s, held as resistance during the mid-week re-test. Price discovery lower ensued in Wednesday’s auction, driving price lower to 2.12s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.15s.

(NinjaTrader)

18-23 August, 2019:

This week’s auction saw selling interest in Monday’s auction from last week’s settlement, achieving a stopping point, 2.13s. Sellers trapped, 2.14s/2.13s, amidst minor buy excess halting the sell-side sequence. Price discovery higher ensued to 2.21s into the NY close where selling interest emerged. Monday’s late sellers held the auction as narrow balance developed in Tuesday’s trade, 2.18s-2.23s.

A buy-side breakout attempt from balance developed in Wednesday’ auction, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 2.23s, within key supply overhead. Structural sell excess developed there, halting the buy-side sequence. Price discovery lower ensued, achieving a stopping point, 2.15s, where selling interest emerged, 2.15s-2.17s, into the NY close. Wednesday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction into Thursday’s trade as price discovery higher developed to 2.19s into the EIA release (+59 bcf vs. +60 bcf expected). Buyers trapped amidst sell excess before price discovery lower resumed to 2.14s into early Friday’s auction. Sell-side continuation unfolded in Friday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 2.12s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.15s.

(NinjaTrader)

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery higher did not unfold as key supply, 2.22s-2.27s, held as resistance. Price discovery lower then ensued to 2.12s ahead of this week’s end. This week’s auction occurs as a continuation of the retracement from 2.26s toward key support, 2.13s, following the structural low development within the four-year major demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s.

Looking ahead, this week’s auction saw key supply hold before price discovery lower developed to key support. Focus into next week centers upon market response to key demand, 2.13s-2.12s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 2.22s-2.27s/2.29s-2.32s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this area will target key demand clusters below, 2.06s-2.02s/1.77s-1.61s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest-probability path this week remains buy-side within the context of a potentially completed corrective phase from 2.26s and the formation of a structural buy excess in Friday’s auction, 2.12s-2.14s. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market has finally revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate-term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture are showing signs of potential for structural low formation.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 59% decline from the November 2018 high, only since mid-June has the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). It is also worth noting that the MM net posture flip noted weeks ago continues (-205k contracts). This development implies that MM sentiment has finally turned to a bearish view as price reaches lows, most notably 4-year demand, 2.20s-1.50s. In the last 2 instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. MM posture has now reached quantity needed to develop structural lows. This development is likely now underway.

(Sharedata Futures, Inc.)

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

