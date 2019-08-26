Uncertainty Also Rules The Global Monetary World Of Jackson Hole

The global central bankers seem to be as mystified about the world as everyone else and this is not the best sign that can be hoped for.

Global central bankers meet in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, once a year and usually provide analysts of the world with some guidance on where they stand and what they are doing.

The world’s central bankers left Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with the feeling that things would never be the same again.

The world was different now, a turning point had been reached.

The world, as I have been writing more and more over the past nine months or so, has truly become a global financial system.

Central bankers cannot operate the way they once did and the US can no longer be considered a predictable actor in economic or trade policy.

In fact, given the condition of the global economy, central bank cooperation has seemingly become a thing of the past.

The world financial system has taken the tools of monetary policy out of the hands of the central bankers.

Just listen to what Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell had to say on Friday, August 23, in Jackson Hole.

The Federal Reserve can do very little in an environment that is controlled by trade issues.

That is, the Federal Reserve really has no weapons to do much of anything given the state of discussions of tariffs and other trade issues.

And, the same holds true for the central banks in other areas of the world.

To make things even more difficult, the uncertainties surrounding trade policy and the uncertainties connected with the future of monetary policy have created an environment in which “risk-averse” investors are channeling massive amounts of money around the world to place their funds in "safe havens" for protection.

Brendan Greeley even argues in the Financial Times:

Policymakers acknowledged they had reached a turning point in the way they viewed the global system.— even though there is no imminent replacement for the US dollar in sight.”

Yes, there is more and more talk about creating a global system that is not so reliant upon the United States dollar.

Mr. Greely quotes Mark Carney, the Bank of England governor:

The US accounts for only 10 per cent of global trade and 15 per cent of global gross domestic product but the dollar is used to price half of trade invoices and two-thirds of global securities issuance.

This predominance means that the Federal Reserve's actions can create distortions in the global monetary system that undermined the effectiveness of policymaking.

In today’s environment, one that I have recently written about, the connections between the Federal Reserve and the financial markets, like the stock market, have changed, and market participants are struggling to find out what the new connections might be.

The problem here is two-fold: first, the Federal Reserve has only recently broken the relationships they worked with for the past ten years; and second, as Mr. Powell has argued, the Federal Reserve cannot really tie itself to anything when trade policy is dominating the stage.

Maurice Obstfeld, a former chief economist of the IMF now at the University of California, Berkeley, is quoted as saying that “when other countries could predict US behavior, they were more willing to cede control of the global monetary system to Washington.”

Mr. Obstfeld argues that we have moved on from that day.

And, so you even get people like Mark Carney providing “the radical suggestion” that maybe a “state-run” or even a “private” digital currency might be used to serve as a “global counterbalance” to the United States dollar.

The problems are now global. Hence, the solutions need to be global.

Bottom line: we are entering a time when government policymakers are exhibiting extreme uncertainty about how to conduct their economic programs and this uncertainty is transferring itself to the rest of the world, throwing about all else up in the air.

Economic growth is slowing around the world, inflation is almost non-existent, and interest rates are extremely low or negative. Debt levels are extraordinarily high and future credit inflation seems to be staying within the financial circuits of an economy, refusing to meander into physical spending. That is, fiscal policies that increase deficits appear to be nearly totally ineffective in raising economic activity.

So, if the policymakers don’t really know where to go in this environment, how can investors know where to go?

What did we learn from the Fed’s Conference at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this year?

Central bankers from around the world are as confused about the world today as we are.

Investors need to exhibit a great deal of caution in such an environment.

