Tenaris Can Potentially Rebound In The Medium Term

Tenaris S.A. (TS) is a Luxembourg-based provider of steel pipe products to upstream energy companies across the world. The project deferrals in the offshore energy markets, tariff hikes for steel products, policy uncertainties in Latin America, and the lack of any significant new project are the company’s concerns. Policy uncertainty in some of the Latin American countries can also hinder growth and reduce margins in the short term.

I expect the U.S. market recovery and international markets to drive the company’s growth in the medium term. Tenaris’s Rig Direct services and Dopeless technology are expected to provide a competitive advantage in the medium term. I expect revenues from the Middle East and Europe to grow through 2020 due to higher LNG export possibilities. Tenaris has negative net debt, which is a big plus for a company of this size.

Analyzing Financial Performance

In Q2 2019, Tenaris’s top line strengthened, while the bottom line improved compared to Q1 2019. On a year-over-year basis, its performance remained steady. From Q2 2018 to Q2 2019, the company's revenues increased by 2%, while the net income fell marginally. Geographically, revenues from the Asia/Pacific-Oceania region increased the most, with a ~30% quarter-over-quarter rise, followed by Europe (23% up sequentially).

However, revenues from North America decreased (3.4% down sequentially). At the operating profit level, the company’s margin squeezed by 1.6% due to higher maintenance costs, while a quarter ago, its margin benefited from $15 million tariff recovery.

Opportunities In The International Market

The company has increasingly focused on the Middle East market in the past few quarters. Many energy operators in the Middle East (including Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait) are pursuing a strategy of increasing natural gas in the production mix as they target higher export. Qatar, in particular, is ramping up for drilling in the North Field and expanding the LNG position. On top of that, higher demand from the U.K. and Norway has led to a remarkable revenue rise in Q2. As a result of this trend, Tenaris’s management expects revenues from the Middle East, and Europe will continue to grow from 2H 2019 through 2020.

Improved demand in these regions is expected to benefit the company’s Rig Direct services and Dopeless technology sales. Even the market in sub-Saharan Africa, which was relatively docile in Q2, may see higher FIDs (final investment decisions) in 2020. For Tenaris, the impact of this recovery will come in the form of increased shipments of the OCTG products during 2H 2019. In anticipation of higher demand, it invested in shares of Saudi Steel Pipe (or SSP) in January 2019.

On the other hand, the company’s management is not confident over the sustained growth in the Asia Pacific as we witnessed in Q2. In that region, it expects the drilling activity in Thailand may face a less congenial environment when the concessions come to an end in 2022. However, in the near term, we can expect the Asia-Pacific region to keep growing in 2H 2019.

The Competitive Advantage

In 2019, the upstream energy companies have cut capex budgets and have focused on cash flow maximization. The volatility in the crude oil price, which has declined by 17% in the past year, prompted the decision. As drilling efficiency is being closely watched and followed by the drillers, Tenaris’s Rig Direct service provides improving drilling efficiency, adding flexibility to well design and simplifying pad management. On a Rig Direct basis, Tenaris provides the casing in multi-year projects, including the BlueDock connector and Wedge and Dopeless Premium connection technologies.

Through the integration of Saudi Steel Pipe in Saudi Arabia and the joint venture with Severstal in Russia, the company seeks to participate in the recovery in offshore and gas development. Dopeless technology, a dry multifunctional coating process, is used in offshore operations. Although the current uncertainty and challenging market environment make it difficult to grow, the acquisition of IPSCO is expected to expand the U.S. domestic manufacturing capability, because the acquisition will allow a more flexible and cost-competitive solution. Plus, it will expand Tenaris’s legacy customer base.

Steel Price Is Cooling Off

The decline in the steel and iron ore price is beneficial for Tenaris. The company uses steel scrap, DRI, hot briquetted iron, pig iron and ferroalloys as input for seamless steel pipe products. From March until July, the U.S. iron and steel price index has decreased by 8.7%, according to Federal Reserve Economic Data. The fall is driven by the declining price of hot-rolled coils, which is triggered by the lower rig count. Steel price may weaken in 2019 following higher global steel production and lower demand from China. Because the rig count is expected to stay suppressed in 2H 2019, the company’s management does not expect the steel price to rebound shortly. As a result, it also does not expect the pricing for the services it offers to improve in general.

Tenacity In Pricing

However, the competitive advantage of the Rig Direct service, which accounted for 17% of the company’s sales in Q2, is likely to protect its pricing from any significant dip in the next six months. Rig Direct is Tenaris’s integrated product and service model. In 2020, the company expects the U.S. rig count to recover, which can lead to higher demand and improved pricing. Besides the rise in recovery in the hot-rolled coils, the strong iron ore price will also affect the price dynamics.

Market Dynamics And Geographic Growth

The company’s medium-to-long term view of the oil and gas market is uncertain. Various geopolitical, economic, and industry indicators are showing mixed trends. While the U.S.-China trade war is continuously changing shapes, it is increasingly believed that the U.S. growth rate will fall in 2020. On top of that, the demand for crude oil can fall below expectations.

While the above factors can lead to a lower price, years of underinvestment in many international onshore and offshore E&P activities may attract higher investment in the coming quarters, as the increase in tendering activities in recent times shows. But again, the company’s management is skeptical of the view that the flow of investment into international markets will happen before 2H 2020.

While discussing the energy activity potential in South America, Tenaris’s management is optimistic of the potential in Argentina, especially regarding the Vaca Muerta shale. Because of the policy uncertainty in Argentina, the company looks forward to the election to be held in October. The outcome of the election may determine essential changes in policymaking. In the latest developments, there has been a launch of a tender for a large pipeline, which can accelerate the development of Vaca Muerta and other unconventional shales in Argentina.

Dividend

Tenaris pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share ($0.82 per ADS), which amounts to 3.84% forward dividend yield. In the past five years, its dividend has remained quite steady (only 1% fall). United States Steel Corporation’s (X) forward dividend yield (1.77%) is lower compared to Tenaris’s.

Cash Flow And Net Debt

Tenaris’s aggregate cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $890 million in 1H 2019, which was a 176% improvement compared to a year ago. The increase was led primarily by substantial growth in the working capital. Capex was $183 million in 1H 2019, leading to a $707 million free cash flow during the first half of FY2019.

The company’s net debt was negative $307 million as of June 30 as a result of cash & cash equivalents balance exceeding total debt. The net debt in 1H 2019 was an improvement compared to a year ago. When energy price nosedives and earnings dip, servicing of debt becomes difficult. In this scenario, a company like Tenaris will be better equipped to survive a downturn compared to many of its OFS industry peers. Given its ample liquidity (cash & equivalents and short-term and long-term investments), there is no near-term repayment or financial risks.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Tenaris is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~8.2x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 8.1x. This is lower than its average EV/EBITDA multiple between FY2013 and FY2018.

Tenaris’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in line with the industry peers’ average multiple contraction, because the company’s EBITDA is expected to improve in line with peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a similar EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is significantly similar to its peers’ (Vallourec (OTCPK:VLOWY), TimkenSteel Corp. (TMST), and United States Steel Corp.) average of 8.3x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, twelve sell-side analysts rated TS a “Buy” in August (includes “Outperform”), while five of them rated it a “Hold.” One of the sell-side analysts rated it a “Sell” or “Underperform.” The consensus target price is $32.11, which at the current price yields 47% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Neutral” rating. Its ratings are moderate on growth and profitability, while they are poor on value, momentum, and EPS revisions. I agree with Seeking Alpha’s assertion of a moderately high rating on growth. While some of its key growth metrics are strong compared to the closest peers, the company’s sequential revenue growth has tapered off in the past few quarters. However, I do not agree with the low rating on EPS revision, because its earnings beat analysts’ estimates in four out of the past four quarters. I think the company's relative valuation multiples can be sub-par compared to peers, as I discussed earlier in the article, and so, the low rating on value is conservative.

What’s The Take On Tenaris?

Tenaris’s acquisition of IPSCO, a steel pipe manufacturer, is expected to boost growth. The Rig Direct services and Dopeless technology, which help in improving drilling efficiency, adding flexibility to well design and simplifying pad management, is expected to provide a competitive advantage in the medium term. The increase in the international energy market activity has also shifted the company’s locus to the Middle East due to higher LNG export possibilities. To cater to the global markets, it acquired shares of a Saudi Arabia-based pipe company and set up a JV in Russia for a welded pipe plant earlier in 2019. Tenaris has negative net debt, which is a big plus for a company of this size.

However, Tenaris does face growth roadblocks. The policy uncertainty in some of the Latin American countries, project deferrals in the offshore energy markets, and tariff hikes for steel products are the company’s concerns. Despite that, its long-term drivers are still robust, and I expect the U.S. market recovery and international markets to drive Tenaris’s growth in the medium term.

