Brookfield Property Partners: New 6.375% Preferred Units From This REIT

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Units issued by Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Brookfield Property Partners LP - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 10M units issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $250M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred units in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 6.375% Class A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units Series 2 (NASDAQ: BPYPO) pay a fixed dividend at a rate of 6.375%. The new preferred units carry a 'BB+' S&P rating and are callable as of 09/30/2024. Currently, the new issue trades at a price of $25.35 and has a Current Yield of 6.29% and Yield-to-Call of 6.30%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be sitting at 5.24% and 5.25%, respectively.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Brookfield Property Partners ("BPY") is a diversified global real estate company that owns, operates and develops one of the largest portfolios of office, retail, multifamily, industrial, hospitality, triple net lease, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Its investment objective is to generate attractive long-term returns on equity of 12%−15% based on stable cash flows, asset appreciation and annual distribution growth of 5%−8%. We seek to accomplish this objective by acquiring high quality assets in resilient and dynamic markets and pursuing diversification across both geographic areas and real estate sectors, and continually recycling capital from stabilized assets at or near peak values into higher-yielding strategies. BPY's portfolio features some of the world's best-known commercial properties. View Brookfield's global real estate capabilities here. Brookfield Property REIT (BPR) ("BPR") is a subsidiary of BPY, intended to offer investors economic equivalence to BPY units but in the form of a U.S. REIT security. Dividends on BPR shares are identical in amount and timing to distributions paid out for BPY units, and BPR shares are exchangeable on a 1:1 basis for BPY units or their cash equivalence.

Source: The company's website - Overview

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, BPY:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2018, the common stock has paid а $1.26 yearly dividend. With a market price of $19.33, the current yield of BPY is at 6.52%. As an absolute value, this means it pays more than $468M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all issued Series of Preferred Units (including the Series 2) is around $26.33M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $7.92B, BPY is the third-biggest company (and the second non-US) in the "Real Estate Development" sector (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Brookfield Property Partners L.P.'s capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in June 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q2 2019, BPY had a total debt of $46.79B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred units. The new Series 2 preferred units rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal with the other preferred units of the company, the Series 1 that totals $160M.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of BPY but to find out if its new preferred stock has the needed quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) : This is our main criterion when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 7920/(46790 + 410) = 0.16 , indicating the company's liabilities are a lot larger than its equity and also BPY's indicator is one of the worst in the sector.

: This is our main criterion when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 7920/(46790 + 410) = , indicating the company's liabilities are a lot larger than its equity and also BPY's indicator is one of the worst in the sector. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments): This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM financial results is 1370/(2860 + 26) = 0.47, repeating the first ratio, but in this case, it looks much better, indicating that despite the quite high leverage, the cost of that leverage is relatively low.

The Brookfield Family

There are 3 more preferred stocks issued:

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 6.375% Preferred Shares Series A (BPRAP)

Brookfield DTLA Fund Office Trust Investor Inc, formerly MPG Office Trust Inc, formerly Maguire Properties Inc, 7.625% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (DTLA.P)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 6.50% Class A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units, Series 1 (BPYPP)

Source: Author's database

The first two securities belong to two subsidiaries of BPY. BPRAP was inherited from General Growth Properties, Inc. as part of the acquisition by Brookfield Property Partners, which was later transformed into Brookfield Property REIT. DTLA- is derived from the acquisition of MPG Office Trust in October 2013, and it has not paid any distribution since November 1, 2008. A small exception is one payout in 2015 of $2.25 per share but there is still a large amount of accumulated dividends.

The most suitable for comparison with the newly issued Preferred Units, is the third issue, the previously issued Series 1 Preferred Units of Brookfield Property Partners.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

BPYPP also pays a fixed dividend, at a rate of 6.50%, and it is also rated "BB+" by Standard & Poor's. With the current price of $25.92, BPYPP has a Current Yield of 6.27% and Yield-to-Call of 5.87%. By having very close call dates (6 months divide them) and comparing the series 1 preferred units (NASDAQ:BPYPP) with the Yield-to-Worst of 6.30% of BPYPO, we can see that there is yield spread of around 0.40% in favor of the new issue.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between BPYPP and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). Despite the short history of only 5 months, the preferred stock categorically outperforms the ETF.

Source: Tradingview.com

Furthermore, there are several Corporate Bonds, issued by the holding:

Source: FINRA

The 2025 Corporate Bond (BAM4202005), issued by Brookfield Asset Management, has a 3 months longer maturity date from the call date of BPYPO and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 2.679%. This should be compared to the 6.30% Yield-to-Call of BPYPO, but when making that comparison, do remember that BPYPO's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred units until 2024, that translates into a yield spread of 3.6% between the two securities.

Some more information about the bond can be found in the chart below.

Source: FINRA | BAM4202005

All REIT Preferred Stocks

Since BPYPO is the second series of preferred units (after BPYPP) issued by a REIT company, in the charts below, you can see a comparison between the new issue and all REIT preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, excluding the preferred stocks issued by CBL and WPG, as these companies are in a turmoil currently. The securities are shown by their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield. It is important to note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

Source: Author's database

The next chart presents only the preferred stocks with positive Yield-to-Call. For a clearer view, I've excluded PEI-B, CLNY-G, AHT-D, CLNY-H, and NYMTP, because of their high YTC. Source: Author's database

The following chart contains only the issues that have an S&P rating:

Source: Author's database

To see how the real Yield curve of these securities looks like, we'll have to include two more conditions: the preferred stocks don't have to be callable and have to trade above par value. The next chart will present the preferreds by their Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

All 'BB+' Preferred Units and Stocks

The last chart contains all preferred units and preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a 'BB+' Standard & Poor's rating and positive Yield-to-Call.

Source: Author's database

All Preferred Stock Units

The chart below contains all preferred stocks and units with Schedule K-1 with non-suspended distribution, by their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

Furthermore, for a better idea, SPLP-A is also excluded from this chart, as its Yield-to-Call is 208%.

Schedule K-1

We have agreed to use commercially reasonable efforts to furnish to you, within 90 days after the close of each calendar year, U.S. tax information (including IRS Schedule K-1), which describes on a U.S. Dollar basis your share of our company's income, gain, loss, and deduction, if any, for our preceding taxable year. However, providing this U.S. tax information to our holders will be subject to delay in the event of, among other reasons, the late receipt of any necessary tax information from lower-tier entities. It is therefore possible that, in any taxable year, you will need to apply for an extension of time to file your own tax returns. In preparing this U.S. tax information, we will use various accounting and reporting conventions to determine your share of income, gain, loss, and deduction. Some of these conventions have been mentioned in the preceding discussion or in Item 10.E "Taxation — U.S. Tax Consideration" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018. The IRS may successfully contend that certain of these reporting conventions are impermissible, which could result in an adjustment to your income or loss. Due to administrative reporting limitations, and notwithstanding the rules described above under "— Consequences to U.S. Preferred Holders — Basis of Units" requiring aggregation of partnership interests purchased in separate transactions, you may receive separate Schedules K-1 for any other equity interests you hold in our company, such as LP Units or Series 1 Preferred Units.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Brookfield Property Partners LP

Other Special Considerations

Redemption Upon a Ratings Event

Prior to September 30, 2024, at any time within 120 days after the conclusion of any review or appeal process instituted by us following the occurrence of a Ratings Event, we may, at our option, redeem the Series 2 Preferred Units in whole, but not in part, at a redemption price in cash per Series 2 Preferred Unit equal to $25.50 (102% of the liquidation preference of $25.00), plus an amount equal to all accumulated and unpaid distributions thereon to, but excluding, the date fixed for redemption, whether or not declared. We must provide not less than 30 days' and not more than 60 days' written notice of any such redemption. Any such redemption would be effected only out of funds legally available for such purpose and will be subject to compliance with the provisions of our outstanding indebtedness.

Redemption Upon a Change of Control Triggering Event

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control Triggering Event, we may, at our option, redeem all but not less than all of the Series 2 Preferred Units within 90 days after the first date on which such Change of Control Triggering Event occurred (the "Change of Control Redemption Period"), by paying $25.00 per Series 2 Preferred Unit, plus all accumulated and unpaid distributions to, but excluding, the redemption date, whether or not declared. We must provide not less than 30 days' and not more than 60 days' written notice of any such redemption.

Redemption Upon a Delisting Brookfield Transaction Triggering Event

Upon the occurrence of a Delisting Brookfield Transaction Triggering Event, we may, at our option, redeem all but not less than all of the Series 2 Preferred Units within 90 days after the first date on which such Delisting Brookfield Transaction Triggering Event occurred (the "Delisting Brookfield Transaction Redemption Period"), by paying $25.00 per Series 2 Preferred Unit, plus all accumulated and unpaid distributions to, but excluding, the redemption date, whether or not declared. We must provide not less than 30 days' and not more than 60 days' written notice of any such redemption. Any such redemption would be effected only out of funds legally available for such purpose and will be subject to compliance with the provisions of our outstanding indebtedness. If we do not give notice of redemption prior to the 61st day following the Delisting Brookfield Transaction Triggering Event to redeem all of the outstanding Series 2 Preferred Units, the distribution rate per annum on the Series 2 Preferred Units will increase by 5.00% beginning on the 61st day following such Delisting Brookfield Transaction Triggering Event, provided that if either the LP Units and/or the Series 2 Preferred Units are subsequently listed on either Nasdaq, the NYSE or the TSX, the distribution rate per annum on the Series 2 Preferred Units will reset to 6.375%.

Redemption Upon a Change in Tax Law

We will have the option to redeem all but not less than all of the Series 2 Preferred Units at a redemption price of $25.00 per Series 2 Preferred Unit, if as a result of a Change in Tax Law there is, in our reasonable determination, a substantial probability that we or any Successor Entity (as defined in "Description of the Offered Securities — Description of Series 2 Preferred Units — Redemption — Optional Redemption upon a Change in Tax Law) would become obligated to pay any additional amounts on the next succeeding distribution payment date with respect to the Series 2 Preferred Units and the payment of those additional amounts cannot be avoided by the use of any reasonable measures available to us or any Successor Entity (a "Tax Event"). We must provide not less than 30 days' and not more than 60 days' written notice of any such redemption. Any such redemption would be effected only out of funds legally available for such purpose and will be subject to compliance with the provisions of our outstanding indebtedness.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Brookfield Property Partners LP

Use of Proceeds

We estimate that the net proceeds from this offering (after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses), will be approximately $241,125,000. We will use the net proceeds from this offering to subscribe for Series 2 Property Partnership Mirror Units that are designed to mirror the economic terms of the Series 2 Preferred Units. We intend to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from this offering to the financing and refinancing of recently completed and future Eligible Green Projects, including the development and redevelopment of such projects. Pending the allocation of an amount equal to the net proceeds of the Series 2 Preferred Units to finance or refinance Eligible Green Projects, the unallocated portion of the net proceeds will be temporarily used for the repayment of our outstanding indebtedness, including on demand deposits and promissory notes.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $250M, BPYPO is a possible addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index during some of the next rebalancings. If so, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, BPYPO is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

BPYPO offers a slightly better return when compared to the other preferred units of the company, but it has the highest Yield-to-Worst from all rated securities in the sector. It also has the second-highest YTW compared to all BB+ preferred stocks and units, paying a fixed distribution, having a positive YTC. As a negative, I'll point the high leverage of the company, as the debt + preferred stocks are 5x times the market capitalization. However, BPY is paying 18x times more dividends than its issued preferred units, so it has a kind of buffer that protects the unitholders. Generally, I think that the positives are more than the negatives and BPYPO is a good choice for the risk that you are taking.

