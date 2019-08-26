Eyenovia: A High Risk/High Reward Small Cap

With a platform that can be applied to many other ocular drops, Eyenovia could eventually enter a U.S. market opportunity of ~$8.5 billion.

The company's microdosing technology has been validated in two Phase 3 trials, de-risking the approval of the company’s MicroStat candidate for mydriasis.

Politeness is the first thing people lose once they get the power.” ― Amit Kalantri, Wealth of Words

Today, we profile a high risk/very high reward small developmental name and 'Busted IPO.' A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) is a New York City-based clinical stage drug delivery concern focused on developing microdose therapeutics of existing ophthalmic therapies utilizing the 505{B}(2) regulatory pathway. The company was founded in 2014 and went public in January 2018, raising net proceeds of $24.5 million at $10 per share. As its tiny ~$55 million market cap would indicate, Eyenovia is a small operation, employing only ~25.

Platform:

Despite its small size, the company has the potential to bring to market improved formulations of many ocular medications through its patented piezo-print delivery technology, which is also employed in high-precision inkjet printing. Branded Optejet, this approach delivers microdoses of medication directly on the corneal surface where 80% of intraocular drug penetration occurs. Medication is dispensed onto the eye in 80 milliseconds, literally faster than the blink of an eye (100 millisecond). Because Optejet is significantly more precise than conventional eye droppers, less medication is required to achieve the same therapeutic end, meaning reduced drug and toxic preservative exposure for patients. The micro-dosing system is replete with smart technology that tracks when patients administer their medications, which is then passed on electronically to physicians via Bluetooth.

In early clinical trials meant to dilate pupils (mydriasis), patients overwhelmingly preferred Optejet versus conventional eye drops (91% to 6%; 3% no preference) as administration was easy to perform with minimal irritation or tearing. In one study, 102 patients rated their overall satisfaction with Optejet 9.8 (10 being perfect) versus 5.8 for conventional eye drops.

Pipeline:

This delivery expertise is being assessed in multiple ocular indications.

Source: Company Website

MicroStat. The most advanced formulation for microdosing is MicroStat for mydriasis, a necessary procedure in the ~80 million dilated eye exams performed in the U.S. annually. Typical dilated eye exams require sequential administrations of tropicamide and phenylephrine. All current mydriatic formulations employ standard eye drops (30-50 µL), which can overdose the ocular surface whose physiologic capacity is only 6-8 µL, resulting in irritation, discomfort, and moderate eye pain. MicroStat combines the two therapies in a microdose form. If approved, Eyenovia believes the market opportunity for MicroStat is ~$250 million.

MicroStat was evaluated in two Phase 3 trials (MIST-1 and MIST-2), the primary endpoint of each was the mean change in pupil diameter at 35 minutes post-drug administration. The MIST-1 study assessed MicroStat ophthalmic solution versus each of the two individual drug components contained in MicroStat. The difference in pupil diameter at 35 minutes between MicroStat and tropicamide 1% was 0.440 mm (p=0.0183); and the difference between MicroStat and phenylephrine 2.5% was 3.638 mm (p<0.0001). MicroStat achieved pupil diameter ≥ 6.0 mm in 95.2% of right eyes and 93.5% of left eyes compared to a lower proportion for tropicamide 1% (79.0% and 77.4% of right and left eyes, respectively) and for phenylephrine 2.5% (1.6% for both right and left eyes).

In the MIST-2 trial, MicroStat was measured against placebo and again achieved statistical significance at 35 minutes with a mean difference in dilation of 4.63 mm (p<0.0001).

Based on these results, Eyenovia plans to submit an NDA covering MicroStat for mydriasis in 1Q or 2Q20 when twelve-month stability batch data becomes available. Registration batches were not executed concurrent to the MicroStat Phase 3 studies as they represented a relatively high outlay for a microcap company with a heretofore unproven technology.

MicroPine. The company is also applying this technology to the treatment of progressive myopia, nearsightedness that afflicts ~5 million American young adults and children and ~80 million globally. It is normally caused by continuing elongation of the eyeball as the optical power of the eye is too strong for the corresponding ocular anatomy. Although not specifically approved for this condition, low dose atropine is usually prescribed, reducing myopia progression by 60-70%, with sustained effect through three years. However, side effects such as photosensitivity and pupil dilation have hindered rapid adoption. Eyenovia is applying its microdose technology to atropine in a therapy known as MicroPine. If successful, the market opportunity for this indication is $5 billion+ in the U.S. alone.

MicroPine has been entered into a Phase 3 study with the first patient enrolling in June 2019. The trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of Eyenovia’s candidate in two concentrations covering 400+ children between 3 and 12 years of age. The primary endpoint will be the change in refractive error from baseline versus placebo through 36 months. As a result of the very long observation period, a data readout is not due until 2H23.

MicroProst. The company’s third ocular candidate is MicroProst, a micro-formulation of latanoprost, which is used to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with ocular hypertension (OHT), primary open angle glaucoma (PAOG), and chronic angle closure glaucoma (CACG). Glaucoma is a disease that damages the optical nerve and can result in reduced vision and blindness. It can’t be cured but can be managed with therapeutics to prevent the disease progressing to vision damage. It afflicts ~70 million worldwide. Approximately three million Americans suffer from CACG and OAG while another five million have OHT, which may develop into glaucoma.

The first line of treatment for IOP is prostaglandin (fatty acid) analog (latanoprost) drops, which improves blood flow and drainage of the aqueous humor. It is already approved for the OAG and OHT indications and prescribed off-label for CACG.

A ~250 patient Phase 3 trial evaluating MicroProst in the treatment of IOP in patients with OAG, CACG, and OHT is expected to initiate before YE19. If approved, the addressable market for MicroProst in the U.S. is estimated at more than $1.5 million.

MicroTears. Eyenovia is also creating an easily administered, micro-droplet red eye and ocular lubrication product candidate for the ~$850 million U.S. OTC eye drop market called MicroTears. It leverages the company’s microdose technology to mitigate medication rebound effect and preservative exposure that characterize OTC eye drops. Eyenovia expects to register MicroTears late in 2019 and introduce it into the marketplace concurrent to MicroStat, which likely means 2021.

Senju Commercial Agreement:

For Asian markets, Eyenovia entered into a licensing agreement with Senju Pharmaceuticals in which it will receive 5% royalties on all microdose products. Senju has a seat on Eyenovia’s board and owns ~10% of the shares outstanding. Eyenovia owns the worldwide commercial rights to its microdose candidates in all other territories.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

With two Phase 3 clinical trials, an impending NDA application, no products coming to market until 2021, and only enough cash to get it into 2020, Eyenovia needed to raise additional funds, which it did on July 11, 2019, procuring net proceeds of $13.0 million at $2.78 per share. Factoring in the $9.2 million on its balance sheet at the end of 2Q19, Eyenovia currently has ~$22 million on hand, which should give it a cash runway to mid-to-late 2020.

The company has a small but very positive analyst following, with one outperform and two buy ratings. Their twelve-month price targets demonstrate the upside potential of Eyenovia: $9, $12, and $35 per share objectives represent substantial potential appreciation from the current trading level just over $3.00 a share.

Equally enthusiastic about the company’s prospects are its CEO and one of its directors. CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev purchased over 233,000 shares while a board member added nearly 18,000 shares, both on Eyenovia’s recent secondary offering.

Verdict:

The Street analysts could very well be correct: Eyenovia appears to have substantial upside. The company’s platform was de-risked and validated with the release of the MIST-1 and 2 trial results. The only fly in the ointment is the company’s small size which has pushed out the MicroStat approval process. As a result, revenues will not start hitting its income statement until 2021. With four potential products that could enter into a U.S. (not worldwide) market opportunity of ~$8.5 billion, Eyenovia’s ~$55 million market cap seems unjustified.

Although approval of MicroStat (late 2020) will be the first watershed event for Eyenovia, there are some catalysts upcoming including the initiating of the MicroProst Phase 3 trial and the registration of MicroTears near YE19, as well as the 2020 NDA filing for MicroStat. Although, the company will have to return to the capital markets one more time before it generates revenue, it will likely occur at a much higher per share price.

Obviously, any developmental firm with just over a $50 million market cap is high risk. However, given the company's substantial potential if things fall into place, EYEN seems to merit a small 'watch item' position in a well-diversified biotech portfolio. Given the small size of the outstanding float, it is probably best to accumulate a position over time.

He who is brave is free” ― Seneca

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum



Before the bell every Monday morning we provide an in-depth analysis on an undervalued small/midcap stock and outline a simple option strategy to make a tidy profit even if the underlying stock does little over the coming months. If you are not signed up yet for this free service, just click here to download our latest report. This action will also ensure you receive all future free reports published as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EYEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.