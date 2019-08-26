VAALCO Energy Failed To Attract Investors

Technically, the stock is about to experience a decisive breakout, and the question is, in which direction?

Production for the second quarter of 2019 was 3,664 Bopd, which is up 3.2% from the same quarter a year ago or 4.8% sequentially.

VAALCO Energy indicated $29.03 million in revenues this 2Q '19 or 6.8% higher than a year ago and up 28.9% sequentially.

Image: Gabon offshore

Investment Thesis

The American oil producer VAALCO Energy (EGY) focuses primarily on West Africa (Offshore Gabon and Equatorial Guinea). VAALCO is a small oil producer which presents significant growth opportunities. But it also offers a risk because the company depends solely on one producing field located in Gabon called Etame Marin.

The company controls approximately 12 producing wells, as indicated below:

Source: EGY

Thus, its business model cannot be sufficiently balanced because this unique specificity is an absolute risk from a long-term investment perspective.

It is the primary reason why I have been reluctant to recognize the stock as a long-term investment. The second-quarter results are a perfect example of this lack of balance.

However, on the other side, the stock is an excellent trading tool. It is especially true for investors who like high-risk assets with high potential reward and high volatility due to its close association with oil prices.

Data by YCharts

Therefore, it is paramount to analyze the financials and analyze the balance sheet for signs of future weaknesses.

Note: A new 10-year PSC Extension exclusive exploitation through 2028 at Etame has been signed in September 2018.

Presentation

As I said in my preceding article, the company owns the Etame Marin Permit, located offshore Gabon with currently nine producing wells.

VAALCO is the operator with a 31.1% Net Working Interest, with now 12 producing wells that produced 3,664 net Boep/d in 2Q '19 which is 100% oil.

The prospect has 5.4 MMBO of net 2P reserves at year-end 2018 (Partners: Sinopec (NYSE:SHI) (Addax), Sasol (NYSE:SSL), Petro Energy, and Tullow (OTCPK:TUWLF)).

Source: EGY Presentation

2Q 2019 Balance Sheet. The Raw Numbers

Vaalco Energy 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 17.16 30.66 27.19 28.32 27.61 22.52 29.03 Net Income in $ Million 3.43 8.66 0.54 78.61 10.42 6.50 -1.03 EBITDA $ Million 5.73 14.23 5.53 17.53 24.16 5.14 10.25 EPS diluted in $/share 0.06 0.15 0.01 1.28 0.17 0.10 -0.01 Operating cash flow in $ Million 3.43 15.07 15.59 5.38 1.14 13.49 3.10 CapEx in $ Million 0.51 0.42 0.55 12.23 0.92 0.79 0.38 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 2.9 14.6 15.04 -6.85 0.21 12.70 2.72 Total Cash $ Million 19.67 32.21 40.49 33.72 33.40 46.20 48.56 Total Debt and Op. Lease liability (current and no-current) In $ Million 8.98 7.00 0 0 0 36.63 34.12 Share Outstanding diluted in Million 58.82 58.86 59.85 60.82 60.45 60.68 59.80 Oil Production 4Q'17 1Q'17 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Oil Production in Boep/d average 3,957 3,611 3,549 4,120 3,717 3,496 6,664 Quarterly oil Production K Boe 364 325 323 379 342 315 357 Oil price realized $/ Oz 59.89 68.69 74.36 75.40 64.52 64.17 68.62

Source: Company filings and Morningstar.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Total Debt, Free Cash Flow, and Oil Production

1 - Total Revenues were $29.03 million in 2Q'19

VAALCO Energy indicated $29.03 million in revenues this 2Q '19 or 6.8% higher than a year ago and up 28.9% sequentially.

VAALCO announced on August 7, 2019, a loss from continuing operations of $1.033 million ($0.01 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2019. Four specific items impacted the results:

A non-cash deferred income tax expense of $5.9 million.

A charge related to the joint venture audits of $4.4 million.

An unrealized derivative gains of $1.5 million.

A small cost of $0.2 million related to discontinued operations.

Without those specific items, adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $8.0 million or $0.13 per diluted share.

Elizabeth Prochnow, the CFO, said in the conference call:

The second quarter was a busy one for us at VAALCO as we finalized our exit from Angola, settled some long-outstanding legacy joint venture audits and move forward with our London exchange listing.

In the press release, the company said that it is progressing forward with the listing application and related filings. It anticipates completing the process of dual listing on the London Stock Exchange during the third quarter of 2019.

VAALCO Energy sold its oil for $68.62 per barrel this quarter, as we can see in the graph below:

2 - Free cash flow was $2.7 million in 2Q '19

VAALCO Energy generated positive free cash flow this quarter and made $8.8 million yearly with $2.7 million during the second quarter of 2019.

New share buyback program: The company purchased a total of 888,354 shares at an average of $1.73 per share as of August 7, 2019.

EGY passes the FCF test.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other consideration

Production for the second quarter of 2019 was 3,664 Bopd, which is up 3.2% from the same quarter a year ago or 4.8% sequentially.

The oil price realized in the second quarter of 2019 was 7.7% lower than a year ago and up 6.9% sequentially.

The company indicated a lower oil production for the third quarter due to two primary components:

Two wells have stopped producing. The Etame 4H and the North Tchibala wells for a total of 208 net Bopd. The company has scheduled a planned maintenance turnaround for the Etame Marin FPSO and platforms which includes an approximate eight-day full-field shutdown.

The company said that after taking into consideration the combination of the planned turnaround as well as the impact of deferred production from the two wells that are not producing, it expects average production for the third quarter of 2019 to be between 3,150 BOPD (midpoint) net to VAALCO, which is a multi-year low.

Elizabeth Prochnow said in the conference call:

For the third quarter of 2019, we expect production expense, excluding workovers, to be between $9.5 million and $10.5 million or $31 per barrel to $35 per barrel and annual guidance remains the same at $26 per barrel to $30 per barrel. While total production expense for the third quarter is expected to be comparable to the second, the per barrel cost is expected to increase as a result of lower volumes, which will be impacted by the planned field shutdown of approximately 8 days as well as deferred production from the 2 wells that are not producing.

4 - Net debt and cash

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $48.46 million as of June 30, 2019. VAALCO Energy is debt free, which is a definite positive. However, it carries "operating lease liabilities" since 1Q'19 that I am indicating below:

VAALCO and its joint owners are proceeding with executing a development drilling program beginning in the fall of 2019. The joint venture has made commitments for CapEx related to the drilling of two wells and two appraisal wellbores (potentially a third well also). The cost is approximately $61.2 million ($20.5 million, net to VAALCO). It must be completed by September 16, 2020.

5 - 2018 Reserves

VAALCO Energy's proved and probable reserves increased 144% over 2017.

Source: VAALCO Energy presentation

The company expects full-year 2019 production to be between 3,300 and 3,900 Bopd.

A few crucial points this Quarter

1 - Drilling program in 2019 and the use of a Jack-up for three new producing wells (the JU Topaz Driller from Vantage Drilling, Inc.).

The drilling program is a significant move that will guarantee a steady production in the future. As we have seen above, the output is slowly decreasing.

Source: EGY Presentation (montage)

2 - Angola has finally been resolved successfully in 1Q'19.

3 - Block P offshore Equatorial Guinea.

VAALCO Energy owns 31% interest in Block P, which has been in suspension for several years. However, in September 2018, the Equatorial Guinea Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons lifted the suspension, but VAALCO is still expecting ministry approval to be appointed the operator for Block P.

If a new joint owner is approved to replace GEPetrol, then the company will seek a partner. The new partner will cover all of the costs substantially to drill an exploratory well, which is required by the agreement.

If VAALCO cannot find a partner for the exploratory well, it will be forced to write off $10 million and lose its interest in the license.

I am not very optimistic about this prospect, and EGY may probably lose its license. However, Cary Bounds said in the conference call:

Well, we are in the process of seeking a partner, of course. But what we want to do is we -- any partner that would come and join VAALCO wants to know who are the other partners in the Block. And so we're really prevented from finalizing a format agreement or obtaining a partner until the ministry has approved the transfer of interest of the states participating interest to a new joint venture owner. So once that happens, we have a group of people, there are a group of companies that we think are interested in the Block, and we will pursue them further.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

VAALCO Energy has come a long way since the day I started to cover the company on Seeking Alpha.

On the positive side, the company has a good balance sheet with good cash position and no long-term debt. Furthermore, it is about to increase production with a new drilling program already approved.

So far, I see no signs of an impending catastrophe despite some recurring hiccups in production due to shut-down wells and technical issues which are not out of the ordinary in this industry.

On the other side, the company was not able to change its business model and is still dealing with one prospect in West Africa.

Also, despite securing a longer-term agreement with Gabon through at least 2028, the company has not been able to expand sufficiently.

It would have been easy to do it by acquiring Harvest Natural Resources' stake next door, but management failed. Finally, the company is dependent on oil prices, and the mid-term prospect is not very optimistic. Thus, watch oil prices like a hawk.

Technical Analysis

EGY's graph seems quite interesting in term of technical analysis. We are nearly at the apex of the symmetrical wedge pattern with line resistance and line support almost identical at about $1.55-1.60.

Technically, the stock is about to experience a decisive breakout, and the question is, in which direction?

The answer is not easy, of course.

However, after analyzing the oil market carefully, I can imagine that the breakout has a higher probability to go to the downside, owing to a lousy situation, geopolitical (trade war with China for one), and a potential slowdown of the economy.

Thus, I believe EGY will retest $1.40, assuming oil prices suffer a mild retracement. The stock may eventually trade as low as $1.20 (double bottom) in case of a severe retracement. Furthermore, the company announced that the third quarter production will be quite disappointing, giving no particular incentive to buy now.

I would eventually consider starting a position in EGY at around $1.25 or lower.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade the stock short term occasionally.