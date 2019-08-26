IDEXX: A Different Kind Of Animal

Image Source: freerangestock.com - Free Commercial Images

"It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." "Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." - Warren Buffett

What is a wonderful company, and what is 'quality merchandise' from an investing standpoint? The most constructive definition to address this question is Warren Buffett's concept of "economic moat", a long-lasting competitive advantage that allows a given company to harvest above-average returns on its capital, even when faced with economic downturns or powerful competitors.

A quality investing strategy should, therefore, capture the fundamental nature of Buffett's philosophy. Here, the aim is to identify high-quality stocks - or "compounders" - trading at reasonable prices by calculating a simple Quality Score based on 12 fundamental factors related to the actual business and its intrinsic economic characteristics. These are (possibly) the qualitative and quantitative factors that best capture the elusive 'quality dimension' of a specific company, at least according to Buffett and other investors in these best-of-breed companies like Charlie Munger, Chuck Akre, and Joel Greenblatt. The intention is not to discuss fleeting quarterly results (far from it) but rather to analyze and find superior companies and business models capable of compounding value for many years into the future. To calculate the Quality Score, the following questions will be addressed:

1) Presence of strong and enduring competitive advantages; 2) Favorable market dynamics and relative positioning; 3) Presence of multiple and complementary sources of revenue; 4) Resilience to technological disruption and obsolescence; 5) Presence of market leadership; 6) Presence of pricing power; 7) Presence of high and persistent Cash Returns on Invested Capital (CROIC); 8) Strong cash-generation ability; 9) Presence of superior gross and operating profitability; 10) Presence of superior revenue growth, with improving sales momentum; 11) Presence of solid risk management and capital allocation policies; 12) Presence of a solid financial position, with little debt.

To calculate the Quality Score, one (1) point is awarded when the answer is fundamentally positive ("Yes"); minus one (-1) point is subtracted when the answer is essentially negative ("No"); no points are added or subtracted (0) when there is too much uncertainty or when negative and positive factors are essentially in equilibrium. 'High-quality companies' are the ones with a Quality Score of "6" or above. Let us then calculate the Quality Score for IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX).

1. Does IDEXX have strong and durable competitive advantages over competitors? Yes: 1 Point

"I saw opportunities in animal health that were not being served well. I got tired of the commute to Massachusetts and liked living in Maine, so I started with the poultry industry, seeing that the initial investment would be small and the time to market shorter." This was David E. Shaw explaining to the Boston Globe why he founded the company now known as ‘IDEXX Laboratories' to address the detection of diseases in poultry and livestock animals. Indeed, 30 years ago, the veterinary diagnostics market was a niche space full of opportunities that would grow consistently over the decades.

Thanks to a first-mover advantage into this nascent market, IDEXX has also experienced continuous growth from its inception in 1983 through the present day. Such expansion has been duly reflected on IDEXX's stock performance, as an investment of USD 10.000 in the company would have grown at an impressive CAGR of 21.2% between 1985 and 2019 to reach a value of a little over USD 2.0 million; in contrast, the same investment in the S&P 500 would have grown at a CAGR of 9.5% to reach a value of USD 120.000. No company would be able to perform this brilliantly for over three decades without possessing strong competitive advantages.

At the very beginning, IDEXX produced diagnostic tests targeted mainly at poultry producers but the company rapidly diversified into other businesses within the animal healthcare arena; breakthroughs arrived between the mid-1980s and the mid-1990s, at a time when the firm began to sell tests and related services and equipment directed at veterinarians, as well as at public and private organizations so as to assess the safety of dairy products, drinking water, and processed meat. Following the acquisition of many smaller animal biotech players and testing laboratories, the company's solutions gradually became entrenched in the daily practices of its customers.

Competitive Advantages | Customer Switching Barriers

Such entrenchment is reflected in strong customer switching barriers thanks in large part to the company's razor-and-blades business model: once a customer acquires and installs testing machines provided by IDEXX (the analyzers, which are the ‘razors'), this customer can only use compatible consumables provided by the firm (the ‘blades'). Naturally, analyzers and their consumables are designed to operate as a single system, and each different analyzer usually performs distinct types of tests on distinct biologic samples. As a consequence, switching barriers rise even further if the customer purchases several of the company's different analyzers (as it is often the case).

The company has augmented these already high barriers through various practice management software offerings that now include cloud-based solutions like IDEXX's Neo. These software offerings facilitate client retention because they are integrated with a plethora of useful apps and services such as IDEXX's Web PACS (for imaging storage and sharing) and the company's rVetLink (a cloud-based referral management solution), among others. Moreover, switching to a competing software solution becomes more unlikely when a customer becomes proficient at using IDEXX's software, and when this software is used to keep crucial data on a certain animal/patient. Indeed, by connecting in a truly integrated manner all variables of diagnostic care, IDEXX's IT systems offer unparalleled value and ease of use to customers.

Competitive Advantages | Cost Advantages

Animal diagnostic testing services include two distinct lines of business: the provision of diagnostic testing equipment and consumables that enable vets to carry out on-site tests within their own practices (the 'in-house' or ‘in-clinic' business discussed above); and the provision of testing services to veterinary practices by reference labs, whereby the practice sends samples - for instance of urine or blood - for the relevant tests to be performed externally (the 'external lab' business). Almost all veterinary practices use a combination of in-house and lab testing, as external services provide a larger (and in some cases more accurate) range of diagnostic assessments. They also provide access to consultations with pathologists and board-certified vet specialists. Most veterinarians outsource 40%-50% of their diagnostic tests to reference labs.

IDEXX currently owns and operates a sprawling network of such reference labs scattered throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania (notably, some of these facilities are located near logistics' hubs of major air cargo carriers to speed up the turnaround time on test results). This extensive network generates clear cost advantages thanks to its scale, strategic placement, geographic density, and voluminous throughput. In fact, the reference lab business functions as a duopoly dominated by IDEXX and by VCA Antech, a subsidiary of Mars Inc. Naturally, for most competitors, replicating IDEXX's far-reaching lab network would be a long and costly undertaking.

Competitive Advantages | Deep-rooted Industry Relationships

Besides providing diagnostic testing products and services, the company is also dedicated to aiding customers to find tailored solutions and to create a supportive ecosystem of offerings. This is accomplished through consulting services, through its proprietary practice management software, and through education and communication channels such as the IDEXX Learning Center or the company's Pet Health Network. As a result of IDEXX's customer-centric corporate culture, no other company within this space has been able to forge such deep-rooted relationships with veterinary practices. Moreover, according to the Brakke Veterinary Technical Services Survey, vet practices consider that IDEXX offers the best overall technical service to its customers, well ahead of competitors like Zoetis (ZTS), Heska (HSKA) and VCA Antech.

2. Is IDEXX a diversified company, with multiple and complementary sources of revenue? Yes: 1 Point

IDEXX operates through 3 main business segments: the Companion Animal Group (CAG) segment, which sells diagnostic and information technology-based solutions for the veterinary market; the Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD) segment, which offers products and services for livestock and poultry health, as well as solutions to ensure the quality and safety of milk and food; and the Water segment, which commercializes products that test water for microbiological contaminants. A fourth and much smaller segment (simply named ‘Other') combines products for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market (OPTI Medical).

Sales of products and services to customers outside the United States accounted for approximately 39% of IDEXX's overall revenue in 2018. Thanks to its large and expanding installed base of solutions, 88% of IDEXX's of those revenues exhibit a recurring nature. The LPD and Water segments accounted for about 5% and 6% of revenues, respectively, in the second quarter of 2019, whereas the CAG segment was responsible for the vast majority (approximately 88%) of sales.

This extreme disparity between sources of revenue doesn't mean that IDEXX's portfolio is unbalanced, though - indeed, because the CAG segment aggregates everything from consulting services, to software, to reference labs, and to a multitude of diagnostic products (which include an array of instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits) this discrepancy is to be expected.

The CAG segment is actually comprised of highly complementary offerings and, in fact, the breadth of IDEXX's full diagnostic solutions provides customers with a unique, high-value proposition unmatched by the competition. Customer retention is also higher among practices that integrate IDEXX's in-house equipment with the company's software and with its network of reference labs. As discussed below, the company's portfolio offers great optionality and plentiful avenues for growth.

3. Is IDEXX present in attractive markets offering clear growth runways? Yes: 1 Point

IDEXX operates within a structurally attractive arena. For instance, due to regulatory and other constraints, it is simpler and cheaper to produce and commercialize products directed at the animal population than at the human population. Indeed, while the pet health sector is still strictly regulated, the regulatory framework isn't as burdensome as it is on the human side: unlike the situation surrounding medical products for humans, experimental veterinary products can be immediately evaluated in the species under scrutiny; moreover, these products tend to exhibit longer replacement cycles, a fact that mitigates the need for incessant R&D outlays.

Veterinary medicine is also a cash-based business that doesn't suffer from the uncertainties surrounding healthcare reform, or from all the economic and bureaucratic attrition levied by the presence of third-party payers. What's more, despite being smaller than its human equivalent, the global veterinary diagnostics market is also expected to expand at a much healthier CAGR of 6.4% - 9.4% up to 2026 (diagnostics, in particular, is anticipated to remain the fastest-growing category in animal health). The main factors behind the market's expansion are secular trends such as pet humanization, increased demand for animal protein, and higher urbanization and pet ownership.

Growth Drivers | Humanization of Pets and Higher Pet Ownership

About 68% of households in the United States now include a companion animal, up from 58% in the late Eighties. Owners of these companion animals increasingly perceive pets as members of their family and are therefore willing to provide them with the best care their money can buy. This relatively novel phenomenon is being reinforced by newer generations and by their particular views, attitudes, and lifestyle: as they postpone marriage and parenthood, about 43% of Millennial consumers start to view pets, literally, as their ‘fur babies' and about 71% of them would accept a pay cut to take their pets to work every day, according to recent data. Moreover, about 42% of Millennials and Generation Z consumers consider that their pets have special health needs, a view that is shared by only 19% of Baby Boomers. Millennials also take their pets to the vet about 3.3 times per year, while Generation X consumers and Baby Boomers only do the same 2.6 times per year, on average.

With pet-ownership on the up across the world, the number of cats and dogs worldwide is now expected to grow by 18% and 22%, respectively, through to 2024. And, because these companion animals are living longer, they are at increased risk of developing chronic, age-related conditions such as diabetes, osteoarthritis or renal insufficiency (average canine lifespan is now about 11-13 years, much higher than 100 years ago). Furthermore, about 56% of dogs and 55% of cats are obese or overweight, a fact that increases their disease burden.

Consequently, as it happens with their human counterpart, chronic conditions in animals are creating a very profitable market for companies like IDEXX. Veterinarians also recommended regular testing for many of these diseases, a fact that should promote high and consistent demand for the company's products. What's more, for a given disease to be correctly diagnosed in an animal, it is often necessary to consume a vast arsenal of diagnostic solutions, as pets cannot express in words what they are feeling.

As the focus shifts to preventative care, wellness plans and pet health insurance should also increase the demand for veterinary services (in countries like the UK, insurance increases both the frequency of clinical visits and the utilization of diagnostic tests). With only about 1% of companion animals in the United States enrolled in pet health insurance, this underpenetrated market can also contribute meaningfully to IDEXX's future growth profile.

But the pet humanization and ownership trends are not confined to Western nations, as the cat-loving Chinese can attest. Nowadays, only 8% of families in China's tier-1 and tier-2 cities own pets; however, with a population urbanizing at a rate of over 30 million people per year, this percentage is expected to increase meaningfully in the future. According to some sources, as the people population in the country is controlled by authorities, urban dwellers are probably looking for companion animals as a kind of ‘substitute' for children. If current trends persist, China may surpass the United States as the world's largest pet market over the next decades. Other markets seeing fast-growing pet-ownership include India, Russia, Japan, Brazil, and Vietnam.

Growth Drivers | Expanding Poultry and Livestock Population

The poultry and livestock population is projected to expand significantly over the next few decades on the back of greater demand for animal protein in developing geographies. This increase in the consumption of meat and dairy products is expected to become especially noticeable in geographies like Africa, and in countries such as India, Brazil, and China.

The global leader in pork production, China spends only USD 4.4 on veterinary services on a per capita basis, whereas the United States spends about USD 127 per capita – now, as the country closes the gap with developed nations, demand for veterinary services will certainly rise because serious animal diseases (like African swine fever) can only be eradicated through very high hygiene standards. Furthermore, many developing countries are trying to improve the productivity of livestock, and some of them – such as Russia or Saudi Arabia - are subjected to government mandates for greater self-sufficiency.

Despite the ongoing shift to veganism in the West, this rising trend will also impact developed countries like the United States: according to the USDA, commercial production of beef is anticipated to increase by nearly 4% per year, while boiler meet and beef exports are expected to grow by 7% and 9%, respectively. In broader terms, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that the number of livestock animals will rise from 4.1 billion in 2015 to 5.8 billion in 2050 on a worldwide basis. Two out of every five of these animals will be born in Africa, a continent where general animal healthcare standards are still much lower than in developed regions. Given all these trends and statistics, it is hard to imagine a scenario in which IDEXX will not benefit.

4. Is IDEXX dominant within its core markets? Yes: 1 Point

With 60%-plus market share according to some estimates, IDEXX is the undisputed global leader in veterinary diagnostic tests and instruments; on its part, Zoetis/Abaxis occupies a distant second place with about 30% share, whereas Heska only controls 6%-9% of this market. Other players, like Beckman Coulter - a part of Danaher (DHR) - or Singapore's Nova Diagnostics, occupy a very peripheral position in the animal diagnostics arena. IDEXX is especially dominant in rapid assay test kits and point-of-care (POC) diagnostic instruments, an area where it claims a staggering 96%-99% customer retention rate. The company is equally a top provider of digital radiography and practice management software for vet practices, as well as of water testing solutions. However, IDEXX trails Mars/VCA in the duopolistic reference laboratory market.

5. Is IDEXX resilient and easily adaptable to disruption? Neutral: 0 Points

IDEXX's main differentiator is its capacity to consistently innovate in diagnostic solutions. One example of meaningful innovation is the company's SediVue Dx urine analyzer, an instrument which replaces a laborious microscope-based analysis (that usually takes 15-20 minutes to finish) for a more automated process that only takes about 3 minutes to be carried out. Another example is provided by IDEXX's SDMA, a test intended to identify renal disease in dogs and cats. Via conventional bun/creatinine tests, renal disease is often not detected until about three-quarters of the kidney tissues are irreversibly damaged; with SDMA, though, detection can occur much earlier (when only about one-third of the kidneys are affected) to the benefit of clinical outcomes and therapeutic rates of success.

Through interpretative aids built into its analyzers, IDEXX is also starting to leverage Artificial Intelligence to provide instant diagnostic support for veterinarians. To create such offerings IDEXX invests five times more on R&D than all of its competitors pooled together. These investments have maintained the firm at the forefront of a defensive market where it faces relatively low levels of competitive attrition; this, in turn, has enabled IDEXX to maintain leading market share and to charge premium prices for its offerings.

However, in a broader context, the animal health industry at large is consolidating fast, as demonstrated by the recent merger between Merial and Boehringer Ingelheim's Animal Health business (a private concern), and by all the new acquisitions made by Zoetis and Merck's (MRK) Animal Health division. Industry consolidation can have consequences on IDEXX's competitive positioning. Of course, apart from Zoetis (through its wholly-owned subsidiary Abaxis), none of these companies can be considered a direct competitor to IDEXX; but, given the veterinary diagnostics market attractiveness, these larger and well-capitalized firms may be compelled to make inroads into IDEXX's core dominions over the longer-term.

As evidenced by the launch of innovative products like Witness Lepto (for the early diagnosis of leptospirosis), Zoetis seems to be ramping up its involvement and R&D investments in the diagnostics space. Likewise, a capable company like Neogen (NEOG) already possesses the industry relationships and perhaps the technical know-how – in urinalysis, for instance – to challenge IDEXX on its turf. Meanwhile, Covetrus (CVET) is also starting to become a greater threat in veterinary services, software, and imaging systems.

Disruption can come mainly from competitors offering solutions with greater diagnostic accuracy, greater ease of use or lower prices. Rivals can also be the first to introduce products for unmet needs in animal health (for rapidly testing feline pancreatitis, for instance), providing them a foothold in this lucrative space. However, due to its extremely entrenched position and technological prowess - which enjoys a clear and widening competitive gap – IDEXX won´t be easily disrupted.

6. Is IDEXX a superior cash-generative business? Neutral: 0 Points

"Almost by definition, a really good business generates far more money (at least after its early years) than it can use internally." (Warren Buffett)

The importance of cash cannot be overstated in this time when many companies favored by the financial markets offer robust revenue and earnings expansion without a simultaneous growth in cash flows. Indeed, in the context of an economic downturn, more firms will fail for a lack of cash than for a lack of profits. It is not surprising, then, that Warren Buffett favors businesses conveying a "Niagara of cash generation": along with solid debt management policies, a strong cash-generative ability is fundamental to implement sustained growth initiatives, to pay dividends, and to repurchase shares. Producing excess cash also enables a company to operate in a proactive way to market developments. Here, by analyzing the following parameters, the purpose is to assess how well IDEXX has been translating inputs and sales into hard cash:

IDEXX | Free Cash Flow Generation & FCF per Share

IDEXX has always been Free Cash Flow-positive over the past decade, a period through which cash flow generation increased by a healthy 139% (from USD 116 million in 2009 to USD 277 million in 2018). On a per-share basis, FCF has improved by 232% over the same period as the company aggressively repurchased shares and became more efficient. However, among its chosen peer-group*, Zoetis performed even more impressively, as its FCF increased by 192% since its IPO in 2013.

*Please note: IDEXX's chosen peer group will include Zoetis, Neogen, and Heska. Neogen is a company focused on veterinary diagnostics that can be an interesting play on the growth trends surrounding this high-return market. Due to its very short historical and operational records, Covetrus won't be included in this analysis.

IDEXX | Free Cash Flow to Sales (5-year average)

FCF margins above 10% usually indicate a high ability to transform sales into true liquidity. IDEXX's current FCF/Sales (TTM) ratio of 11.9% is slightly below its 5-year average of 12.6%, but it is still quite healthy. However, here again, Zoetis tops the peer group, as its 5-year average FCF/Sales ratio is a rather impressive 14.9%. Heska has only managed to reach a very low ratio of 3.4% over the same period.

IDEXX | Cash Conversion Rate & Cash Conversion Cycle (5-year averages)

As measured by Free Cash Flow/Net Income, IDEXX's CCR averaged 95% between 2014 and 2018. This is not a low percentage on an absolute sense, but a cash conversion higher than 100% would be more desirable since there is a relationship between the CCR and a parameter of quality named ‘accrual ratio': calculated as (Net Income - FCF)/Total Assets, the accrual ratio provides a means to identify firms with low non-cash earnings relative to their cash flow - when FCF is larger than Net Income (translated in a CCR > 100% in any given year), cash earnings are higher than accrual earnings, which usually means that earnings quality is high.

As shown by a consistent body of research, companies with high accrual ratios/low earnings quality tend to underperform companies with low accrual ratios/high earnings quality. Zoetis is also beating IDEXX in this instance, as its CCR reached an average of 100% over the past half-decade. On the flip side, and in stark contrast to Zoetis, IDEXX only needed 91 days to convert resource inputs into cash flow, making it the company with the most efficient cash conversion cycle.

IDEXX | CapEx/Operating Cash Flow (5-year average)

Making it a fairly capital-light business, on average CapEx consumed 26.2% of IDEXX's OCF over the past 5 years. This shows that IDEXX does not need to reinvest a large part of the cash generated by its operations just to keep on functioning. Of course, exhibiting lower intra-industry CapEx/OCF ratios is usually better than displaying higher ratios (providing the company is not underinvesting), since surplus capital can thus be created with lower investment intensity.

7. Has IDEXX maintained high average Cash Returns On Invested Capital (>15%) over the last 10 years? Yes: 1 Point

"In the long term, it's hard for a stock to earn a much better return than the business which underlies it earns. If the business earns 6% on capital over 40 years and you hold it for that 40 years, you're not going to make much different than a 6% return - even if you originally buy it at a huge discount. Conversely, if a business earns 18% on capital over 20 or 30 years, even if you pay an expensive-looking price, you'll end up with one hell of a result." (Charlie Munger)

Indeed, stocks of companies that generate high and sustainable returns on invested capital can compensate for many sins, including the capital sin of paying "an expensive-looking price". And that's because such companies are creating tangible value with its continued investments. Of course, the easy part is to find companies producing above-average returns during any given period; the hard part, however, is to determine the return's persistence (or transience) throughout the coming decades.

Provided management is able and honest, high returns can only persevere for many years if: 1) The company possesses enduring competitive advantages that protect it from rivals' incursions, and 2) If it operates within a structurally-profitable market surrounded by barriers to entry. Therefore, the interplay established between the market and the company is what determines both the magnitude and the persistence of returns.

Anglo American PLC (OTCQX:AAUKF), for instance, achieved high returns on capital in 2010 but they did not persist for long, and have in fact turned negative in 2015. The main problem is that miners like Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) or Anglo American operate in a structurally-disadvantaged market, and not even Anglo's hefty platinum output proved enough to offset its serious shortcomings. Fortunately, as mentioned before, IDEXX has both attractive markets to explore and enough competitive advantages to keep competitors at bay. But is the company generating value for shareholders? According to the graph below, it is:

As shown above, IDEXX's cash returns* have always exceeded its estimated weighted average cost of capital (WACC) over the past 10 years. Displaying such strong and persistent CROIC has numerous advantages that are rarely mentioned. For instance, companies earning high returns on capital like IDEXX do not need to rely so heavily on the capital markets to fund their expansion and, in addition, any company with a CROIC greater than its growth rate will always generate capital far beyond its needs: as Buffett mentions, investors don't want to own businesses that consume most of its capital and then are left with little of it to reward shareholders.

Also, should a competitor develop offerings leapfrogging its solutions, IDEXX would be able to allocate significant amounts of this surplus capital to counter the looming threat (via further R&D investments, for example). IDEXX's exceptional level of returns dwarfs the approximate 10% returns that have been the long-term historical average for public companies in the United States; thus, there's little doubt that capital allocation at IDEXX has been highly accretive to long-term value creation. Of course, above-average returns typically tend to fade over time as they converge with the cost of capital; nonetheless, as pointed out above, this convergence usually occurs at a much slower pace among companies like IDEXX. There's a good chance, then, that IDEXX will keep creating added value going forward.

* Here, the calculation of returns on invested capital followed the methodology proposed by Michael Mauboussin but Free Cash Flow was used instead of NOPAT in the numerator. The objective is to assess how much actual cash the company generates based on each dollar it invests into its operations.

8. Has IDEXX been able to consistently increase sales over the past 10 years? Yes: 1 Point

Generating high returns is important but, according to McKinsey, "For companies that already have high returns on capital, raising revenues faster than the market generates higher total returns to shareholders than further improvements to returns do.": if that's indeed the case, has IDEXX been raising revenues faster than the market? It seems so, as the company's revenues grew by 122% over the past decade, whereas the market as a whole only grew by about 71% during the same period. Contrary to Heska and Zoetis, the company never recorded a year with negative sales growth over the last 10 years of operations and, in reality, IDEXX has been outpacing the veterinary healthcare arena with high-single-digit or low-double-digit growth on a routine basis.

Last year, IDEXX grew revenues by 12.4% (from USD 1.97 to 2.21 billion), while net income improved by 43.3%. Propelled by the sales of high-margin consumables and lab services, organic revenue once again dilated during the latest quarter (by 9%) thanks to the 10% growth posted both by the CAG and the Water segments; sales generated by the LPD segment remained flat, though. Organic revenue is now expected to increase by 9.5%-10.5% during 2019, once more well ahead of the wider market.

9. Is IDEXX highly productive and profitable relative to its assets? Yes: 1 Point

In very general terms, the highest-quality companies usually exceed a ratio of 33% between gross profits and total assets, respectively. Of course, due to its intrinsic characteristics, different sectors and industries will produce different average gross profitability values: asset-heavy companies such as utilities or railroads, for example, will always have lower average ratios than consulting firms or software providers. This calculation should also be made both with and without goodwill just to make sure a given company is not overpaying for acquisitions over time.

On average, in IDEXX's case, goodwill was responsible for only 14.5% of the company's total assets throughout the last decade. This shows that IDEXX has been following a conservative acquisition policy. But why use gross profits to evaluate IDEXX's asset productivity? The first reason is that accounting numbers located at the bottom of the income statement are more disposed to distortion and accounting tricks than those lying at the top; the second reason is that gross profits are not affected by R&D expenses and by other capital expenditures incurred to maintain or improve the firm's competitive positioning. Despite its conservatism, is IDEXX very productive relative to its assets? Yes, it is, as shown below.

IDEXX is the most productive company among its peer group. By averaging an impressive 65.4%, IDEXX has always breached with ease the minimum acceptable boundary of asset productivity during the last decade. Without goodwill, IDEXX's average ratio would reach about 75% over the last 10 years (please note that the presence of slightly distinct cash amounts in their balance sheets does not explain the differences in gross profitability between the firms).

Simply because it measures the effectiveness of the basic business model before other factors are considered when calculating earnings, it makes intuitive sense that gross profitability must matter; however, despite being a valuable metric, gross profitability only indicates how productive a company is before subtracting all expenses apart from COGS. By discarding both SG&A and the all-important R&D investments, such a narrow approach fails to deliver a more comprehensive view of IDEXX's operating parameters. And this is why the best method is to decompose these parameters into gross and operating profitability and then analyze them together to assess the relationship between expense and income.

As shown above, when operating income is deflated by the book value of assets, IDEXX once again comes on top by a comfortable margin. The company averaged an operating profitability of 24.3% over the decade of operations, which is materially higher than Zoetis' average of 15.9%; however, because it also needs to develop pharmacological products, Zoetis is expected to exhibit lower averages.

10. Does IDEXX exhibit a high degree of pricing power? Yes: 1 Point

One of IDEXX's strategic principles is, according to the firm, "Maintaining premium pricing, including by effectively implementing price increases, for our differentiated products and services through, among other things, effective communication and promotion of the value of our products and services in an environment where many of our competitors promote, market and sell lesser offerings at prices lower than ours". This phrase clearly states that IDEXX is not willing to engage in promotional activity (quite the opposite) and that it recognizes that other companies commercialize "lesser offerings". It is well established that IDEXX wants to compete based on quality and innovation, and not based on lower prices. This assertion is also supported by the company's operational parameters.

Defined as the capacity to raise prices above inflation without losing customers, ‘pricing power' is an elusive concept that Warren Buffett deems as one of the most important aspects an investor should analyze when assessing the quality of a business. Buffett also mentioned that gross margins are an appropriate indicator of a firm's pricing power. If that is the case, then the power is with Zoetis (please see image below). However, Zoetis does not provide a suitable comparison with IDEXX because most of its revenue is generated by higher-margin therapeutic products; on the other hand, Abaxis (which is IDEXX's true direct competitor in diagnostics) produced average gross margins of 54.6% (2013-2017) before being acquired by Zoetis. Abaxis' margins were not substantially different from IDEXX's.

As an indicator of pricing power, though, gross margins are probably more applicable to ‘old economy' manufacturers than to more modern manufacturers: after all, for companies like IDEXX, pricing power arises primarily from the markup between charged price and intellectual property (which is obtained mainly via R&D, an item included in the assessment of operating margins) and not from the markup between charged price and undifferentiated labor, raw materials and so on (which are variables included in the calculation of gross margins). Here too, the differences between Abaxis' previous operating margins (which averaged 19.78% in 2013-2017) and IDEXX's margins are not significant.

However, by themselves, profit margins are not enough to define pricing power. The first reason is that margins can be impacted by non-price factors; the second reason is that both returns on capital and market share fluctuations must also be taken into account in this regard: in the end, achieving high margins can be pointless if competitors are eating away returns and market share. But IDEXX's returns on capital are (by far) the highest among its peer group, which means that rivals are not denting its competitiveness and pricing power; moreover, IDEXX is a market share gainer as loosely demonstrated by its ever-increasing sales growth (it should be noted that Abaxis was already losing customers to IDEXX before being integrated into Zoetis). These metrics indicate that IDEXX is probably healthier than ever despite a more challenging economic backdrop.

It is fair to assume that IDEXX's high switching barriers and prominent technological expertise have rendered price a secondary factor in customers' purchasing decisions. As a matter of fact, independent surveys made in the UK revealed that, if the price of IDEXX's analyzers, consumables or both had been 10% higher at the time of their last analyzer purchase, the majority of veterinary practices would still have continued to acquire these products from the company. Willingly or not, customers pay higher prices because IDEXX is synonymous with quality and cohesive capabilities.

11. Are systemic and company-specific risk factors being well-managed by IDEXX? Yes: 1 Point

Macroeconomic headwinds: Because it mostly depends on discretionary spending, the animal healthcare market is not as resilient as some investors might assume. In fact, in the aftermath of the Financial Crisis, total veterinary visits weakened by 3% in 2009 and by 2% in 2010. This doesn't seem much, but it was enough to negatively impact veterinary practices between 2008 and 2011. However, due to its pricing power, groundbreaking offerings, and sticky relationships with customers, IDEXX was barely (if at all) affected by the recession. It is to be believed that increased pet humanization among younger demographic cohorts and IDEXX's manifest strengths (including its reliance on recurring revenues) will again mitigate the effects of the next economic downturn.

Acquisitions: IDEXX has been privileging organic growth to the disfavor of large acquisitions. The company has bought several niche companies to complement its offerings (like RADIL and Smart Flow), but these acquisitions were made at sensible prices as implicitly demonstrated by the low levels of goodwill and intangibles in the balance sheet. Fortunately, management seems to be ready to abandon potential acquisitions when they are not accretive to IDEXX's value. Instead, excess capital has been allocated to share repurchases.

12. Is IDEXX financially strong? No: -1 Point

Financial Health: Currently, IDEXX's Altman Z-Score of 12.8 places the company well inside the so-called 'safe zone', and nowhere near bankruptcy. IDEXX also has a strong Piotroski F-Score of 8 (out of 9) that is being punished only by higher year-over-year leverage; however, the amount of this leverage seems a bit excessive given the company's debt-to-equity ratio of 4.5 and a debt-to-capital ratio of 0.83. In fact, long-term debt and other long-term liabilities account for more than half (54.2%) of the company's total current liabilities. It is possible, however, for a company to make interest payments comfortably even though it exhibits inflated levels of debt: even if the firm's cash-to-debt ratio stands only at 0.11 (latest quarter figures show that cash & short-term investments make up a paltry 6.4% of the company's total assets), IDEXX's operating income can still cover 15.8 times the firm's interest expense. Standing at 1.15 and 0.70, respectively, IDEXX's Current and Quick Ratios are not brilliant either. IDEXX does not possess a fortress balance sheet.

IDEXX | Montier C-Score: Devised by James Montier to identify short candidates (in conjunction with high valuations), this is a discrete score that uses distinct criteria to determine the presence of possible accounting red flags. Criteria are scored in a binary mode (1 point for ‘true', and 0 points for ‘false'): if a company scores between 0 and 2 points, there is negligible evidence of manipulation; however, companies that score 5 or 6 points are possibly ‘cooking' their books. The criteria are:

1) Is there a growing divergence between net income and cash flow from operations? Higher levels of accruals are often associated with a higher probability of profit manipulation. Over the past 5 years, IDEXX's net income was equivalent to 80.4% of CFFO (on average); this percentage decreased to 74.6% according to the latest financials. IDEXX passes this test.

2) Are receivable days increasing? Accounts receivable that are expanding faster than sales may signal the occurrence of channel stuffing. Over the past 5 years, on average, IDEXX took 39.6 days to collect payment after a sale has been made; this number increased to 43.9 days during the trailing 12 months. IDEXX fails this test.

3) Is inventory turnover decreasing? This may suggest slowing sales. On average, over the past half-decade, IDEXX took 4.88 days to sell its inventory at hand; this number dilated to 5.33 days over the trailing 12 months. IDEXX fails this test.

4) Are other current assets increasing relative to revenues? This line may be used to hide problems pertaining to a company's current assets. Other current assets corresponded to only 0.74% of IDEXX's revenues over the past 5 years; this percentage dropped to 0.65% over the past year of operations. IDEXX passes this test.

5) Is depreciation declining relative to gross fixed assets? Companies can adjust their estimates of useful asset life to artificially inflate profits. Over the past 5 years, depreciation charges were equivalent to 52% of IDEXX's gross fixed assets; this percentage remains unchanged according to the latest financial data. IDEXX passes this test.

6) Did the company grow its total assets by 10% or more? Companies that significantly grow total assets tend to underperform the market. Also, serial acquirers can use acquisitions to deceitfully inflate profits. IDEXX grew total assets by about 11% between 2018 and the latest quarter. IDEXX fails this test.

IDEXX's C-score is 3, an outcome that is considered as being absolutely normal. In fact, despite the presence of red flags, this middling score provides no evidence that IDEXX is manipulating its financial results. However, slowing sales and increases in receivable days are never good signs (namely, when valuation is high compared to the company's historical valuations).

IDEXX | Valuation

Relative Valuation: With a free cash yield of only 1.70% and an earnings yield of 1.66%, IDEXX looks truly overvalued. Standing now at 40.63, the company's EV/EBITDA is also very high - in fact, at this time, IDEXX is displaying its highest price multiples of the past decade. Clearly, the company's PEG ratio of 5.0 is showing that the market at large seems to be projecting an overly enthusiastic, and unrealistic, earnings growth rate on the part of this company. Great insight is not required to reason that, as valuations eventually return to historical averages, IDEXX's long-term returns could be impacted.

Absolute Valuation (Discounted Cash Flow Analysis)

Estimation of Operating Cash Profits | Main Assumptions

Revenues: A spreading installed base, meaningful innovation, and wider geographic penetration should allow the company to disproportionally capture the prospects around pet humanization and ownership, and to propel 9%-11% organic revenue growth over the next 5 years. Valued at USD 1.8 billion, international markets are a largely untapped opportunity for IDEXX's CAG* segment, and the company estimates that there are still 170.000 additional worldwide placement opportunities for its Catalyst and Hematology analyzers. The continuing impetus around wellness plans and compliance protocols/preventative care, all of which require higher usage of diagnostics, could equally contribute to growth – it should be noted that, in the United States, the average lifetime medical spend for a dog, for instance, would rise by a staggering 390% under the veterinary protocols endorsed by the American Animal Hospital Association.

* North America, where IDEXX is more entrenched, contains about 17% of the entire population of companion animals in the world, but this percentage rises to 33% in the Asia-Pacific region alone.

Gross and Operating Margins: IDEXX estimates that gross margins will improve by 80-120 basis points in the lab reference business, and by 50-100 basis points company-wide. However, conservatively, the model assumes that company-wide gross margins will stay within the 56.0%-56.5% interval over the next 5 years. Moreover, because Zoetis is trying to gain a more solid foothold in the promising diagnostics space, IDEXX will have to ramp up its efforts in R&D and marketing initiatives – in reality, competitive attrition should escalate now that Abaxis is more deeply integrated within a large, resourceful and well-run competitor. Productivity gains and better cost controls shouldn't be enough to offset this increased attrition; being so, the model expects operating margins to stay within the 22.5%-23.0% range.

Estimation of Operating Cash Investments: The model assumes that the sum of capital expenditures investments with the changes in working capital will reach a level equivalent to 10%-15% of revenue, on average, per year; it also estimates that invested capital will reach an amount equivalent to 23% of free cash flow, on average, per year, in agreement with the company's investments over the preceding decade.

Estimation of Cost of Capital, Terminal Growth Rate and Fair Value Estimate: To keep assumptions unadventurous, the DCF model assumes a WACC within the 8.5% + [± 1.5%] range. The model also assumes a terminal growth rate between 1% and 2%. Subsequent to a sensitivity analysis, the valuation model delivers a present-day fair value estimate range between USD 140 and 160 per share, implying that IDEXX is currently overvalued.

IDEXX | Conclusion

The final Quality Score for IDEXX is 8 out of 12. Globally, among large caps based on OECD countries, there are just a few companies reaching such an outstanding result. IDEXX has an extremely productive business model with low reinvestment needs and a long growth runway; and, apart from its relatively high debt load (which is worrying), IDEXX has no other obvious weaknesses. Despite its relative obscurity among individual investors, IDEXX is at the forefront of markets with deep implications for sustainability, as well as for human and animal wellness and health. It is not deniable that animal health will always have a profound effect on the faith of human beings – after all, zoonotic diseases* shaped the world as we know it today.

And, at present, the WHO has already listed ‘Disease X' among the diseases capable of producing an epidemic or even a pandemic. This Disease X is not an identified disease, but rather a hypothetical one that will be triggered by a pathogen that we don't yet realize impacts human beings (it is an inevitable outcome because Mother Nature strives to keep unbridled populations in check, including obviously human populations). It will likely be a zoonotic disease transmitted by a dog, or by a horse, or by a pig, for instance. This Disease X could well be detected, for the very first time, by one of IDEXX's labs, tests or analyzers. Who knows? But the potential is there. About 36 years ago, IDEXX's founder David E. Shaw also saw the latent potential in the animal healthcare market and invested accordingly. Unfortunately, the stock's potential for further appreciation seems more limited, which precludes an investment in this high-quality, growing name.

* Zoonotic diseases are infectious diseases initiated by prions, fungi, viruses, bacteria, and parasites that spread between animals and humans. Of the 1415 or so pathogens known to infect humans, a great majority is (or was, originally) zoonotic. Examples of grave diseases transmitted for the first time by animals include HIV, Ebola, influenza, bubonic plague, measles, smallpox, diphtheria, tuberculosis, and bovine spongiform encephalopathy. The zoonotic diseases carried by the crews of Columbus, Pizarro, Cortés, and Cabral, among many other Europeans, devastated indigenous populations (which had no immunity to these pathogens) from the Americas all the way to Polynesia and Oceania, a fact that facilitated conquest and indeed shaped the world as we know it today.

