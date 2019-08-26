Hasbro: Making A Play For eOne

High expectations and debt incurred in the deal makes that real execution is needed. While Hasbro has a great track record, I am not compelled to the risk-reward here.

Hasbro (HAS) has reached a multi-billion deal to acquire Entertainment One (OTCPK:ENTMF) (eOne) in order to further grow its portfolio. The deal could make perfect sense if executed well as Hasbro will incur quite some leverage and high expectations to deal with. These concerns outweigh my appreciation of the great long-term track record of the business, at least for now.

The Deal

Hasbro has reached a deal to buy Entertainment One in a $4.0 billion deal which works down to GBP 3.3 billion, or GBP 5.60 for each of the shares of Entertainment One.

The deal adds more than $1.1 billion in sales to Hasbro. More than 80% of sales are generated from TV & Film with the remainder coming from Family & Brands. The company is solidly profitable as it posts EBITDA margins of 22%, or about $257 million based on prevailing FX rates as notably the Family & Brands segment is very profitable.

Key titles include Peppa Pig, PJ Masks and the debut of Ricky Zoom across the globe this year. The company is strong in both TV and films and has strong ties to all distribution channels including the major channel networks, streaming platforms, broadcasts and new media platforms. With these movie and film capabilities, Hasbro sees real potential to create synergies by leveraging its global brands more than it does now.

The deal does not come very cheap at around 3.6 times sales and at more than 15 times EBITDA. The promise is that annual synergies should total $130 million in 2022, reducing the EBITDA multiple to just above 10 times. To avoid too much of an increase in leverage ratios Hasbro will issue about $1.00 to $1.25 billion worth of equity. Important to note, the projected synergies only focus on the cost aspect of the business and not potential revenue synergies.

Investors Do Not Like The Deal

Investors in Hasbro are not convinced that the strategic deal will really pay off dividends to its investors. Shares fell 9% upon announcement of the deal, falling some $10 per share to $104 and change. With 127 million shares outstanding, not even counting the new shares to be issued in connection with the deal, about $1.3 billion in value has gone up in smoke in response to the deal. This is equivalent to about 35% of the deal tag which is a huge amount by all means.

Hasbro reported a 12% fall in full-year sales to $4.58 billion in 2018 as adjusted EBITDA fell more than 23% to $796 million, for margins of 17%. While the company reported adjusted earnings of $489 million, or $3.85 per share, the GAAP number of $1.74 per share was far less impressive.

Hasbro itself has managed to grow total revenues by mid-single-digit rates so far this year. In the first half of the year EBITDA is nearly $90 million ahead of last year's results, making that sales of $5 billion, EBITDA of $1 billion and adjusted earnings of $650 million seem likely.

Trading at $114 per share, the shares represented an equity valuation of $14.5 billion ahead of the deal, or $15 billion if net debt of little over half a billion dollars is included. This values Hasbro at around 3 times sales and 15 times EBITDA. With a $4 billion deal tag adding on top of a net debt load of half a billion already, and incorporating a $1.0-$1.25 billion equity issuance, I see net debt at around $3.25-$3.50 billion. With stand-alone EBITDA of $1 billion this year increasing to levels around $1.25 billion, I peg leverage ratios at 2.6-2.8 times, without taking into account synergies.

With stand-alone adjusted earnings of $143 million from eOne, the deal will not be really accretive at first assuming financing costs and dilution on the $4 billion deal, although synergies should change that picture. Synergies, seen at 11-12% of sales of eOne, which is a very high number given the strategic rationale behind the deal, amount to $130 million. Assuming the deal is neutral to earnings per share at first if we take into account the low interest rate environment, there is real room for accretion. Believing that some 10 million shares will be issued in connection with the deal, the $130 million in synergies could boost earnings per share by $0.75 per shares assuming a share count of 137 million and a 20% tax rate.

While such accretion sounds nice, it goes without saying that the stand-alone valuation of Hasbro has been quite high already as the latest strategic deal does involve some risks related to execution and incurred leverage.

Not Holding

Do not get me wrong, Hasbro is among the stronger franchises in the business for toys and related industries, yet it has always been pricey, it is not immune to economic and secular headwinds, and now it is making a fairly large bet which still has to work out. I think that the immediate reaction is a bit overdone, yet on the other hand that does not automatically create a buying opportunity either. While the actual track record of the company is very strong, just check out the share price performance in the past which coincides with actual strong underlying financial performance as well.

While the company might very well make another brilliant move with this deal, and I see the strategic logic of the deal, I find the risk-reward by far not compelling enough to play along.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.