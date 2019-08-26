The Trump Put Has Expired

Investors have long been accustomed to the Fed responding to every significant pullback in the stock market with either policy action or soothing rhetoric intended to levitate markets. It has come to be known as the Fed put. This bull market has been instrumental to the Fed's objective of creating a wealth effect to fuel the current expansion. A bear market would undermine the wealth effect, and it could lead to a significant retrenchment in consumer confidence and spending that might result in a recession.

President Trump has grown to become a tremendous fan of this bull market as well, which wasn't always the case, especially during his presidential campaign. At that time, he called the stock market a "big, fat, ugly bubble" built on low interest rates and quantitative easing. Today, he heralds every new all-time high as a report card on his performance as President. Furthermore, he has repeatedly demanded that the Federal Reserve lower interest rates and end quantitative tightening.

As Trump's re-election campaign begins in earnest, his desire to levitate stock prices has become glaringly apparent. He recognizes that a steep decline in the stock market could undermine his chances of another term, especially if his base of supporters opens their 401(k) statements in disgust on the eve of the election. Yet his obsession with winning a trade war against the Chinese is at odds with investors, and U.S. financial markets have responded negatively with each escalation of this conflict.

In response, Trump created a put of his own over the past few months that has consistently worked until very recently. If the stock market had a bad enough day to make the nightly news, Trump or one of his administration officials would tweet or announce that talks with the Chinese were going well. The market would rebound temporarily, but then it would slump again. Trump announced a 90-day reprieve for Huawei to continue doing business with American companies, and the market rebounded again, but then it slumped once more. Repeatedly, the Trump administration has fed investors headlines designed to prop up markets, and regardless of whether the information was true or not, it has worked.

Yet Trump made a grave miscalculation on August 13, which I believe led to the expiration of his put. In hopes of fueling another rebound, following two days of big market losses, he announced he would delay until December 15 the tariffs on some Chinese imports scheduled to come into effect on September 1. He reasoned that this was to avoid any adverse impact on U.S. consumers in advance of the holiday shopping season. He made two serious mistakes on that day.

The first mistake was that he finally admitted that U.S. consumers do pay a cost for his tariff policy. As though many investors were finally forced to recognize this fact, the market turned sharply lower the following day. He should have kept them in the dark. The far greater mistake was in revealing to the Chinese how sensitive he has become to adverse market conditions. This gave the Chinese the upper hand in ongoing negotiations, and they called his bluff shortly thereafter.

Last Wednesday Larry Kudlow claimed that U.S. and Chinese officials had a "productive call," in what appeared to be just another attempt to boost markets, as can be seen below. Friday morning the Chinese announce a new 25% tariff on $75 billion of U.S. imports that will be effective on December 15.

Source: Bloomberg

Markets plunged on Friday due to this announcement and the numerous tweeted responses from President Trump throughout the day. After the close, President Trump raised the stakes even higher by stating that he will raise existing tariffs on all Chinese imports to 30% on October 1. He also ordered all American companies to start looking for alternatives to China, which he claims he has the authority to enforce under a 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The conundrum that Trump finds himself in now is that the Chinese have one thing in abundance that he does not - time! President Xi Jinping isn't running for re-election anytime soon, if at all. He also heads a command economy. President Trump is behind in the polls with an election a little more than a year from now. He can't afford a bear-market decline in stocks or a recession prior to the election. The Chinese clearly have the upper hand, but this President doesn't like to lose or be made to look foolish.

I expect to see several more days like Friday during the coming week. Perhaps Trump thinks that the Fed will come to his aid if he brings the global supply chain to a standstill, but I suspect Chairman Powell, designated by the President as an "enemy" last week, will think otherwise. Markets have already priced in a 25 basis point cut in short-term interest rates at the Fed's next scheduled meeting in September. Rate cuts will do little to offset the damage that the current trade war will do to the U.S. economy over the coming year.

In reaction to the expiration of the Trump put, I increased the size and duration of the hedges I hold in the model portfolio for The Portfolio Architect. The rate of economic growth is decelerating, corporate earnings have declined year-over-year for a second quarter in a row, and valuations remain at historical highs, as can be seen below.

Ultimately, I expect the S&P 500 to surrender all its 2019 gains and find a bottom in a range of 2,100-2,300. This would bring our stock market capitalization relative to GDP back to a percentage that averages (100%) where we bottomed after the bear-market declines following the tops in 2000 and 2008. Therefore, the defensive team remains on my field. I am focused on value over growth, precious metals and maintaining hedges that mitigate losses in the event of a bear-market decline.

