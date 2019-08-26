The Most Overhyped Recession Ever

So, is it the time to panic (yet)? Or is this time is different? Two things differ from any other recession so far.

But if history means anything, it’s that most investors end up on the wrong side of the market.

If there is going to be a recession, it’ll be the most telegraphed recession in history, with every investor preparing for it.

It's a recession when your neighbor loses his job; it's a depression when you lose yours.



- Harry S Truman

Everyone’s fretting about the yield curve inversion in the United States and an imminent recession. If there is going to be one, it’ll be the most telegraphed recession in history, with every investor preparing for it.

But if history means anything, it’s that most investors end up on the wrong side of the market. They all wait for the dip to buy, but when the dip comes, few dare to dive in.

May 2019 saw the yield curve (TLT) inverting for the first time since August 2006. Why is this important? Historically, when long-term bond yields fall below short-term yields (i.e., yield curve inverts), it’s a bad omen. On average, twelve months after the yield curve inverts, a recession starts.

Is this always the case, or is this time different? As I mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report, although the yield curve inversion is a reliable indicator, history shows that it does not bring about a stock market (SPY) correction immediately.

As we all know, the market may stay irrational longer than investors remain solvent (only true if you short). Seventeen months (as it was the case with the last recession) lagging is a long time to be a contrarian, and the market is an expensive place to test your beliefs.

So, is it the time to panic (yet)? Or is this time is different? Two things differ from any other recession so far. First, as the bond king Gundlach says, there has never been a recession in the post-war era without Leading Economic Indicators (LEI) first going negative. Well, they’re at all-time highs now, meaning the U.S. economy is more likely to expand and NOT contract.

Second, money is still cheap. With central banks throwing in everything they’ve got (and more, as the ECB prepares the September “bazooka” and Fed considers further action), expect that not to change anytime soon.

So, while the yield curve inversion spells trouble for the stock market, there’s still momentum for economic growth. And maybe, just maybe, negative yields are here to stay for long and capitalism as we know it changes.

A few years back, no one dared to imagine a major central bank would tolerate having negative rates. Today, it is just another monetary policy tool. If perceptions change that easily, why not looking at the yield curve inversion with different eyes? And for investors, why not consider that in a negative-yielding world, Gold/rock (GLD) which yields 0, actually yields more than over $15 trillion of negative yielding bonds (paper)?

If indeed we avoid a recession, the reflation playbook kicks in, meaning the dollar breaks, bonds break, and cyclical trades alongside emerging markets stage an epic rally. Now that would be something really different.

Anyone else miss the whole “buy low, sell high” thing?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Your ability to stick to a strategy matters more than the strategy itself. The Lead-Lag Report is designed to help you stick to your goals through deep intermarket analysis. My research produces a weekly report that will give you an edge in reading the market for your asset allocation decisions. You'll get short, intermediate, and long-term ideas built off of the four award winning white papers I co-authored on generating alpha and predicting stock market corrections. Interested? Ignore fake news and get real market analysis. Try a two week free trial here and get The Lead-Lag Report today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.