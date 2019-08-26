Qorvo: We Are Cautious Given The Near-Term Headwinds

The deployment of 5G infrastructure and increasing RF content in mobile devices will act as tailwinds to its sales.

Investment Thesis

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) delivered a good Q1 F2020 with strong top-line growth and gross margin expansion. However, it is expecting declining sales in the near-term due to the uncertainties related to Huawei. Looking forward to the long-term, the company should continue to benefit from the increasing RF content in mobile devices. In addition, its antenna and transceivers should benefit from 5G deployment that is expected to accelerate in 2020 and 2021. However, its shares are trading at a valuation higher than their historical average. Therefore, we think investors may want to be cautious and wait on the sideline.

Recent Developments: Q1 F2020 Highlights

Qorvo delivered a good Q1 F2020 as the company saw its revenue increase to $776 million. This represented a growth rate of 12% year over year (and 14% quarter over quarter). Its gross margin of 37.9% was much better than last year's 34.2%. Looking forward, Qorvo expects to deliver revenue in the range of $745 million-$765 million in Q2 F2020. This is a decline of 15% year over year. The decline is anticipated as the company expects to see revenue from Huawei only represent about 10% of its full-year revenue (currently 22% in Q1 F2020).

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Increasing RF content in communication devices

There is an increasing trend towards more wireless devices in the era of Internet of Things, 5G, and autonomous vehicles. Mobile phones, vehicles, and IoT devices will all require radio frequency modules. As the industry moves towards 5G, the amount of RF content also increases. This increases the complexity of the design and also creates opportunities for Qorvo. We believe Qorvo's RF products will benefit from increasing radio frequency content in electronic devices, as the revenue per 5G RF module will likely be much higher than LTE or 3G RF modules.

5G infrastructure should be positive news for Qorvo

Besides growing RF content in communication devices, Qorvo should benefit from the 5G infrastructure deployment. According to Gartner, 5G wireless network infrastructure revenue will reach $4.2 billion worldwide. This represented a revenue growth rate of 89% from $2.2 billion in 2019. Sales will grow to $6.8 billion in 2021. Qorvo's infrastructure and defense segment should benefit from this growing trend with its transceiver and antenna products.

Qorvo's reliance on a few larger mobile phone manufacturers

Despite the benefit of increasing RF content and 5G deployment, we are concerned about the company's customer concentration. As the mobile phone manufacturers gradually consolidate, the company is only left with a few larger global mobile phone manufacturers. Therefore, Qorvo is faced with considerable risks as it has a high customer concentration risk. For example, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) represents over one third of its total revenue in F2018. On the other hand, Huawei represents about 22% in its Q1 F2020 and 14% in the same period last year. Therefore, weak sales from these mobile phone manufacturers could negatively impact its total sales. In addition, the Huawei ban may result in lower revenue for Qorvo in this fiscal year. In fact, management expects revenues from Huawei to represent less than 10% of its sales in F2020.

Valuation Analysis

Qorvo is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 14.39x. This is nearly 2x multiples higher than its five-year average of 12.55x. Its forward P/E ratio is comparable to its peers.

Forward P/E 5-Year Average Forward P/E Dividend Yield Qorvo 14.39 12.55 N/A ON Semiconductor (ON) 11.60 10.98 N/A STMicroelectronics (STM) 17.51 18.13 1.33% Microchip (MCHP) 14.95 15.92 1.63%

Risks and Challenges

Semiconductor industry is highly cyclical

The semiconductor industry is cyclical and depends on the strength of the global economy. Trade tensions have resulted in a global economic slowdown. If the global economy falls into a recession, demand for semiconductor chips may decline even further.

Customer concentration risk

As expressed earlier in the article, the company is exposed to customer concentration risk. Its major customers may exert pricing power, and this could result in lower prices. In addition, weak sales from its larger customers may negatively impact the company's top and bottom lines.

Lumpy results

Revenue may be lumpy especially in its defense and infrastructure segment as it depends on communication service providers' deployment schedule.

Investor Takeaway

We like Qorvo's outlook and the benefits that the company will get from increasing RF content in mobile devices and the deployment of 5G infrastructure. However, its shares are trading at a valuation above their historical average. Given the expected near-term headwinds, we think investors may want to wait on the sideline.

