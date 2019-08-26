Hess: A Look At 1H19 Of The Overvalued Outperformer

Despite a few improvements on the P&L and the CFS, HES is unlikely to switch to profits this year, as analysts lowered their EPS forecasts.

On July 31, the US E&P company Hess (HES) that previously embarked on a new growth path presented its 1H19 results. I wrote my first article on the stock in June; back then my sentiment was cautiously bullish, inspired by the Stabroek Block development and Yellowtail-1, the 13th discovery in the area; my hypothesis, fortunately, appeared to be correct. Since then, Hess has rallied and outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) and SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP).

Yet, on August 23, when I started to prepare this article, the Chinese authorities announced that the country would impose tariffs on another $75 billion of US goods. The United States expectedly responded. Spooked by the rekindled trade war, investors rushed to Treasuries and gold, trimming exposure to vulnerable sectors like Energy. Bears have begun to vehemently dump stocks, and Hess was among those severely affected.

But even after an emotional sell-off, the stock is a clear outperformer compared to the broad market and E&P industry.

One of the stimuli for the share price upward movement this year have been sizeable purchases of the stock by such institutional investors like Nuveen Asset Management LLC, Dodge & Cox, and Fidelity Management & Research Co. (see data provided by CNN Money). I suppose funds' equity research teams concluded that Hess was trading at a discount to the DCF-based intrinsic value, and, thus, new long positions were opened. Trading multiples well above the market median and the peer median (e.g., ~8x EV/EBITDA) as precise indicators of overvaluation were ignored, as the upside specified by the DCF could be more than substantial.

The Stabroek's contribution to the high deep value of the stock is apparent; the Liza Phase 1 is ultra-low-cost, it is even better than the prominent Johan Sverdrup oilfield regarding margins. Higher free cash flow from the license means a higher value of the stock. With ~86% of the equity in the hands of institutional investors, I reckon their sentiment and assumptions that analysts incorporate in the DCF and SOTP models (e.g., WTI, Brent prices, equity risk premium) remain crucial for the share price trajectory.

Now I suppose it is worth adjusting the previously formulated thesis and make a few revisions where necessary after the company wrapped 1H19; let's take a more in-depth look at the 2Q presentation and Form 10-Q.

The Liza Destiny FPSO. Source: Exxon Mobil

Capex cut deserves attention

Immediately after the earnings announcement, the market acclaimed that loss was not as deep as analysts forecasted, while revenue was also surprisingly higher than anticipated, supported by higher oil production at Bakken; the share price surged. However, I suppose net income being higher than anticipated is not the crucial matter investors should focus on (yet, it highlights that Hess did a great job reducing operating expenses); the principal point is the 2019 capex cut. Capex is sometimes mistakenly overlooked by the market, as the bottom line arrest attention of the public, especially when headlines trumpet that profits improved or soared, doubled, topped estimates, etc. So, cash flow used in investing activities frequently goes unnoticed. It could remain overlooked for quite some time until Mr. Market encounters a somber moment realizing a company pumps more oil while running out of cash.

As I have pointed out in the article on Concho Resources (CXO) published recently, the market needs positive FCF and satisfactory FROIC, it is not buying production growth with no improvements on the CFS side (e.g., lower D&C expenditure), especially when WTI price is weak ($53.97 on August 23 compared to a 52-week high of $76.9). Speaking more specifically, in the news release, Hess mentioned that FY19 capital & exploratory activities would require $2.8 billion instead of the initially expected $2.9 billion.

During the earnings call, answering to an analyst's question regarding the capital expenditure slash, John Rielly, CFO, explained the cut by "good execution" across all the portfolio; he added, "this is in Bakken, it’s in Southeast Asia, Guyana, costs have been quite good." I see the management's intention to turn levered FCF-positive as soon as possible as the key rationale behind the step. The firm is dividend-paying despite the loss, it also repurchased shares; it is a tricky task to sustain shareholder rewards while pouring significant funds into the immense development program.

Thankfully, Hess is not burdened by humongous debt, and LTM Net debt/EBITDA sits at 1.49x; I am content with Net Debt/EBITDA below 2x, so, Hess's leverage is more than acceptable. Yet, its LTM levered FCF is negative $282 million. Here I should remind that, for the sake of consistency, I calculate levered FCF as the difference between operating cash flow (net of working capital and interest paid) and capital expenditure. I often do not take into account proceeds from divestments, but sometimes factor them in if necessary. So, LTM capital investments of $2,499 million were not fully covered by $2,217 million provided by operations. Only property disposals made it possible to show a $314 million surplus. A $500 million share repurchase program and $333 million in dividends were covered neither by LTM nor by 2018 FCF.

As a reminder, the bulk of capex in 1H19 was deployed to North Dakota ($593 million out of $1.2 billion of E&P capital and exploratory expenditure; see p. 11 of the presentation), even despite high development activity offshore Guyana (financing of the Liza Destiny FPSO and necessary infrastructure), which required only $348 million. There are still five FPSOs to be constructed up to 2025, and I hope cash flow from the Liza would be substantial enough to cover the development and not stay FCF positive despite capital intensive operations onshore the US.

1H19 revenue edged higher thanks to Bakken

At the moment, the Bakken formation (Three Forks and Middle Bakken) and the Gulf of Mexico are the essential drivers of Hess's revenue and operating cash flow. The contributions from Lybia, Denmark, and Malaysia & JDA are far lower. Importantly, the Bakken and the GoM finance a substantial part of its growth ambitions (another part of spending is covered by debt). There is no coincidence that in 1H19 revenue surged to $3,296 million on the back of 39 new wells in Three Forks and Middle Bakken; that level was the highest in six quarters. New wells brought a fresh injection of cash flow necessary to keep on growing.

While examining the income statement, I noticed the radical SG&A expenses cut in 1H19. In fact, the firm slashed them by 26%, while other operating costs and expenses were down 4.3% compared to 1H18. So, I reckon the firm's frugality could help it to return to LTM profits in 2020, while it has been already profit-making on a GAAP basis in 1H19.

Relative valuation is not supportive of the bullish thesis

The stock is still trading at lofty levels with EV/EBITDA of ~8.1x; it appears that the market's sentiment on Hess's revenue growth prospects bolstered by the Liza discovery offshore Guyana is unchanged, until for now.

Overvaluation still specifies the apparent risk of a quick price slump when the market will start to quickly dump shares with no margin of safety. Also, in the article published in June, I pointed out that "the further upside mostly depends on the Hess's ability to meet analysts' EPS projections and finally turn profitable in 2019." Now the hypothesis is no longer valid, as analysts' forecasts were revised down to negative 2019 EPS (see data provided by Seeking Alpha Essential).

Insiders are not buying the rally

In the previous article, I touched upon an insider selling trend that was worthy of concern. In many cases, consistent selling of equity by executives is indicative of overvaluation or some flaws that are barely noticeable upon cursory inspection. When C-Suite is bearish on the stock while the share price surges, this hints the slump is not as distant and blurry as it seems to be. In August, the trend continued; according to Form 4 filed on August 15 (you can download it on the firm's website), Senior Vice President sold 11,258 shares for $61.71 per share. So, this still increases the downside risk.

Final thoughts

Speaking about the overall market sentiment, which should also be considered, the Fear & Greed Index provided by CNN Money is now oscillating in the red territory, while a month ago it showed Greed. So, volatility is here to stay. HES equity is not a safe haven amid gold rally, negative bond yields across the globe, the yield curve inversion, and a new round of the US-China confrontation. Energy stocks are cyclical, their profits and cash flow are not immune to the global economic shifts.

In the case of recession, its equity holders will likely suffer, as the market will begin to get rid of cyclical stocks. What is more, HES's dividend yield of ~1.7% is not appealing, at all; moreover, I should remind that it's covered neither by profits nor by free cash flow (remained after paying interest and covering capex). Perhaps, Hess is confident that its liquidity is not at risk, as there are no near-term debt maturities and $2.2 billion of C&CA is on the balance sheet; thus, it returns cash to share owners to avoid backlash after the dividend elimination.

While high growth prospects seem to be fully priced in, Hess is headed towards a 2019 loss (see analysts EPS estimations provided by Seeking Alpha Essential), and new trade barriers continue to sorely test investor sentiment, I reckon Hess is a short-term "Hold" and long-term "Buy."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.