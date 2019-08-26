Torc Oil & Gas: An Interesting Investment Case, And It's Not The 9%+ Dividend Yield

Torc Oil & Gas is an interesting investment proposition to profit from potential cheap transactions.

Due to the challenging Canadian oil and gas environment, there is potential to acquire assets at an attractive price.

Management is considering acquisitions to grow reserves and production.

Thanks to its strong free cash flow during Q2, Torc Oil & Gas (OTCPK:VREYF) reduced its net debt. Due to its low leverage, the company has many possibilities to allocate its excess free cash flow.

In contrast with many other Canadian producers, the company is looking to acquire oil assets. This strategy is relevant in the context of lower valuations in the Canadian oil and gas industry compared to last year.

But the market values Torc Oil & Gas at a small premium to its close competitors due to its solid balance sheet. Thus, the company is an interesting proposition for investors willing to pay a small premium and take advantage of possible cheap acquisitions.

Image source: Presentation August 2019

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q2 results

During Q2, total production grew 22.8% year-over-year and reached 28,326 boe/d. The strong increase is mostly due to two acquisitions during 2018.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

Thanks to stable costs and higher oil prices compared to the previous quarter, total netback increased to C$13.07/boe.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The company realized a slightly higher total netback compared to the similar oil producers I listed in the table above.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Adjusted funds flow reached C$81.1 million. And with a total capital program of C$49 million, the free cash flow covered the C$10.4 million cash dividend. And management reduced the net debt by C$32.1 million compared to the previous quarter.

With a net debt to TTM adjusted funds flow ratio of about 1.2x, the leverage is low. The solid capital structure and the strong free cash flow give management flexibility for capital allocation decisions.

Potential for opportunistic acquisitions

Management claims the company's inventory contains 1,000+ undrilled locations. These kinds of statements are difficult to verify and they depend on management's - sometimes optimistic - estimates.

The 2018 independent reserves report shows Torc's 2P RLI (Reserve Life Index) is lower than its competitors, based on the forecasted 2019 productions.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The lower reserve index may be one of the reasons management indicated being opportunistic to acquire assets. In contrast, during the last earnings call, Whitecap Resources' (OTCPK:SPGYF) management discussed its lack of interest in M&A activities this year. Also, as part of its strategy, Crescent Point (CPG) is looking to divest some assets.

Torc is in an ideal position to acquire assets. In the current challenging oil and gas environment, the number of buyers is reduced. And with the drop in the Canadian producers' stock prices over the last several months, the valuations are cheaper relative to the Canadian Crude Index.

For instance, the market values the flowing barrels of the four oil producers I compare in this article in a range of C$34,064/boe/d to C$38,799/boe/d.

Source: Author, based on company reports

In comparison, here is a list that shows the higher valuations of oil assets during 2018:

In June and July 2018, Torc acquired some oil assets at a flowing barrel valuation of about C$62,400/boe/d and C$67,500/boe/d, respectively.

Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF) announced the Steppe acquisition during Q3 2018 at a flowing barrel valuation close to C$60,000/boe/d.

In July 2018, I calculated Crescent Point's flowing barrel valuation at C$53,111/boe/d.

In September 2018, I wrote about Whitecap Resources and its valuation of C$61,918/boe/d.

But Torc's valuation is also low and a stock-based transaction may not be accretive to shareholders. But with its low leverage and its strong free cash flow at current strip prices, the company has the potential to proceed with a cash transaction.

Source: Presentation August 2019

(Note: The table doesn't take into account the C$20 million of the share dividend proceeds).

For instance, at current valuations, Torc could buy oil-producing assets of 10,000 boe/d for about C$350 million, assuming a flowing barrel valuation of C$35,000/boe/d.

Even with such a transaction, the net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio would stay below 2x.

An interesting investment proposition

The market doesn't value Torc Oil & Gas at a discount to its close competitors, though. We saw above Torc's flowing barrel valuation was in the high end of the range of other oil producers' valuations.

Also, the market values Torc's reserves at a premium to its competitors.

Source: Author, based on company reports

But Torc's capital structure is less risky due to its lower leverage.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The dividend, the valuation, the leverage, and the potential for acquisitions correspond to a specific investment strategy. Torc Oil & Gas is suitable for investors willing to pay a small premium for a strong balance sheet and a high dividend yield.

Source: Author, based on company reports

But the most interesting aspect of the investment proposition is the company's potential to acquire assets at a cheap price. In contrast, some producers are not interested in any acquisition and some other ones are looking to divest some assets.

Conclusion

With a WTI price close to US$60/bbl during Q2, the free cash flow covered the dividend while the company reduced its net debt.

With a low reserve life index and a strong balance sheet, management is considering external growth.

And in the currently depressed Canadian oil and gas environment, the potential to acquire cheap assets is important.

Torc Oil & Gas' valuation is low. But the market doesn't value the company at a discount to its close competitors. But the investment proposition is interesting for investors looking to profit from potential cheap acquisitions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.