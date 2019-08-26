3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

These include a biotech stock that just got a CRL from the FDA and a specialty chemicals/materials concern.

So, what are insiders buying in the recent spike of volatility in the markets?

The market had its third major daily plunge of August on Friday on escalating trade tensions.

The market got upended yet again on Friday on increasing trade tensions. China escalated the trade war by targeting an additional $75 billion worth of American imports for new tariffs. The administration immediately responded with additional tariffs of its own.

The POTUS then unleashed a tweetstorm on that as well as on the Federal Reserve Friday that deeply upset investors and the markets. The market gave up all its gains for the week and slid into the red. Both the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 dropped three percent on the day. Other indices fared little better.

This was the third approximate three percent daily decline in August (August 5th and August 14th as well). All of these pullbacks are happening on the latest rise in trade tensions. The market has done well to recover from its previous sharp pullbacks, and we will see next week if equities can overcome the latest salvo in the trade war.

So, what are insiders still buying during the spike in market volatility in August? Here are three names that caught our eye.

There has been some major buying in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) recently. The company's CEO purchased $2 million worth of shares on August 12th. Another director bought nearly $160,000 worth of shares that day, and then almost another half a million dollars' worth of stock on August 20th.

What is notable about the insider buys is that the heavier purchases on August 12th were before a huge sell-off in the shares this week. The decline was triggered by the company receiving a complete response letter (CRL) from the FDA on August 19th. The CRL "pointed to concerns about a risk of infections related to intravenous infusion ports and renal toxicity seen in pre-clinical models of golodirsen and observed following administration of other antisense oligonucleotides."

The company's CEO stated he was "very surprised" at the letter as the FDA "over the entire course of its review, the agency did not raise any issues suggesting the non-approvability of golodirsen, including the issues that formed the basis of the complete response letter." Given his big purchases of stock a week before the CRL, I would have to say his "surprise" is genuine.

More than a dozen analyst firms, including Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch, reiterated Buy or Outperform ratings on SRPT after the CRL news hit, albeit some with slightly reduced price targets. Price targets proffered ranged from $160 to $270 a share.

Nomura reissued its Buy rating and $230 price target Tuesday. Nomura's analyst notes, the "CRL is a buying opportunity for bulls since the cited issues, infection risk related to IV infusion ports and renal toxicity observed in preclinical models, are not surprises and represent no read-through risk to EXONDYS 51, casimersen or its gene therapy. No efficacy concerns were apparently mentioned." I added some exposure to SRPT in my own portfolio late in the week via some buy-write orders.

Next up is W.R. Grace (GRA) - another interesting name seeing some big purchases. A beneficial owner bought over $11 million in new shares through just over a half dozen transactions from August 15th through August 22nd. The CEO also added over $350,000 to his holdings to start August.

Source: Earnings Call Slides

Curious purchases given that the company sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide and is impacted by escalating trade tensions as well as slowing global economic activity. Grace reduced its 2019 sales growth guidance down 4-5% from prior guidance of 6-7% growth after it beat expectations with its Q2 results. Evidently, insiders believe the recent slide in the stock is overdone. GRA was one of the few stocks in market up in trading on Friday.

Finally, we have downtrodden Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT). A director in three transactions from August 20th through August 21st added nearly $4.5 million to his core holdings. There was a more modest purchase of $100,000 by another director in mid-May. Other than that, one has to go back to April 2018 to find any insider buying in this NYC-based "Tier 3" biotech concern.

As can be seen above, the stock has seen better days. Intercept did beat both top and bottom line consensus when it reported Q2 results on August 7th. Revenue came in at just over $65 million, which was up more than 50% on a year-over-year basis.

Seven analyst firms, including Oppenheimer and Wedbush, have reiterated Buy ratings on ICPT since second-quarter results. Price targets proffered have ranged from $135 to $243 per share, albeit several of these contained downward price target revisions. Stifel Nicolaus seems to be the only pessimist on the stock right now, recently reissuing its Hold rating. It should be noted that its price target of $86 is approximately 40% above the current trading level of the stock.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRA, ICPT, SRPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.