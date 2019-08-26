A Structurally Unprofitable 'Tech' Company - Carvana

Valuing Carvana is impossible for most investors, so the price has been volatile.

It raises capital frequently and masquerades as a technology company even though it is an auto dealer.

After our short picks Tesla(TSLA) and Wayfair(W) collapsed over 20% each since we first started covering these companies, we decided to look for other, similar short ideas that had not yet collapsed.

This is when we found Carvana(CVNA), a used car dealer masquerading as a technology company. Tesla and Wayfair used to masquerade as tech companies also.





We believe Carvana, like Tesla and Wayfair, will collapse once growth investors finally realize the company is, at heart, a low tech car dealership and not a high tech platform company.

Business Model

Carvana is pretty much an online used car dealer. That's it - Nothing more, nothing less. As innovative as it may sound, overall it competes in the same market as Carmax(KMX) and Autonation(AN) - selling used cars.

google images - remember beepi?

Carvana flatters it's business model, in my opinion, by spending millions on things like 360 degree viewing, glass vending machines, etc. However, these features seem to be cosmetic and we don't believe they will sway most buyers. Notably, we documented how Wayfair also implemented features like these to appear more like a high tech company instead of an online furniture retailer. Even with these features, Wayfair has continuously lost money.

google images

Continuously losing money

The difference between Carvana and its peers is that unlike KMX or AN, Carvana doesn't make money, even on an EBITDA basis.

Carvana had a negative 3.3% EBITDA margin for Q2 2019, and while this is an improvement from the over negative 20% margin it had when it began in 2016, it still is extremely unprofitable.

Bulls claim that CVNA will make money when it scales, heck, Carvana itself claims that it's goal is to become the most profitable auto retailer:

In 2016, the year before we went public, we had an EBITDA margin of negative 23.2%. This quarter, it was negative 3.3%. Over that time period, we improve EBITDA margin by nearly 20 percentage points, including nearly 9 percentage point improvement in gross margin and a more than 11 percentage point improvement in SG&A. We're proud of the progress that we've made and are excited about what this progress means for our goal of becoming the largest and most profitable auto retailer. Q2 2019 call

Notably though, KMX, another disruptor of the auto industry, has been profitable since it had as little as $1bil in sales.

Carmax 10k

We have seen scaling arguments for both Wayfair and Tesla, but sustainable profits have continuously failed to materialize, even as revenues have grown at a double digit rate. Both of these companies are far larger than Carvana, and we believe the lack of sustainable profits for both of theses companies signals that Carvana will likely also show a lack of profits.

Why? All of these companies have the business model of selling a dollar for 90 cents. Take Carvana - It operates in a massively competitive industry, where incumbents have massive EOS and can offer low prices. Carvana not only needs to match these low prices(potential buyers will shop around for the lowest price), but it also needs to take market share. How? By pouring massive amounts of money into innovation and marketing. Obviously this is not a sustainable strategy.

Impossible to value

We believe the massive run up in the price of Carvana has been the result of investors being unable to truly value Carvana, as well as a small float.

Companies like Carvana have only been around recently, and since they consistently lose money and have a very uncertain future, it is extremely hard for most investors to value them. Therefore, the price of Carvana has been very volatile. It doesn't help that free float is very small as most of the float is owned by the Garcias in the form of Class B shares.

This volatility of these stocks has led to some pretty spectacular increases - around the end of February Wayfair announced a beat in both earnings and revenue causing the stock to skyrocket over 20%. This is when we put out our first warning on Wayfair and since then, the stock has dropped over 35%. Sound familiar?

press release

We believe Carvana will likely suffer the same fate as Wayfair, as continuous capital raises and debt offerings slowly reduce the appetite for Carvana stock. This leads us to the last point.

Tons of capital raises

If you're constantly losing money, you need to raise capital. Tesla and Wayfair have raised capital multiple times in the past couple of years. Carvana does raise capital too, but unlike Tesla or Wayfair, Carvana doesn't really issue convertible notes, but rather chooses to issue long term debt.

press release

The debt isn't cheap too, yielding over 9%. It is quite odd for Carvana to raise capital using this method, especially since it has no qualms about issuing stock. Either way, even if Carvana does become profitable eventually, the debt burden will likely mean that the majority of it's profits would be used to pay down debt.

Carvana paid $25mil of interest expenses in 2018, and we believe this number will only increase in 2019 and beyond. The high debt level and steep losses also make Carvana very vulnerable to an economic downturn.

We believe a reduced appetite for capital raises, combined with the fact that Carvana currently just has $40mil in cash, could force Carvana to seek another capital raise in the next few quarters, meaning this could be a catalyst.

Valuation

We believe that in the short run, there is no reason for Carvana to be trading at a massive premium Tesla or Wayfair, considering the similarities between these 3 companies - high cash burn, dilutive capital raises, and a competitive and capital intensive industry. Therefore, we don't believe Carvana should be trading at more than 2x sales, or $8bil.

In the long run, with the automotive cycle in a downturn and with a possible recession looming, we believe Carvana has a substantial risk of bankruptcy in the next few years, especially with it's high debt load and substantial losses.

If the automotive cycle continues to trend down, used car prices will fall, causing Carvana sales to fall as well, which could slow down growth and act as a major catalyst for shorts as growth investors would abandon the stock.

Conclusion

Overall, Carvana is pretty much a massively unprofitable auto dealer that seems to be emulating the business models of Wayfair and Tesla. It should not be trading anywhere close to KMX or AN's valuations, and we believe a possible economic downturn could bankrupt the company. It is a massively risky investment and an exceedingly attractive short, especially with Wayfair and Tesla both down substantially from their highs.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CVNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short via long dated puts