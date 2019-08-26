Bayer: Latest Shake-Up Could Change The Narrative

On the valuation side, Bayer shares look attractive with an estimated upside of 34% from current levels.

Reports reveal that the proposed legal settlement on Monsanto’s Roundup could be at $8 billion, but no finality on the issue yet.

After a series of divestitures, Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) could be at an inflection point: shedding off some of its assets to drive its cost savings and focus its resources on core pharmaceuticals and agricultural business, as well as boosting the company’s coffers from the estimated proceeds from these asset sales amid the mounting legal liabilities on Monsanto’s herbicide Roundup – a concern that spooked investors over the past year.

The lingering legal troubles provide investors an attractive window to gradually accumulate shares, as I expect a re-rating of Bayer shares, once the proposed legal settlement come into fruition and restructuring plan to materialize. On a sum-of-the-parts basis, I see an upside of 34% to €89.8 per share.

Bayer Shake-Up Could Change The Narrative

Current Narrative: Bayer AG shares have lost more than a third of its value with investors questioning the rationale behind the Monsanto merger – a deal that swelled debt on its balance sheet (c. €43 billion) and exposed the company to litigation risks and large settlement costs.

How will the company change the narrative and appease investors?

First, a series of divestitures and acquisitions…

Animal Health Business

Bayer announced that it will sell its Animal Health business (BAH) to Elanco for $7.6 billion (€6.8 billion) In this deal, Bayer will receive $5.3 billion (€4.8 billion) in cash and $2.3 billion (€2.1 billion) worth of shares in Elanco, which it plans to exit over time. The transaction will close mid-2020, following regulatory approvals and conditions.

The marriage of Bayer's Animal Health business and Elanco will create a dominant player in the animal healthcare industry – capturing 13% of the market share, behind Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS). In 2018, the unit generated revenues of $1.8 billion, sourced from key products in the flea and tick, worm, and antibiotics space. The outlook in the animal-health industry remains attractive, albeit BAH’s lack of clarity on growth and pipeline clarity dampen long-term prospects.

Currenta And Two Other Major Divestitures

Separately, Bayer also disclosed that it has agreed to sell its 60% stake in Currenta to Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) for an equity value of €1.2 billion. The Currenta unit manages and operates chemical parks in Leverkusen, Dormagen, and Krefeld-Uerdigen. The transaction will close in 4Q 2019. These asset divestitures follow the sales of the Coppertone sun protection business for $550 million (€495 million) in May and Dr. Scholl’s for $585 million (€527 million) in July.

Recall that in November 2018, the company announced it would streamline its operations through a series of portfolio, efficiency, and structural measures. Along with these asset divestitures, Bayer made several acquisitions to boost its efforts to transform into a pure life science company with the following developments:

In June 2018, Bayer successfully acquired Monsanto for $63 billion (€57 billion). If both companies will be fully integrated, Bayer expects annual earnings contribution of $1.5 billion from synergies and integrated offerings.

In August 2019, Bayer announced an agreement to fully acquire BlueRock Pharmaceuticals, a US-headquartered biotechnology company focused on developing engineered cell therapies in neurology, cardiology, and immunology.

It has a license and collaboration agreement with Regeneron to globally develop and commercialize Eylea for the treatment of serious eye diseases.

The company also entered into a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. for patients with microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer.

Additionally, it has a robust pipeline ranging from Phase 1 to Phase 3 development in various cancer and kidney diseases.

Second, the proposed $8 billion settlement…

What’s The Story?

Bayer bought Monsanto in 2018 to accelerate its strategic plan to become a life-science firm with a focus on health and agriculture. Moreover, since Bayer wanted to become a bigger player, management provided the green light on the acquisition.

Monsanto sells Roundup, a weed killer containing glyphosate, which the World Health Organization determined to cause cancer. Lawsuits started flooding in, and the company has lost three cases that have come to trial over the past year and faces an additional 18,400 claims in US courts.

There were reports that Roundup trials scheduled for 2019 were postponed to 2020, leading investors to speculate that a settlement decision could be in sight. Bayer is proposing to pay $6 billion to $8 billion to resolve current and future cases, although the plaintiff’s lawyers are asking for more than $10 billion to drop the cases.

To be clear, we still do not know the actual size, timing, or degree of finality on the possibility of a legal settlement.

On the surface, the organizational restructuring seems the right strategy at this point. It seems that the purpose of the asset sales is twofold: First, it will reduce investor concerns over leverage and enable the balance sheet to withstand any sizable legal settlements that may occur in the future. Second, this will free up Bayer’s resources to focus on becoming a leader in the life sciences in the future.

That said, this will gradually change the company’s narrative over time.

Legal Woes Offers Opportunities To Investors

As mentioned, Bayer shares lost significant value over the past year over concerns on the legal liabilities and key decisions behind the Monsanto acquisition. Based on a sum-of-the-parts valuation, I conservatively estimate the value of €89.8 per share or an upside of 33.7% from current levels.

Segment Valuation (in €) Remarks Pharmaceuticals 77.7 billion Based on EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.2x on EBITDA of €6.36 billion, a 5% discount to peers from lower earnings profile in the near term CropScience 61.3 billion 11x EV/EBITDA on EBITDA of €5.57 billion. Also, lower multiple to reflect uncertainty sustainable re-rating based on the ongoing litigation Consumer health 18.5 billion 15.8x EV/EBITDA on EBITDA of €1.17 billion. Lower multiple to reflect lower growth profile Animal Health 6.8 billion Estimated cash proceeds from Elanco purchase Others (1.9 billion) Other segments Total 162.5 billion Less: Debt and provisions (45.4 billion) Equity Value 117.4 Holding company Discount 25% Historically Bayer trades at 15% discount. Legal concerns and issues should reflect a higher holding company discount Adjusted Equity Value 88.1 billion Adjusted Equity value per share 89.8 per share Share Price as of 21 August 2019 67.2 per share Upside 33.7%

(Source: Own Research and Estimates, Bloomberg)

Conclusion

Investors remain concerned over the possibility of a large legal settlement that would adversely impact the company’s financial position. In this regard, the company has carried out various restructuring initiatives to trim down its assets to focus on its core pharmaceutical and agricultural business. Besides, the significant proceeds from recent asset sales should assure investors that the company can withstand any large settlements in the future.

Valuation-wise, Bayer shares look attractive – but do not expect the market to close the valuation gap until there is confirmation of settlement amount, and further details on timing and future liabilities are provided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.