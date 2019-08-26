Cree: Continuing Struggles, And Assessing When Growth Prospects Deliver Real Results

The Wolfspeed prospects do not translate into any revenue growth currently, let alone profits, as I am still happy to pass on Cree despite a recent setback in the stock.

Following the sale of the lighting business, the LED business seems to be the next segment which is in free fall.

Cree (CREE) has proven to be an interesting, almost boom-bust kind of investment for investors in the past years. While the company had a few difficult years following the secular decline in the lighting business, it sold the unit altogether in March of this year, as that action coincided with my last review on the prospects for this interesting business.

The Thesis

In March of this year, Cree sold its lighting business which was underperforming and created a drag on the overall business. The company sold the lighting business for just $310 million to Ideal Industries, with an upfront cash payment only totalling $225 million, complemented by potential earn-outs of $85 million. Note that even when including the earn-outs, the unit was sold for just over 0.5 times sales which totalled $569 million in the fiscal year of 2018 (as reported in June in 2017). The unit was very important in terms of size, generating 38% of total revenues that year.

Following this move, the company became a focused semi-business which focuses on Wolfspeed and the LED business. Following the acquisition of the RF business from Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNF) in 2018, and the sale of the lighting business in March of 2019, the business has undergone some real transformation. These transactions resulted in Cree re-positioning itself from markets which are in decline to those benefiting from rosy growth prospects.

With the deal to sell the lighting business resulting in a gross cash position of around a billion, not even including the earn-out, the financial position is very strong with net cash seen around $550 million, that is in March of this year. As there are 103 million shares outstanding, that worked down to nearly $5.50 in net cash per share at a time when shares traded at $56.

The thesis was that the enterprise value at $56 per share worked down to $5.1 billion, a valuation which coincided with a core business generating $1.1 billion in sales, or at nearly 5 times sales, while the margin profile is mixed. The company guided for its continuing operations to generate $271-277 million in sales in Q3 of its fiscal year, with adjusted earnings seen at $14-18 million. While some adjustments seem fair, others do not, resulting in the business really more or less breaking even.

Despite the improved positioning, I concluded that while I liked the transformation efforts, reality is that the company is not making any real money, which is the major reason why I didn't join the craze for Cree. Hence, Cree remains a "show me" story, while I would happily watch events unfold with great interest.

Developments Ever Since

Shares of Cree traded at $56 when it sold its lighting business during spring of this year. The company reported its third-quarter results on the first day of May with revenues from continuing operations of $274 million being in line with expectations, up 22% on the year before. The company reported adjusted earnings of $20 million, or $0.20 per share, while net losses totalled $22 million. Much of the difference relates to deal-making costs and amortisation charges, yet $13 million in stock-based compensation expenses should not be adjusted for in my book, resulting in dismal earnings.

The 103 million shares approached the $70 mark early May, boosting the equity value to $7.2 billion, as that move has pushed up expectations even further. For the fourth quarter, the company guided for sales of $263-271 million, with adjusted earnings seen at just $0.12-$0.16 per share. In June the company cut the guidance as it no longer can sell to Huawei, depressing revenues by $15 million. With demand outside of the Huawei also being soft, the new guidance called for sales of $245-252 million, with non-GAAP earnings seen at just $0.08-0.12 per share. Shares had already corrected to $58 when the announcement was made as the share price hardly reacted to the news. That is surprising as the shortfall in non-Huawei revenues amounts to $3-4 million.

When the company reported the full-year results on the 20th of August, shares did react and fell from $58 to $49 per share even as sales of $251 million came in at the higher end of the revised guidance. The same could be said for adjusted earnings which came in at $0.11 per share. The trouble is that further softness is seen with first-quarter sales for the fiscal year of 2019 pegged at $237-243 million and non-GAAP earnings are seen at just $0.03-0.07 per share.

With a diluted share count of 106 million shares, which now trade at $47, the valuation amounts to $5.0 billion. Incorporating $621 million in net cash, the operating asset valuation comes in around $4.4 billion, which is still elevated as sales are actually falling short of the billion dollar run rate. The problem is that the LED segment which was able to report flattish sales is in decline as well. LED sales for the fourth quarter were down 25% to $117 million, as a 22% increase in Wolfspeed sales to $134 million was not enough to offset the declines at the LED business.

Concluding Remarks

With sales under pressure while expectations are up, it is very easy to lack conviction on Cree as a great investment, even at this lower level. The company is not making any money; in fact it loses money. And with the LED business now in decline as well, Cree only has the Wolfspeed business left as its growth engine. Elevated multiples in terms of value/sales multiples make it easy to remain very cautious for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.