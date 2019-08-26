Navigating Rough Seas: Home Depot And Lowe's

Home Depot is doing better, though not well. Lowe’s still has a big hole to dig out of and I am skeptical of their plan.

They are both trying to get out of this by shifting their supply chain and reducing old inventories at discounts.

The companies were in radically different places when this started, Home Depot in a much better position.

There are a number of strong macro headwinds we see for Home Depot and Lowe’s.

Whining About Inventories

I’ve been whining about this since the first print of 2018 Q3 GDP came out, but companies lost control of inventories over the fall and winter, and are only now starting to correct course. I’m sorry if you’re tired of this; believe me, so am I.

Two of the areas that pop up every month in the wholesale inventories reports from the Census Bureau are "Lumber and Other Construction Materials” and "Hardware, and Plumbing and Heating Equipment and Supplies,” which sounds a lot like Home Depot (HD) and Lowe’s (LOW) to me, so I’ve been keeping an eye on them, connecting macro to micro.

The upshot is that both companies have begun to get on top of their inventory problems, but Home Depot was better at managing inventories in the first place, and have dealt with the problem better than Lowe’s.

The Macro

(Data note: the macro charts use seasonally adjusted data, so are stripped of seasonal effects).

If you’ve already listened to me whine about this in any number of articles here at Seeking Alpha, you already know where this is headed.

In the first place, nonfarm inventories are dominating every GDP report since Q3 2018:

BEA Table 1.5.6

Ex-nonfarm inventories, the economy grew at 0.86%, -1.11%, 0.37% and 0.30% in the last 4 quarters. Add it up, and ex-nonfarm inventory growth for the year is a meager 0.10%. Almost all of the last 4 quarters of growth was sitting in warehouses and car lots at the end of June. Most of the problem is confined to wholesalers of durables and clothes.

So let’s start at the top and look at core wholesale, stripping out groceries and energy goods.

Census Bureau. July 2018 =100.

The general backdrop here is that wholesalers started building up inventories over the summer of 2018 in anticipation of tariffs. At first, there where sales to back it up, so the inventory-sales ratio stayed flattish through September. But then inventories skyrocketed in anticipation of a massive Christmas season that never came. Sales remain flat, but as you see, they also began flattening out their inventories, and inventory-sales ratios in May; they stopped violating the First Law of Holes — when you are in a hole, stop digging.

Moving on to "Lumber and Other Construction Materials:"

Census Bureau. July 2018 =100.

As you can see, sales have been terrible, mostly because of terrible residential construction investment, stretching back to Q1 2018, and non residential joining the party in Q3 2018. These are annualized QoQ growth rates:

BEA Table 5.4.6U

So until April, lumber/materials wholesalers were really having trouble keeping on top of demand, especially when that January spike in sales turned out to be fleeting. In any event, they have been able to flatten out their inventory-sales ratio, and it’s even come down in May and June.

Here’s the same chart for "Hardware, and Plumbing and Heating Equipment and Supplies."

Census Bureau. July 2018 =100.

This is both worse and better than lumber. The inventory-sales ratio grew 11% in just H2 last year, but wholesalers responded by flattening their inventories, and increasing sales in January and February have brought the inventory-sales ratio down from its peaks. But hardware inventories had ballooned higher than lumber to begin with, so there is still too much in the back.

And they also sell appliances at Home Depot and Lowe's:

Census Bureau. July 2018 =100.

Same sort of thing, except without the recovery in sales. This is a tariffed sector.

Switching focus from supply to demand, the PCE tables tell us about consumption and prices. Starting with the former, and comparing with core PCE goods.

BEA Table 2.4.6U. Consolidated "Tools, hardware, and supplies” and “Outdoor and garden equipment and supplies”

We see that weird January spike again, but after that, core goods and hardware went in separate directions, with the hardware categories tanking in 2019. The reason is prices:

BEA Table 2.4.4U. Consolidated "Tools, hardware, and supplies” and “Outdoor and garden equipment and supplies”

While core goods prices remain down over this period, the hardware categories spiked in price beginning in December, even though demand has been slack. Why?

If I told you many things sold at Home Depot and Lowe’s are being tariffed, would it then make more sense? We are seeing the real-life effects of tariffs here. Companies are trying to make consumers pay for their increased costs-of-goods, but they did not bite in Q1. So they began relenting in prices in March, and are seeing some increased demand as a result, but also thinning margins.

Some more categories of goods sold at Home Depot and Lowe’s. Starting with "Major household appliances,” a tariffed category.

BEA Table 2.4.6U. BEA Table 2.4.4U.

Retailers gave in on price increases in March, and consumers responded, but still not enough to get back to mid 2018 levels. “Small electric household appliances” are a bit of different story:

BEA Table 2.4.6U. BEA Table 2.4.4U.

Retailers gave in on price increases in February, but consumers really responded in a big way, much more than the major appliances category. It looks like there may have even been a little price war in the spring. “Clocks, lamps, lighting fixtures, and other household decorative items”:

BEA Table 2.4.6U. BEA Table 2.4.4U.

Here we see reduced prices starting in March, to great effect in the spring. One of the few categories here that finishes the year in better shape than core PCE goods. “Carpets and other floor coverings”:

BEA Table 2.4.6U. BEA Table 2.4.4U.

Can you tell this one is tariffed? Prices rise, demand falls. Econ 101 here.

Finally “Window coverings”:

BEA Table 2.4.6U. BEA Table 2.4.4U.

Yes, that entire price chart is negative, down 6%. Good time to buy window coverings.

So when we turn to the micro we should expect to see:

Revenues flattish or slowly rising YoY

Cost-of-goods rising faster, and gross margins thinning

Signs of getting their inventories in order in Q2

The Micro: Home Depot

(Data note: Home Depot and Lowe’s are in a highly seasonal business, peaking in home improvement season in the spring and summer, so we will stick with year-over-year numbers.)

I’m going to cut to the chase here. Home Depot is a well-run outfit dealing with two extremely difficult situations not of their making. They see the problem, and they are attacking it, taking short-term hits where necessary. But still, the results are not spectacular.

Let’s begin with revenues and cost-of-goods:

Home Depot 10-K

Pretty much what we expected. Revenue growth is near zero YoY in Q2 and costs-of-goods are spiking. The inevitable result on gross margin:

Home Depot 10-K

As you can see, gross margins are down YoY (red line) in the last two quarters, though they did a little better there in Q2 than in Q1, getting to almost flat YoY.

Turning to inventories and the inventory-revenue ratio. I look at inventory management as a primary measure of management efficiency and execution.

Data by YCharts

Over ten years, Home Depot’s DIOs are down over 20%. You see this all over the economy, as companies learn lessons every year in inventory management, and technology improves. But despite getting their inventory growth under more control, inventories are increasing relative to revenues:

Home Depot 10-K

So nominally their inventories are still growing YoY, but at a reduced pace since last Q4. But revenues are flattening because of reduced prices across a whole range of goods sold by Home Depot, and rising prices in others have scared consumers off. The net effect of growing inventories and flat sales is and inventory-revenues ratio growing at 4% YoY in Q2.

Let’s turn to their conference call to get some color. On a quick word count, 25 hits on “lumber,” 18 hits on “gross margin,” and 17 hits on “tariff,” so you can guess where this is going.

The slack construction investment picture is weighing heavily on lumber prices, and this is a big part of the flattening gross margin. CFO Carol Tomé:

During the second quarter, lumber prices remained depressed. Versus last year, this lumber price deflation negatively impacted our comp sales growth by approximately $340 million or over 100 basis points.

112 basis points to be exact. Yikes. But even sticking that $340 million back into the top line, it’s still only 2.35% YoY growth rate, and declining rapidly. Home Depot wants to put a lot of this on lumber prices, and that is an outsized part of the story, but there’s more than that going on.

Karen Short (from Barclays) Just a question on tariffs in general. So, I think, last quarter you commented that on price, raising prices as it relates to tariff impacted pricing, you initially had negative units on appliances and then demand picked up a bit. Maybe a little color on what you are seeing in terms of the consumer reaction to higher price points? Craig Menear (HD CEO) As we -- as I mentioned, we have number of models that we are working right now. And it varies by category. There is elasticity variance by category, and that changes over time as well. And the work that we’ve done, we’ve been able to actually cover the total top line sales in the models that we have out there.

So, flat revenues in the tariffed items year-over-year is what he’s saying in EarningsSpeak. But the macro tells us they’ve done this by giving up on price increases and given in to thinning margins. CFO Carol Tomé:

In the second quarter, our gross margin was 33.8%, a decrease of 19 basis points from last year. The year-over-year change in our gross margin reflects the following factors: First, higher strength than last year [strong dollar from tariff policy] resulted in approximately 9 basis points of gross margin contraction; second, changes in the mix of products sold [substitution effects from prices] drove approximately 8 basis points of gross margin contraction; and finally, we had 2 basis points of gross margin contraction in our supply chain, driven primarily by startup cost associated with our One Home Depot supply chain initiative [adjusting to tariffs]. [notations added]

So the dollar is half of it, roughly, and the rest is either changes in consumer behavior from tariffs, or changes in Home Depot’s behavior from tariffs.

Michael Lasser (from UBS) And Carol, you mentioned you are on your plan, do you mean you are on your plan where you stand quarter-to-date, such that you really haven't seen any impact from the tariffs flowing through to the consumer as of yet? Carol Tomé That’s exactly what I mean. The beauty of our business is that we see sales on our phone; we can know exactly how we're doing by the minute.

Translation: we are eating the costs of tariffs in our gross margin.

Finally on the coming tariffs which will cover a wider range of consumer goods, CEO Craig Menear:

When we look at it specifically as it relates to Home Depot, if you think about China tariffs list one through four, four being at 10%, that's about a $2 billion or 2% of sales cost impact.

I think he’s adding OpEx into that 2% calculation; it’s closer to 3% of their TTM cost of goods at 2.8%. $2 billion in new costs represents a 180 bps hit to their TTM gross margin. Ouch. People were worried about last quarter’s 19 bps hit. If they cannot get consumers to pay, that’s trouble.

But they have a plan, including the aforementioned supply chain initiative. Some color from EVP of Merchandising Ted Decker:

I'm not aware of a single supplier who is not moving some form of manufacturing outside of China. So, we have suppliers moving production to Taiwan, to Vietnam, to Thailand, Indonesia and even back into the United States. So, when you net all of that out, we see this 2ish-percent impact being much, much less, call it something like 1%. And then, as Craig said, it’s up to the merchant team to work with our overall portfolio approach to the business and project approach to the business to see how best if at all, there we pass on any of those net impacts to our customers.

Passing on to the customer has not worked so far, but companies keep repeating this mantra in calls. But in any event, they are taking the short term hit here to move supply chain out of tariffed areas. The problem here is that all these factories were built in China for more reasons than just cheap labor. Chief among these is the scale the Chinese can throw at a problem that no one else can. It remains to be seen whether all these southeast Asian countries combined can handle scale.

The Micro: Lowe's

I’ll get right to the point again; this is a much more poorly run company.

Data by YCharts

My first reaction to that chart was, “are these companies even in the same business?” That first chart tells us how much better Home Depot is at this in general, and the normalized one below shows us how this delta has grown over time.

Data by YCharts

They have a newish CEO, and you can see why. He’s been there for a year now, so let’s get s sense of how he’s doing. Starting with revenue and cost-of-goods:

So we see that the growth rate of Lowe’s cost-of-goods is lower than Home Depot’s by a lot, but so is their revenue growth. In any case, COGs are still outpacing revenue, which was pretty flat YoY. The gross margin picture is ugly:

Their gross margins have been declining YoY since 2018 Q3, and are now down 7% YoY. And rather than getting inventories under control, they have exploded:

Their inventory-revenue ratio is up 15% YoY. The heck? Let’s see if they can explain on the earnings call. There was a single mention of "tariff," only three of “lumber” or “commodities,” but 18 mentions of “gross margins” and 34 mentions total of “inventories.”

Beginning with the former, CFO David Denton:

This quarter, we experienced approximately 50 basis points of rate pressure. As expected, we experienced approximately 15 basis points of pressure from supply chain costs [adjusting to tariffs]. We've added new facilities to the network that are still ramping to full capacity, coupled with ongoing increases in customer delivery costs. Product mix shift [substitution effects] and inventory shrink [selling old inventory at steep discounts] each had approximately 10 basis point negative impact on gross margins during the quarter. [notations added]

So they are also dealing with the same issues as Home Depot, though they didn’t call out lumber. But what everyone really wanted to talk about on the call was how inventories got so out of control. CEO Marvin Ellison:

So, now allow me to take a moment to discuss inventory in more detail. This year, we invested in inventory to support efforts such as earlier seasonal load-ins, Craftsman resets, increased presentation minimums and job lot quantities for Pros. This strategic investment in inventory helped us to deliver improved sales performance in Q1 and Q2. And although our inventory has increased year-over-year, we have very minimal seasonal inventory, which limits our risk of unplanned markdowns.

What about the planned markdowns? What’s happening here is that Lowe’s had a ton of stuff that wasn’t selling, so their solution was to buy even more stuff. They think the new stuff will drive revenue, while they heavily discount the old stuff to get rid of it. It’s a plan, yes, but I’m not sure it’s a good one.

At least Ellison is aware of what he just stepped in:

If you take a look back at Lowe's historically, Lowe's had one of the worst in-stock positions of any major retailer. And to be quite candid, it was actually worse than what we anticipated when we started to take actions get in-stock.

Yeah, we saw the chart too, Marvin. CFO Denton described it as a "multi-year journey”:

I don't think you're going to see much movement in inventory levels this year. I do think we'll – as we indicated earlier, we're going to strategically rationalize inventory in certain areas, but this is probably a multi-year journey as we make sure that we have the right analytics in place, we have the right supply chain in place, and we've really thought through by category what's the right assortment. And that's a multiple quarter, multiple year journey to get us back to that, I'll say, that optimal level of inventory.

So they understand that they have a problem, not of their own making, and they are trying not to crush their other financials while they get their inventories and supply chain fixed. Again, it’s a plan, but I’m not sure it’s the best one. My preference is always to take all the bad news as soon as possible, manage the consequences, and move on. This just drags it out, and allows exogenous factors like a recession, or the reappearance of Tariff Man to derail their plans.

Upshot

Lowe’s was already in a rough spot when these macro winds started blowing, Home Depot much less so. But I don’t find Lowe’s response compelling. They hope they can unwind the mistakes of previous years over many years, but that just increases the risk of something else getting in the way. Get the bad news out, deal with the consequences, and move on.

But the market did not agree with my analysis. Home Depot got a nice bump on August 20 after they reported, and Lowe’s got a collateral bump that same day. The next day, after Lowe’s reported, they got another huge price bump. I’m not sure how anyone looked at their flat revenues, declining gross margins and spiraling inventories, and decided this was a company they wanted to own.

Data by YCharts

As of Friday, both companies will be dealing with increased tariffs, both on the existing tranches and the upcoming ones as well. Lowe’s can skip talking about tariffs in their call, but that will not make them go away. We live in uncertain times, with erratic leadership in Washington, and brick-and-mortar retail is on the front lines of all this. I would avoid the whole sector. Except for Costco (COST). I will never give you a bearish call on Costco.

This will be the first in a series where I try and connect the unusual action in the macro data with how individual companies are dealing with it. Next up is the auto manufacturers, so look for that in the coming weeks.

