Teva: Generidiculous 2.0

Even so, I remain neutral for now but am closely watching for new developments to turn bullish on the company's 2020 prospects.

Even as drug pricing pressures and the opioid-crisis lawsuit looms, the company's renewed revenue streams with new product launches have me optimistic on its potential.

But a review of the company's fundamentals, alongside its massive debt load and upcoming maturities has me concluding that the company has a very good shot at a comeback.

Teva's (TEVA) primary issue is its debt load. It pays around $880 million every year in interest expense on just over $26.6 billion of debt. It took on most of this debt in 2016 to finance the purchase of generics giants to add to its portfolios, a move which has mixed feelings to this day. Even so, the company is working diligently to reduce this debt load, paying back $6.5 billion in the past 24 months, excluding a recent July repayment of another $1.6 billion, which brings its total debt down to under $25 billion.

Nonetheless, Teva has launched new and exciting drugs in multiple fields which is set to help limit the loss from the decline in mega drugs like Copaxone and some others. This, in addition to aggressive cost-cutting initiatives will help the company increase EPS from 2018 through 2020, even as revenues are expected to decline. This, as a direct result from new drug launches, is rather optimistic given the potential for a return to growth around 2021, a move which will boost earnings dramatically.

Recent Developments

As highlighted in my first article, Teva: Generidiculous, the company faced multiple headwinds; the primary one was the continued decline in their blockbuster drug Copaxone and a few others. The company did manage to drive sales of other drugs, including their recently approved Phase 3 FOCUS trial for Ajovy, which is expected to rake in around $100 million this year. Another development is the launch of the generic epiPen Junior, which costs $300 for a 2-dose pack and will supply the high demand in North America. (There is currently a shortage of these emergency syringes in the US.) This auto-injector market is expected to show a CAGR of 19.5% and reach $3.2 billion by 2026, providing for a nice sales boost for the company.

The bigger blockbuster drug is Austedo, which is set to lose its exclusivity in the 2030s. Sales from this drug are expected to reach around $1 billion annually, based on the quarterly sales figures released by the company in their latest earnings report. These developments will aid the company's overall growth factors, or rather to overcome the decline in its other drugs, enough for them to continue and focus their efforts on developing new ones.

Business Sustainability

There is reason for worry when it comes to the company's balance sheet given the fact that most of its assets ($37.3 billion) are in the form of goodwill and other intangible assets so its debt clearly outweighs its assets when you want to value the company. However, they have a solid working environment for the next ~2 years, a time where debt maturities are set to spike.

The company does hold $11.55 billion in real assets, $10.8 billion of which is in the form of buildings and machinery and it has $2.165 billion in cash and equivalents, allowing it to sustain its operating environment for the next ~24 months quite easily. The company's leverage has increased since 2016 from 61% to 65%, but the company's focus on debt retiring should be enough, for the time being, to overcome the rise in leverage as it takes in less cash from its older drugs and shifts over to the new ones.

As part of a restructuring program, the company cut SG&A and R&D by $1.4 billion from 2016 to 2018, and it aims to cut another $1.6 billion in the year or so to come as part of their total efforts to reduce expenses by $3 billion. This will aid the company's EPS growth whilst they work out the kinks in their sales growth avenues, meaning once they do indeed return to growth, they can easily flesh out their R&D and other spending to accommodate new launches without incurring significant margin contractions. The company reduced these expectations by cutting its headcount from 56.9K to 42.5K in the last two years, incurring more one-time expenses but saving money in the longer run.

Expectations Still Encouraging

After reporting EPS of $2.92 in 2018, analysts expect the company to report $2.38 for 2019 and $2.52 for 2020. This is, however, a limited decline given the fact that sales for 2019 are expected to decline from $18.8 billion to $17.2 billion and further to $17.07 billion in 2020. The company's aforementioned cost-cutting initiatives have aided in profitability retention even as sales drop.

As the company expects to generate free cash flow of $1.8 billion for 2019, I expect the company will be more than able to sustain its current business environment and continue to launch new products. As mentioned previously, they do face debt maturities of $1.7 billion in 2019, followed by $2.8 billion in 2020 and then a spike up to $4.1 billion in 2021, which will cause them to look at restructuring that debt, which will likely occur at a time when interest rate are lower with recent market activities.

Primary Risk: Political

Since early in 2016, efforts by the Democratic party to lower drug prices have come up short given their lack of control of Congress and the executive branch but since they regained control of the House in 2018 and heading into the 2020 election cycle, it's not only rhetoric which is heating up the debate of drug price controls. H.R 2296, FAIR Drug Pricing Act of 2019 and S.102, Prescription Drug Price Relief Act of 2019 have been introduced in the House and the Senate, respectively, with broad support and should be the blueprint of action which will be taken once Congress members take a break from campaigning and return to Washington.

Even though Teva is focusing on the generics business, one which will face much less pressures for pricing given that they're inherently much lower than the original drugs, it will still be facing pressures from a wide-range regulatory environment. This can, and will, put pressure on the company's margins once implemented and will force the company to spend more on compliance with various measures which are presented in both versions of the bills which are currently in Congress.

It's hard to guess when these bills will get voted on and if they'll get signed into law but it'll be up to Teva to both regain their sales growth momentum and continue to improve margins before they do so they can handle this margin contraction without facing serious doubts about debt repayments and business operational sustainability.

Valuation Projects Hold

With the company expected to grow EPS slightly in 2020 after a fall in 2019, especially given the uncertainty of both the regulatory environment and the emergence of new revenue streams, a peer review is more reliable than an industry-wide one.

Teva's largest peers/competitors are Mylan (MYL), Novartis's (NVS) Sandoz and Sanofi (SNY). Sandoz and Sanofi are slightly larger revenue-stream producers and are expecting a higher growth rate, which values them at 17.1x and 13.1x multiples to 2019 earnings, respectively. Mylan, however, is much closer to Teva's neighborhood and has a price to earnings ratio of 4.3x. This values Teva around $10.25 per share for 2019, about 45% higher than its current trading price of around $7.05 per share.

Conclusion And Risk-Reward Summary

Even I'll admit that this valuation is a tad high when you factor in the debt load and their revenue stream contractions, but nonetheless the valuation does present a solid investment environment for those who are either already holding Teva or those who are looking for an optimistic take on the company's future.

Even though revenue streams are set to increase and make up for some of the demand cratering of their blockbuster drugs, their future is slightly clouded for the time being and I'll be waiting for solid development in the aforementioned revenue streams before turning bullish again on the company.

Even though headwinds do remain, I do believe that Teva is not done for and that they have the opportunity to return to generics glory like the good old days before exclusivity expirations and some bad turns took place.

I remain neutral on the company's 2019 but am waiting for further figures and developments in their revenue streams to turn back to bullish on the company's generics prospects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.