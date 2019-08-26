Black Stone Minerals Update: Attractive 10.6% Yield, And Tons Of Valuable Acreage

The hidden asset at BSM is their ownership of 20mm unleased acres, which is 72% of their total acreage and could mean decades of capex free growth.

DCF next year could range roughly between $1.50 and $1.80 per share, depending on production and natural gas/NGL prices. That still covers the $1.48 distribution.

There is production risk in the Shelby Trough in 2021 as the company's two operators limit drilling activity amidst low natgas prices, but time is on BSM’s side.

BSM, heavily geared toward natural gas and oil prices, has traded down 8% this year as gas prices have dropped 26%.

I wrote up Black Stone Minerals (BSM) in January 2019 when the units traded around $16. Since then, gas prices have fallen 26% (from $2.94 to $2.17 using generic forward 1 month prices, NG1 on Bloomberg), causing weakness in BSM units as well as depressing the entire energy space. Slowing global demand, increased production in the US, and a warm winter have impacted gas prices and oil/NGL prices as well (which tend to be heavily correlated).

Despite that, I still am long BSM stock, and continue to find the risk reward compelling. The company runs a clean balance sheet (under 1.0x levered on a debt/EBITDA basis), and is a business model that is hard to beat anywhere.

Even better, BSM owns 20mm acres of unleased properties, which could literally mean decades of drilling inventory for existing and future BSM operators on this acreage. Importantly, once leased to a third party, BSM will incur zero capex to fund production growth. It’s a great free cash flow business, and with insider ownership at 25% of the total units, I am not too worried about the company continuing to grow over time and allocating resources appropriately.

Investors may just require a little patience waiting for oil and natural gas prices to recover. Despite weakening rig counts this year, there is a good bull case particularly on the natural gas side: LNG export growth, gas inventories below the 5 year average, and the natural cycle of lower prices igniting higher demand (while simultaneously production growth slows).

Q2 Results

EBITDA and production results were solid. On the plus side, the company raised production guidance for 2019, but on the minus side lowered their lease bonus income for the year by $10mm. Since lease bonuses are somewhat a leading indicator for production growth, there is risk that production growth rates in the next few quarters will slow. This isn’t terribly surprising given gas prices.

Here is a slide summarizing their results, with nice production growth offsetting weakening realized commodity prices year over year.

The company’s presentation is a good read here.

Below is revised company guidance from their Q2 press release, which I have updated into my model.

And here is a 5 year chart of natural gas on an mmcf basis. Spot prices were at $2.21 as of last week, down from typical prices in the $3.00 range.

The other bit of negative news was that two of Black Stone’s operators in the Shelby Trough (in the Haynesville Shale in East Texas), are planning to reduce drilling activity.

XTO plans to complete a number of DUCs (Drilled but Uncompleted) wells, and should show growth over the next few months (from 250mmcf/day to 400). But afterward XTO intends to wait on infrastructure development and better natural gas prices. The other operator, BPX Exploration plans to release 100,000 acres back to BSM next year and focus on a smaller part of the acreage in the Shelby.

Overall, the Shelby is 21% of the company’s revenue, so it's an important asset. With 6 TCF however of reserves here, management didn’t seem too worried about finding another operator. In any case, these are 2021 issues, and any recovery in gas prices seems likely to bring another E&P operator back. As XTO continues its plans too, they should add production over the next few months before any depletion settles in.

Big picture, the long term investment thesis remains intact. As mentioned, there are some 20mm acres that are entirely unleased across their portfolio. Management has grown production from 27,000 barrels per day in 2015 to 52,200 in Q2 2019. While a blip might occur in 2021, even running some downside scenarios on DCF/share offers comfort that there likely isn't a ton of downside here.

Model Update

A couple of things. 1) The company managed to add to their hedge position for 2020 at attractive prices, with roughly 45% of gas production hedged at $2.73/mcfe. That’s a huge positive as forward one year strip prices are $2.32 today.

I haven’t factored in the $42mm in acquisitions year to date in the model. The company also has a great balance sheet and a $75mm unit buyback plan in place. Reduced share count could improve DCF/unit by 2-4 percentage points.

On the downside, assuming production falls 6% in 2020 compared to 2019 and using depressed $2.25 gas prices, I still get roughly $1.50 in DCF/unit, about 1.00x coverage on the distribution. I suspect we are safe unless gas falls below $2.

On the upside, with growth in production conservatively of 3% (vs their typical 7%) and some gas recovery to $2.75/mcf, I get $1.80 in DCF/unit. At $14, the market seem to be pricing in my downside scenario.

In the recession scenario, with $2 gas unhedged, and $45 oil, and production down 10% from the peak, DCF/unit would be $1.13. A trough multiple on trough earnings seems an extreme case, but at 10x, that would imply an $11.30 stock, downside of 18%, but only 7% in a year with $1.48 in distributions.

The upside at 12x $1.80 is a healthy $23 per share including a year's worth of distributions. That is over 60% upside.

DCF Summary Model

The 2020 estimates from my model flow into this summary of DCF. At about $14/share, BSM is a generous 10.6% FCF yield on our DOWNSIDE scenario, and a near 13% FCF yield on our UPSIDE case.

A big reason for the drop in the stock can be attributed to the conversion of the legacy subordinated units to common units back in May this year. That freed up 96mm shares of subordinated units that holders were prohibited from selling for years. That is a huge 47% of the share count that became unlocked.

Comps

Source: Author spreadsheet, Bloomberg

The best peer is Viper (VNOM), which I also own a small position in. The others are quite small except for TPL, but that is a different animal. VNOM trades at an 8% FCF yield and 13x 2019 EBITDA. It is similarly a great business, with higher growth rates, and generating huge ROE's and cash flow. At 10-11x EBITDA, a fair discount to VNOM, BSM would trade at $16.25 to $18.25.

Conclusion

The good news with BSM is the lack of leverage. Any meaningful drop in gas prices and production means they are poised to scoop up more royalty acreage on the cheap, or more shares in the open market. The yield above 10% already implies a distribution cut to me. But if gas prices and production recover, then $20-24 seems quite a reasonable upside. Let’s hope for a cold winter!

Don’t forget, insiders own a ton of shares, 25% of the company in fact, and have a long history of returning capital to shareholders. And finally below is a good illustration of how stable their business is even during weak gas cycles.

Thanks for reading! I have recently launched a Marketplace service entitled Cash Flow Compounders: The Best Stocks in the World. These are high return on equity, high free cash flow stocks with a proven track record in compounding earnings at higher than market rates. There I will provide my BEST 2-4 ideas per month. My picks going back to 2011 have produced just under 30% annual returns, putting me well within the top 1% of bloggers (TipRanks).



Disclosure: I am/we are long BSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also long VNOM