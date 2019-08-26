Chinese Tech's Triple Whammy, And Baidu's Limits For iQIYI

Baidu and iQIYI would need to work out something beneficial for both parties and avoid decimating each other on the video front and other businesses.

Not many shareholders would want to stay thick and thin with an investment that has a short listing history such as iQIYI but there are several key catalysts.

'Sell first, ask questions later' seemed to be a more logical explanation for the initial selloff in iQIYI before its rebound.

It would have been a ho-hum week, driven by sporadic earnings releases. That was the case until Friday when the Chinese government retaliated to the U.S. imposition of the 10 percent additional tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports. The Chinese consumers are probably not going to sweat over minor price increases following the addition of a 5-10 percent tariff on the goods affected. The exception would be U.S.-made cars where the resumption of a suspended 25 percent additional duty from December 15, and an extra 10 percent for some vehicles, as well as existing general duties on automotive, the total effective tariff could reach as high as 50 percent.

The greater damage to investor sentiment, though, could be the realization that China isn't going to back down, and the White House isn't either. Indeed, hours after the Chinese side returned fire, President Trump made good on his promise for a tit-for-tat, against the counsel of his advisers. Furthermore, he implored U.S. businesses to reduce their reliance on China.

For the Chinese tech stocks, the latest episode is a triple whammy. First, many internet companies are e-commerce-related and it's inevitable that on the surface of it, the escalation in the trade war would be detrimental. Second, the resultant negative impact on economic growth would certainly show up in the financials of most businesses, including those in the Chinese internet sector (CQQQ) (FXI). Third, the seemingly unending trading of blows between the U.S. and China continues to wear the patience of even long-term investors down, exacerbated by the general perception that the Chinese side is suffering more.

The sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) dipped into negative territory for the week, despite having gains up until Thursday. It was dragged down by steep losses in key holdings such as Alibaba Group (BABA), NetEase (NTES), and JD.com (JD), while strong performance in Pinduoduo (PDD) and Baidu (BIDU) following their better-than-expected earnings ameliorated the pain. As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I find this ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. Hence, allow me to provide an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself for convenient references in the subsequent sections.

'Sell first, ask questions later' for iQIYI, but bright spots aplenty

Following the announcement of iQIYI's (IQ) Q2 2019 report, shares of the media company initially fell almost 10 percent after hours on Monday but it managed to claw back the losses and more on Tuesday. Ostensibly, investors liked what the management said during the earnings conference call, so much so that in spite of the strong downwards pressure from the broader market, the shares closed the week up 3.34 percent.

It wasn't so clear what caused shareholders to panic and sell-off the stock within minutes of the earnings release. Perhaps it was the EPS miss (albeit a minor one), coupled with a paltry revenue surprise as compared with much larger surprises in the past. Perhaps the jump in operating margin loss was alarming.

'Sell first, ask questions later' seemed to be a more logical explanation for the reaction. iQIYI is, after all, a Chinese company and not many shareholders would want to stay thick and thin with an investment that has a short listing history. However, there were several key catalysts for investors to look forward to, based on the press release and the earnings call.

First, founder and chief executive officer Dr. Tim Gong Yu highlighted the historic milestone for the online video industry as the total subscribers of iQIYI surpassed 100 million on June 22. As of June 30, 2019, its total subscriber count hit 100.5 million, an increase of 50 percent year-over-year and representing a net addition of 3.7 million from the previous quarter.

At the same time, Dr. Gong acknowledged a slowdown in subscriber growth and the resultant lower net additions which were lower than the expectation earlier in the year. He attributed the cause to delays in the "schedules of some major content." Essentially, it's the same reason for the weaker media advertising phenomenon suffered by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) as explained in last week's Chinese Internet Weekly.

The growth in subscribers is a key metric as it indicates the willingness of the Chinese consumer to pay for premium entertainment amid a slower-growing economy and a short history of paying for experience. The pushing back of "some of the very expensive content" potentially to the fourth quarter or even first quarter next year could see consumers hesitant to sign up or renew in the near term. However, it also means that forward-looking investors might want to get on board before such back-loaded drivers propel earnings subsequently.

Serious shareholders can get a preview of iQIYI's success with app monetization monthly via its ranking on app stores. For instance, in July, user spending iQIYI app helped kept its ranking on Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iOS App Store and Google Play (GOOGL)(GOOG) stable at number four globally, below Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and YouTube but above Tencent Video and Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) Youku. Specifically, in China, iQIYI was among the top three downloaded apps and the first in terms of user spending, ahead of Tencent Video, Alibaba's Youku, Kuaishou, and Douyin.

Second, iQIYI is now generating higher brand advertising revenues from self-produced variety shows than from licensed ones. Unlike Netflix which relies almost exclusively on subscriptions, iQIYI gets more income from advertising. Thus, positive developments on the advertising front are even more closely watched than subscriber count for the latter.

Third, Dr. Gong cited the formation of multi-season productions as evidence of iQIYI leveraging on its content portfolio strength. More importantly, iQIYI was able to extend its intellectual property from dramas, movies, and cartoons to other formats such as digital novels and games. The latter was accelerated by the acquisition of game developers Skymoons Inc. and Chengdu Tianxiang Interactive Digital Entertainment Co. in July 2018. As a result, the reported 'Other Business' segment continued to grow significantly during the second quarter, with revenue jumping 82 percent year-over-year. The segment accounted for a larger share of total revenue at 14 percent in 2Q 2019 compared to 9 percent in the same period of last year. This is a direction that Dr. Gong has long said he is steering iQIYI towards.

"The Rap of China is in its third season now. Qipa Talk is entering its sixth season soon, and Idol Producer will shortly begin its third season. Our original suspense series Tientsin Mystic and animation show Beyond the Ocean will soon release their second seasons later this year." - Dr. Gong

Crazy Primitives - Genuine 3D Round Mobile Games

A kids cartoon turned 3D game for VIP members

Yes, iQIYI even has a virtual reality ('VR') game

Merchandise related to the movie Men in Black sold on iQIYI Mall

On the longer-term outlook, Tim Gong Yu expressed his confidence in the future growth potential in iQIYI's subscription business from three areas: deeper penetration in the lower-tier cities and the older age groups where the paying ratio is still significantly lower than among the younger demographical groups and in the higher-tier cities; as well as longer average paying period per subscriber per year.

Given the focus on Baidu and iQIYI in this week's article, I suppose it would be useful to remind readers of the latter's reliance on its 56.7 percent shareholder controlling 92.9 percent of its total voting power. With Baidu's diminishing market valuation and standing among the Chinese internet giants, staying under the umbrella of the search engine titan might impede iQIYI's full potential and ability to compete with formidable rivals in the likes of Tencent Video, Kuaishou and ByteDance's (BDNCE) Douyin/TikTok. Baidu's encroachment into videos is an even bigger threat.

"Our business has benefited significantly from Baidu’s advanced technological capabilities and strong market position in China. In addition, we have benefited from Baidu’s financial support in the past. We cooperate with Baidu in a number of areas, including AI technology, cloud services and traffic. However, we cannot assure you that we will continue to maintain our cooperative relationships with Baidu and its affiliates in the future. To the extent we cannot maintain our cooperative relationships with Baidu at reasonable prices or at all, we will need to source other business partners to provide services, which could result in material and adverse effects to our business and results of operations. We may also need to obtain financing through other means if Baidu ceases to provide financial support to us. In addition, our current customers and content partners may react negatively to our carve-out from Baidu. Our inability to maintain a cooperative relationship with Baidu could materially and adversely affect our business, growth and prospects." - Risk Factors, iQIYI 2018 Annual Report

Downloads of iQIYI short-video format apps 'Many Channels' (好多视频 in Chinese) and 'Gingerbread' (姜饼 in Chinese) in the OPPO app store hit 317,000 and 227,000 respectively. This performance is astonishingly disappointing when juxtaposed with Baidu's 'Nice Shows' short-video platform which has been downloaded 880 million times.

Baidu's desire to diversify its revenue to stay relevant is understandable but that is coming at the expense of iQIYI. The duo will need to work out something beneficial for both parties and to avoid decimating one another. As for iQIYI, success in the short-video format is highly critical due to the anemic growth in streaming (e.g. 2.4 percent year-on-year increase in monthly active users in June 2019 according to QuestMobile) versus the still rapid growth in short-video viewing (e.g. 32.3 percent year-on-year increase in monthly active users in June 2019).

Baidu 2Q 2019 results showing signs of redemption

Compared to iQIYI, Baidu's post-result announcement share price reaction was easier to understand. Its shares opened up 7 percent the next day though profit-taking and macro headwinds trimmed gains the rest of the week. EPS for the quarter ending June 2019 surpassed consensus estimates by 55 percent, the biggest beat in seven quarters and reversing from the miss the prior quarter. Revenue also turned from a miss the prior quarter to a small beat in the second quarter.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essentials

Recall that shareholders were spooked by the huge 93 percent year-on-year jump in selling, general and administrative ('SG&A') expenses during the first quarter which the management attributed primarily to an intensified marketing campaign around the Chinese New Year. In the second quarter, the SG&A expenses continued to climb but at a more moderate rate of 16 percent over the same period last year. During the earnings call, the management seemed to hint that marketing spend would remain low due to the weak macro environment and the cutting down of marketing activities "that did not meet our stringent ROI criteria."

Another key takeaway from the earnings call was an elaboration on the traction of Baidu's Smart Mini Program ecosystem strategy translating into monetization upside. Shen Dou, senior vice president at Baidu, claimed that the Smart Mini Program has helped developers to acquire users and employ its AI-powered algorithms to "screen the massive content of the Smart Mini Programs and recommend the relevant content and service to the users based on their proactive search for information and service." Such features have enhanced user experience on the Baidu's platform, creating a positive feedback loop. Increased usage of Baidu ecosystem means more searches within Baidu and consequently advertising opportunity.

I notice comments on Baidu articles, including mine, often touch on the inability of Baidu search in getting what the users wanted. That might be true to a certain extent for many but based on my exposure with Chinese web users, whenever there was something to find out, '百度一下’ (Baidu it) rolled out of their tongue. This is the same outside China, where it's second nature for someone to utter 'Google it'. In addition, Baidu has services not well appreciated elsewhere due to lack of awareness and understanding that are actually seeing good usage patterns. Readers would be better served hearing from the horse's mouth.

"The user acquisition efficiency is getting higher and higher, actually. So as Herman just mentioned, we are spending the marketing budget in a smart way to consider more about the ROI. That's why nowadays, when we look at the new users we acquired, their lifetime spend on Baidu is growing pretty significantly, actually. Because of the content quality and also the service provided by Smart Mini Programs, we can see even stickier engagement between the users and our service. And all that together, that's why we can explain the traffic is growing relatively significant. But for sure, summer is also a good time for traffic in general. So that's another reason we see the growth. But in general, with the better content, as we just mentioned, from Baijiahao, Smart Mini Programs and also the strong collaboration with partners to provide better content and service, we can see the engagement between users and platforms is being strengthened." - Dou Shen, senior vice president at Baidu

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU, BABA, JD, NTES, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.