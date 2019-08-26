3% Didn't Matter

What a difference a year makes.

In under 12 months, we've seen the price action in bond yields go from what many believed was a breakout of a 30-year downtrend, to negative yields across much of the globe, to now a US 10-year within arm's length of new all-time lows (with the 30 making new all-time lows).

In my series "3% Doesn't Matter" and "3% Still Doesn't Matter", I argued that rally in yields was not only overdone from a sentiment perspective, but that yield levels were coming up against a significant resistance level, not a breakout of any kind. Since then we've seen one of the more historic reversals across all durations and countries.

Today, I will review a bit about price and sentiment, what I said at the time, and then where I think we are today.

Combining Price and Sentiment:

Price and sentiment often go hand and hand. I often point to Gundlach's defense of technical analysis comments in May of 2018 to highlight at this.

Price/Levels

In my first piece in the series, '3% doesn't matter', in February of 2018, my main argument with respect to yield levels was that the downtrend breakout everyone was focusing on was a major chart malpractice. For a variety of reasons, the chart below was not the correct way to view long-term yields (technically speaking).

The important point from back then was not only the chart malpractice but also the nature of narrative fitting. Yields breaking out of a 30-year trendline makes for far better headlines, clicks and likes than simply showing price continuing in the channel (more below).

Sentiment

In the follow up piece, '3% Still Doesn't Matter', in June of 2018, I further argued that sentiment had gone even more extreme (with more concrete data as well).

The chart below highlighted Google Trends searches which showed everyone searching 'bond yields' right as they crossed 3% (note negative yield searches at the low as well).

Ultimately, this is how the public and major news tend to work. They swing from narrative extreme to narrative extreme, generally clueless about broader trend, price action, and certainly what everyone else is already thinking.

On top of that, many dismiss charts and technical analysis, but then when the time comes to create a favored narrative (yields breaking out, etc.), the crowd suddenly uses charts, and unsurprisingly uses them wrong.

Members and Twitter

During this time (Q1-Q3 of 2018), I communicated to members this dynamic in real time (price, sentiment, and the proper downtrend channel). Not only was the downtrend being promoted publicly completely wrong, but there was an opportunity to go against the crowd.

I tend to do smaller market update videos and then larger monthly ones, particularly when something like this sets up.

I also posted the following on my public twitter feed in March of 2019.

Although a little tongue in cheek (sarcastic), my larger point was the same as above, that yields actually had never broke out of any longer-term trendline, and if anything, they had simply tested a key level, assuming one was utilizing more proper charting techniques.

Today:

Fast forward to today, not only did the trend hold but also created a large reversal in yields. A generational test in many ways (especially when comparing some longer-term moving averages - not shown).

Definitely larger than I expected but part of catching an extreme sentiment trade is that they often go much further in the opposite direction than most expect.

In this case, there were obviously lots of additional reasons beyond price that can be pointed to for this impressive decline in yields (global macro, fundamental, etc.).

And sure enough, the news is out telling us what a major move this is. Note the big headline words on the right like 'collapse' and so forth.

The main takeaway I hope to convey here is not only do we often see prices swing from extreme to extreme, but see how sentiment then follows, and how news tends to tighten all of this through goal seeking narratives that are better for clicks, but not necessarily for future market performance.

Intermarket

Another thing we can learn from price beyond patterns is the use of intermarket analysis. The decline in rates has been a great opportunity to look at these relationships.

One of the larger questions I get surround intermarket and how asset classes and intra-sector moves impact one another. Although correlations often change and there are no fixed rules, there are some pretty strong economic relationships that are undeniable, and yields tend to be a key influence we can measure across markets.

The chart below shows yields and the relative strength of Utilities and Staples. Relative strength measures the specific sector vs. the entire index, to give us a sense of outperformance and underperformance. You can clearly see how rate sensitive sectors have held up better than the market during the last year, almost directly tied to the decline in overall yields.

This type of analysis naturally impacts more cyclical sectors negatively. Below shows this same decline in 10-year yields with transports and CARZ (First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund). The relationship is opposite of the above, or in other words, the decline in rates has negatively impacted these cyclicals on a relative basis (vs. SPX).

Outside the scope of today's article, it should be understood these relationships are not perfect, and there are times where rising rates can be good or bad for cyclical and non-cyclical sectors. This is generally more driven by the absolute level of yields, and why they are moving in a specific direction.

Related Assets

The above analysis also extends to other asset classes, not just the relative performance of sectors inside the equity market. You can see below that the decline in yields also correlated strongly with the breakout in Bitcoin and in gold. This speaks a bit to what this yield move has been more about (risk off) vs. alternative yield scenarios.

Trading Analysis and Technical Tools

Hopefully from the above you can see that through a former long-term downtrend resistance line, coupled with a sentiment extreme, the ensuing reversal then drove a lot of additional relationships throughout the market. This ultimately is a full cycle trade construction utilizing limited fundamental news.

And although many non-technicians will argue the reasons behind the move in yields, the point of most of the above is timing it. The macro and fundamental reasons that today are more obvious (after the move), many were talking the entire time yields were even rising, which is why price action and sentiment matter so much (the when to act vs. simply why to act). Ultimately, timing is everything.

Yields Today

So where are we today? Well, from the current price action you can see some fairly large declines in yields. We also are seeing a large spike in searches for 'negative yields'. I have marked the last time we saw anything even remotely close to the level of public searches for this concern.

For readers who know my work, I keep a list of macro 'proxies'. A proxy is simply a group of related prices that tend to correlate with a macro asset. At times when they diverge, it suggests one is out of whack and that gap should close. Proxies can lead or lag, or simply suggest price is unsustainable on both ends.

Although I have 3 yield proxies, this one I have never seen diverge as large as it has today. This chart is over 6 years and shows the correlation at the bottom. As you can see, it is at the lowest level in the history of the series. The easiest trade construction here is to be short the proxy components and long yields, something I am looking at doing but have not initiated yet.

Conclusion:

Technical analysis is not only the study of chart patterns or random indicators. Utilizing price, sentiment, intermarket analysis, and proxies, we can learn a lot about market direction and outlooks, as well as make educated guesses about the future direction of asset classes.

I like to leave my articles with something I recently posted publicly that appears to resonate with readers, so here is a post I put up about current sentiment and market levels. I found it interesting to see so many 'recession' searches since December, something I can't recall (nor really test) happening prior to past ones.

Performance

Performance continues to outperform at Fusion Point as the Fusion approach continues to trade well above the December lows in this challenging overall environment.

There have been some significant downshifts in risk exposure in the last few months, but I continue to look for opportunities utilizing fundamentals, technicals, and behavioral finance.

Thanks for reading...

Fusion Point Capital Market guidance, Chat room, Trading Setups, and Institutional Level Tools (Fusion Scans and Fusion Algo)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.