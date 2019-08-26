I'm Buying These Dividend Stocks If We See A Downturn

While we're not discussing overall depressed valuations for the entire stock market - it's a few percentages off its high - there are, nonetheless, many companies currently on sale.

As a result of this, the next week may be the beginning of another small downturn - which warrants some readiness.

The end of last week took an interesting turn when China retaliated with a new round of tariffs, hawkish Fed comments regarding interest rates, and President Trump's response.

What could have been a pretty calm, green week turned bearish towards the end when China imposed further tariffs on $75 billion worth of American goods. This, as we now know, led to President Trump boosting already-existing tariffs on $550 billion worth of goods to 25% and 15% respectively, in what we've come to expect as the sort of tit-for-tat responses in this ongoing trade conflict between some of the world's most powerful economies.

Such moves are, of course, affecting the stock market, and beside the ~2% plunge during Friday, Trump's tariffs came after the close of the bell. We may see further negative movement during the coming week, especially if things escalate further.

In addition, the Fed is seeming unlikely to act at this time, with inflation moving closer to the stated 2% objective. This may, of course, be subject to change if things get worse.

Added to that, we're currently having the G7 Summit in Biarritz, which is fraught with tensions between Germany/France and the UK - the latter looking for a new deal for Brexit - and I consider it likely that we're in for a very interesting couple of weeks during late August and coming September. At the very least, it will depress some of the already appealing valuations for many companies further, and we may also see companies which previously haven't been undervalued move into position for a Buy.

In this article, I aim to take a quick look at some of the companies that I have my eye on.

Volatility is excellent - It brings these stocks down further

While we as investors may not be fans of volatility in some respects - it causes our portfolios to shift violently, after all - it does bring with it the very pleasant consequence of undervaluation in some of our favorite companies.

Because of the reason for the volatility here, the stocks that are likely to suffer most uncertainty and volatility are companies heavily exposed to tariffs or these markets one way or another.

It is these types of stocks I will try to focus on here - though others may find their way in, based on simple, general undervaluation. While I am long all these stocks, I may not end up buying more in all of them. Further considerations will be made as to what I will buy in the coming week.

So, without further ado, here are the stocks I'm currently keeping my eye on:

Thor Industries (THO)

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

Cummins (CMI)

MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM)

Altria (MO)

It's a bit of a mixed bag at this time, with industrials, cyclicals, and some tobacco as well. This isn't me saying that other stocks aren't undervalued as well - this is me saying that going by my portfolio allocations, where I want more cyclicals, industrials, and tobacco, it would be served best by me investing in these stocks. What's more, every single one of these stocks is at a low, with several of them being at multi-year lows.

Let's look more closely.

Thor Industries - Half of the global RV market

Cyclicals like Thor aren't exactly in a good place at this time, if looking at existing investors and their returns on invested capital in this stock. Many positions are likely in red at this time, including my own.

However, as I wrote in my article "Looking Forward - Thor Offers More", this is something I consider to be temporary in the long perspective of 10-50 years. After the M&A of the Erwin-Hymer Group, Thor Industries stands at the forefront of the RV market not only in the USA, but in several continents. The company is currently focused on debt repayment and also suffers from a record 2018, where dealers overfilled inventories, which has led to this pressure where dealers are selling off overbought inventories and not ordering more.

Once things turn around on a macro scale and dealer levels are rationalized, I consider it likely for this stock to undergo a massive turnaround - and I want to be invested when this happens and part of the recovery here.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

For the past 10 years, Thor has offered very impressive earnings growth, and while the irrational exuberance of 2017 resulted in a far-too-high price, the price at this level is starting to approach the company's dividend coverage.

Even were the stock to trade sideways or dropping to valuations of 7 times forward earnings at this time, the investor would still garner over 10% annual rates of return until 2021, if the company continues to pay its well-covered dividend. A return to normal valuations in the long term here will reward you with CAGR of almost 40% - and that's if we go by historically low earnings growth rates of ~8% per year. (Bear in mind, 13% for the past 10 years.)

Unless you believe that people will stop buying RVs entirely or you think Thor Industries is doomed for some reason specifically (let me know the reason/s if so), I consider this company to merit a strong looking at.

It is my first pick once the market stabilizes somewhat (I don't buy in a falling market), and I will purchase both in my corporate as well as my private account.

LyondellBasell - On the front lines

A chemical company like LyondellBasell is, of course, on the front lines for tariff troubles like the ones we're experiencing. The recent retaliation brought the stock down over 4%, and LyondellBasell is now trading at 6.5 times earnings. That's a number we haven't seen since 2011, barely 2 years after the company was brought out of bankruptcy.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

While there is always a risk investing in a company that went bankrupt as little as 10 years ago, the fact is LyondellBasell is currently investment-rated with a BBB+ credit rating. It has solid financials, a strong customer base, and is world-leading in several fields.

The company also currently yields over 6% dividend yield, and this dividend is sustainable on free cash flow alone.

I often cover LyondellBasell, and my latest article, "LyondellBasell's Valuation Says Buy", goes into the arguments a bit deeper - but the company is quite simply undervalued, both in terms of earnings as well as looking at peers. The dividend yield is higher than competitors, and while I own BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) as well, LYB currently offers a better deal with better future prospects, simply because the company hasn't built its largest factories near the Rhine.

Once again, and similar to Thor Industries, LYB could drop to valuations of below 6 times earnings during the long term and you'd still garner returns here. Normally, the company trades closer to 9-11 times earnings, and such valuations would indicate 25-30% CAGR over the next 5 years. The fact that we're not talking returns to absurdly high valuations but to valuations the company saw as little as a year ago to me means that this is a convincing buy.

Dividends from Cummins

Cummins isn't as undervalued as the others on this list - by that I mean that the company saw lower pricing during the beginning of 2019 - but the current negative trend has been continuous for a number of months now. The stock is getting interesting. I cover the company from time to time, last in my article "Cummins: Dividends From Diesel".

The company is one of the world's largest manufacturer of engines, a Fortune 500 corporation that sells products in over 190 countries, with over $23 billion in sales during 2018. And it's now undervalued.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The company isn't just a Fortune 500, it's also A+ rated - one of the few companies that are. Its valuation of below 10 times earnings seems a little ridiculous in the light of this - and you can get 3.7% yield from an A+ rated member of the Fortune 500.

While one may argue for the inherent risks due to technology switching and EV revolutions, I consider it very likely that stalwarts like Cummins will lead the true EV revolution in the more conservative segments (Freight & Logistics), as opposed to companies like Tesla (TSLA).

Cummins could continue trading at these valuations for years, and you'd still garner annual returns upwards of 5-7% while waiting for things to return to normal. Once they do, however, the company's historical growth rates, which I consider indicative of the future, will bless you with market-beating returns of 17-18% per year if you invest at this time, going by expected earnings growth of a conservative 6-7% per year.

It is, quite simply, a convincing thesis to me - and that's why CMI is a Buy here.

MSC Industrial Direct Co. - The big book of 1 million products

I haven't formally covered this company yet. It's been on my watchlist for a very long time, and I've gone back and forth as to when I'm looking to invest here. MSC Industrial Direct's business idea is simple and appealing - it offers distribution and direct marketing of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operation products throughout the entirety of NA and some of Europe as well.

Due to a mixture of overall pressure and tariffs, as well as a poor fiscal 3Q19 - and by poor, I mean a slight miss of a few cents - the stock has seen some pressure, which has brought MSM's valuation down to P/E rates we haven't seen since the recession of 2009. The company currently trades at a P/E of 12.8, and it yields an impressive ~4.5%.

Looking at numbers, the company dividend is very well-covered, and analysts expect a return to a normal growth rate of 7-8% following a weak 2019. While this may not materialize as quickly, you're still getting involved in a company with a very fundamental business idea, required for many businesses to continue functioning. Beyond that, they've survived the dawn of the internet age and Amazon (AMZN), while still maintaining impressive profitability in a difficult field.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

While the company isn't as undervalued to fair value as we've seen in CMI, LYB or THO, it typically trades at an impressive premium - and it is certainly down from these lofty heights. While continued share pressure may materialize, I consider this a good time to add to my current, rather modest, position.

Such an investment has the potential to grow impressively over the next few years, even if we use very modest earnings growth expectations below the company's historical ones. Going by an earnings growth of 6.73%, returns would be a market-beating 15-17% if the company returned to normal valuations.

And also on point, the company has outperformed the S&P by over a factor of two, with dividends coming in several times better than index. While dividend growth has been far spottier, the trends support investing here.

And that is what I plan to do. MSM is a Buy.

Last but not least - Tobacco

While I'm a non-smoker (I've never smoked a single cigarette in my life), I believe in investing in human vices - and barring casinos and gambling, which I consider fundamentally uninvestable (at least in Europe), I'm more than fine investing in tobacco, sex (if this were more possible), alcohol, sweets, coffee and all other things which we as human beings consider appealing and are drawn to.

I own tobacco and snuff stocks - both Swedish and international - and enjoy their relative historical safety and outperformance. Some may argue that we've reached the end of the tobacco age with smokeless alternatives, vaping and other things - or perhaps prohibiting tobacco use altogether. I consider it more than likely that the companies which have supplied the vices of humans for the past 100 years or more will continue to do so, even if the kind of vices change (to weed/vaping or the like).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

More importantly, perhaps, Altria is trading far below historical valuations - and while there are reasons for this, I consider all of them to be temporary and perhaps more fear-based than something that will actually impact the company's long-term capacity for generating vast amounts of cash flow.

If you share this view, then now may be a good time to look closer at Altria.

Trading at 11 times earnings, this company will reward you with almost a 7% well-covered yield, even if for 2 years previously (2016-2017) free cash flow did not cover the dividend.

16.63% worth of annual rates of return may not sound like much, despite being market-beating, but consider that you're getting it from investing in tobacco and at an expected earnings growth of not even 4% per year. That makes valuation appealing at this time. A return to historical premiums would garner returns well beyond 20% per year, but we're trying to stay conservative here.

In short - MO cash. Buy.

Wrapping up - Interesting weeks with interesting opportunities are coming

These are the stocks I'll be primarily keeping an eye on for the coming weeks. They're meant to serve as examples of what could be considered undervalued if this downturn is something that gets more serious - but even if we get some stabilization, I consider these stocks undervalued enough now for me to invest in.

Investment of $1000 in each of these high-quality companies would garner annual dividend returns of ~$247 at this time - that's a yield of about 4.94% on an investment of $5000. Safe yields of around 4-5% are what I'm looking for or aiming for when I invest conservatively while accepting yields as low as 2%. In addition to the dividend yield, you're positioning a chunk of cash in a position where the long-term prospects for capital appreciation and dividend growth are very good.

While it's possible that we may only get a few days of volatility, my hope is for an extended downturn in order to better capitalize on these and other opportunities going forward.

I would be including Swedish stocks in this list, but as of this time, few stocks in my home area have the appealing combination of undervaluation and quality found in the companies presented here.

I hope that this offered you some insight into how I think and how I want to think when I consider investments during a time such as this. Let me know if you have any questions, and I'll do my best to answer them.

