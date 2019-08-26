Lumentum Can Still Thrive

There is risk from the trade and technology war still, even if the impact on the company so far has been fairly muted.

It has absorbed the Oclaro acquisition very well and there are additional synergies, producing considerable leverage.

The company has experienced strong growth in 3D sensing and ROADMs, and it is pruning its business of low value-added products (mostly in datacom).

We hold Lumentum (LITE) in the SHU portfolio since December 2017 when we bought it for $45.70 and we haven't written about this company in quite some time, so it's time for an update. In short, the company has done well:

Data by YCharts

The GAAP operational deterioration is of course the result of the $1.8B Oclaro (OCLR) acquisition which bolstered the company's position in telecom equipment due to the latter's expertise in indium phosphide photonic IC tech. This GAAP deterioration will correct (and one has to keep in mind that the graph depicts 12-month periods, the latest quarter is already better).

But, while the company is thriving on:

3D-sensing

ROADMs

Commercial lasers (despite a dip in Q4)

The coming 5G boom

A shift in datacom toward selling higher margin, more profitable parts

$100M instead of $60M annual synergies from the Oclaro acquisition.

The stock price is buffeted from time to time by trade developments and changes in the situation with Huawei. While we also discuss the latter, these issues are "dynamic;" that is, subject to sudden and unexpected changes hence we concentrate on the company development.

Q4 Results

From the earnings deck:

And the different segments:

Here are some highlights:

Despite the difficult geopolitical situation, ROADMs are a main driving force, leading to record sales even if the company could only partially offset ROADM sales to Huawei.

Coherent sales (both ACO and DCO) were up 10% sequentiallly and the growth is set to continue (although DCO faces capacity constraints).

The company divested its Japan-based datacom transceiver business, a key element in the transition towards focusing exclusively on photonic chips.

Datacom is booming, with sales increasing 11% sequentially to new record levels as the company has emerged out of lean years with new high-end products.

Demand for 3D sensing was pulled forward by some customers, leading to a larger growth than expected.

The submarine business is project based, hence lumpy. The company shifted production from a China contract manufacturer to their own Thai facility. Q4 was very strong, some inventory build which is going to wind down in the coming quarters.

The results were considerably better than expected with a 5% revenue beat and an 28% (non-GAAP) EPS beat to $0.92. The revenue beat is remarkable in the light of the company's renewed focus on higher-margin products (Q4CC):

we are discontinuing all remaining datacom transceivers and certain low margin telecom product lines. Revenue from these product lines totaled $31 million in the fourth quarter

So it looks like this headwind will cease pretty shortly.

Huawei and China

With the escalating trade tensions and US ban on Huawei, one can't of course escape the issue of Huawei as the company is responsible for 15% of its revenue.

However, the impact is considerably smaller. Sales to Huawei were down 25% in Q4 as there are many items that are not on the prohibition list (one of which we suspect are VCSELs, the laser diodes used in 3-D sensing).

Management expects sales in Q1 to Huawei to be flat to down sequentially, but we don't know (given new restrictions) whether that situation has changed again (for the worse).

Guidance

For Q1:

Net revenue in the range of $435M to $455M

Non-GAAP operating margin of 22.5% to 24.5%

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.12 to $1.26.

Some additional color from the Q4CC:

3D sensing demand will be up slightly in H1 (from H1 fiscal 2019).

Sales to Huawei will be flat to down.

In general, the outlook is really quite positive for a number of reasons:

The introduction of 5G is not only boosting demand for network gear, it will set in motion a substantial replacement cycle in the mobile phone business, a business which has been stagnant the last couple of years.

3D-sensing is moving down from top-end phones to mid-end phones, and world facing applications are increasingly added.

The company is still winning designs in the Android space.

The company has a new chip out and this will cause an ASP reset.

The company is well placed in the commercial laser business with new high-end products when growth returns in 2020 (according to management).

ROADMs keep on booming, the company is still capacity-constrained despite adding substantial new capacity and there is also a qualitative issue with capacity, depending what they will be able to sell to Huawei (not all capacity is perfectly malleable).

Margins

It's no surprise GAAP margins suffered, but this is simply the effect of the Oclaro acquisition:

Data by YCharts

Non-GAAP margins are doing much better (earnings deck):

Indeed, for fiscal 2019 non-GAAP gross margin rose 60bp to 39.5% due to leverage and mix (3D sensing and commercial lasers enjoy higher margins) and non-GAAP operating margins increased 80bp to 20.5%. There is considerable operational leverage (Q4CC):

synergies achieved to-date through the fourth quarter helped drive a sequential 120 basis points expansion in operating margin despite a 7% sequential decline in revenue.

The good news is that management has identified an additional $40M a year in these synergies from the Oclaro acquisition, taking the total to $100M. While these additional $40M will start to realize from Q1 onwards, the bulk of these will come in 4-5 quarters.

These new synergies will appear mostly in COGS, hence management argues that gross margins can rise to the upper half of their 40-45% target model when these are realized.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Despite acquisition costs and CapEx to be able to meet the booming demand for ROADMs, the company generates a substantial amount of free cash flow. The balance sheet is also healthy (earnings deck):

There is little surprise that debt and the share count went up while the reduction in share-based compensation is somewhat surprising:

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Analysts expect an EPS of $4.56 this (fiscal) year rising to $5.37 the next. Companies in this sector usually command low multiples because of the cyclical nature of the industry and ongoing price erosion, so this can only be taken into relative perspective.

However, given the recent wave of M&A activity in the sector, we think these fundamentals could improve, especially if/when the headwinds from the trade troubles start to calm.

One could also argue that were in the beginning of a major upturn with 5G, to which Lumentum can add the 3D sensing boom which is set to continue and spread to other industries besides mobile. So we don't see any valuation concerns at this moment.

Conclusion

We still think there is mileage in the shares of Lumentum. The shares are certainly not excessively valued and the company is benefiting from some secular tailwinds like the increasing demand for ROADMs and VCSELs and the coming 5G build out.

On top of that, it is enjoying some considerable leverage and produces impressive amounts of free cash flow. The share price will be buffeted by trade and technology wars and should that situation deteriorate much further that will impact the company, so it does constitute something of a risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LITE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.