Examining The Short- And Long-Term Case For Gold

This article examines and tends to favor the case that gold looks good again on multiple time frames, but also suggests that the case is a bit murky.

As gold is not valued by return on investment, owning or trading it has special characteristics.

I think of gold as a component of both Exter's pyramid and a different type of investment pyramid.

Introduction

Before discussing gold (GLD) and the above pyramid, a few comments to set the scene are in order.

Whether as physical bullion or via a fund such as GLD (there are many alternatives to it) is more than anything else "money of the mind," in Jim Grant's phraseology. (Grant has described gold's value as determined by the degree or lack of faith in the US dollar).

Gold is currently a central bank reserve asset. It is legal tender nowhere. So why does it have value to private investors? And, how is that value determined in the markets? As an American, I value gold versus Federal Reserve Notes, both physical (i.e. cash) and potential (money supply, define it how you wish). But... given the lack of ultimate liquidity in that gold cannot be spent to obtain a good or service from the real world, is the investment point of owning, say, GLD simply to flip it to some other investor in the hope of outperforming a bond, bond fund, or the S&P 500 (SPY)?

That question is rhetorical for now. Here is a different way that I discussed gold nine years ago in my blog (which I have not maintained for many years):

Gold 'n Apple Gold and Apple (AAPL). Interesting how they have been linked over the millennia; they form ends of a barbell investing strategy for me at this time... AAPL and Au [i.e., gold] are also polar opposites. The former represents many of the best attributes of free market capitalism. It represents the future and appeals to techies and the young, among other groups. The latter appeals in many cases to older people who wish to preserve accumulated wealth against the ongoing Fed and governmental policies in many countries... I continue to find gold and AAPL stock as an interesting barbell approach... in what continues to appear to be the bizarre world of central bank-mediated zero interest rates and federal deficits which despite the Summer of Recovery the administration promised two months ago show little sign of shrinking substantially... The adage of "don't fight the Fed" continues to apply. I continue to look for the best risk-reward assets despite Fed policies I oppose [i.e., quantitative easing]. This takes some cognitive dissonance, but I'm liking the taste of golden apples so far.

Gold was around $1,248 (all gold bullion prices herein are per ounce) at that time, and AAPL was around a split-adjusted $35.35.

I think the above points, made nine years ago almost to the day, hold up well with respect to the arguments made for gold today. For much of the world, of course we can replace "negative interest rates" in place of "zero interest rates," but the US moved away from its zero interest rate policy. Having dropped its opposition to QE in 2009, will the US now embrace NIRP, or negative interest rate policy, or at least move back to a zero interest rate policy, or ZIRP?

This sort of question is much on the minds of investors in the US who can still get positive yields from high grade bonds such as Treasuries (TLT), and from the money markets, but who see global trade weakening and the Fed's anti-inflation resolve weakening by the week.

Next, a brief discussion of gold with the point being that it looks attractive but not cheap.

From Exter to a different pyramid concept

A true "gold bug" might agree with the thinking of central banker John Exter. He posited that only gold (or, gold and silver (SLV)) comprises real money, thus is the apex of a pyramid. Typically, Exter's pyramid is shown upside down, but in the pyramid shown at the top of this article, gold would comprise the top sliver. The layer below it would be a bank note, such as a FRN. Below that would be a longer-term government debt obligation; at the bottom might be financial derivatives. I'm not sure when Mr. Exter first created his pyramid, but I suppose it was in the 1970s or earlier. Since then, while gold has appreciated in USD terms, it has been pushed to the periphery of the global monetary system. So I take an agnostic view of its future and think of it as part of a different triangular (four-pointed) pyramid as shown above. This pyramid's four points are represented by:

Gold (inflation)

Bonds (deflation)

Stocks/equities (growth)

Cash (none of the above; immediate buying power).

Most financial assets fit between the points on different points of the surface of the pyramid. Junk bonds (NYSEARCA:HYG), for example, have characteristics both of equities and of bonds. A gold mining stock (GDX) fits somewhere between gold and stocks, and so on.

Until the current age of central bankers gone wild, it was rare to unheard of for gold, bonds and stocks all to perform well. But with bankers making cash trash, the times are out of joint.

Let me review an article I did on this phenomenon three years ago; it's repeating this year.

The flight from cash makes long-duration assets attractive

On August 15, 2016, I wrote the following, with some of the bulleted summary points as follows:

Examining The Bull Markets In Gold, Stocks And Bonds; Is Cash Still Trash? Gold, stocks and bonds "should not" go into bull markets together, but here we are.

Some pros are puzzled; I provide a rationale.

Based on the rationale that investors are shunning cash for duration in almost any longer term asset, I examine the underpinnings of this bull market.

At that point, I was bearish on gold and bonds, and cautious on stocks. Post-election, I got very bullish on stocks.

Now, with GLD, TLT and SPY all strong this year, a similar phenomenon of cash aversion is noted. Everything I said in those summary points is valid, expect by now more and more pros "get" the dash from cash to almost any good (perceived) asset.

My "take" is simple now. SPY has outperformed its fundamentals and has had by far the highest total return versus GLD and TLT, but all have given positive total returns versus cash.

By analogy, cash remains a non-preferred asset, and both GLD and TLT have runway to gain relative to SPY in these turbulent times.

Technically, the one-year charts look more dynamic for GLD and TLT than for SPY:

Gold looks reasonable on comparative metrics

Since gold as an investment is essentially a perpetual zero-coupon bond, defining its value is a bit metaphysical. That said, I have thought about GLD as a tradeable inflation hedge, so I looked back to official inflation rates via FRED, and compared them to moves in the price of gold over time. As one example, going back to 1980, when gold peaked, its compounded price increase since then has lagged the CPI's increase by about 1/2% per year. A price of about $1,950 would equalize matters (this uses gold at $620 in 1980 as a rough average price). Of course, while we know gold's price, measuring inflation is a guesswork no matter how diligent or unbiased the authorities are - which is a very open question.

Another comparison I did was of the price of gold with the St. Louis adjusted monetary base, using different time frames from 1989 onward.

This uses less exalted gold prices. Various analyses lead me to think that gold is near but probably mildly below fair value compared to the growth of basic money.

We also have M1 and M2, etc. to think about.

Since I'm not an investment adviser and not trying to sway anyone to buy or sell anything, I would simply suggest that potential gold investors think in terms of this sort of correlation, and if you think this approach has merit, do your own analyses.

Not very important to me in valuing gold is the lagging performance of base metals. If this reflects economic weakness, then gold as a hedge against the authorities inflating economies out of unpayable debts can gain against national or supranational currencies even as physical commodities falter.

Summarizing reasons to own gold bullion and/or a gold fund

I see two major reasons to own GLD or other tradeable gold vehicle, one short term and the other long term.

1. Cash is being trashed by bankers globally, and the Fed is belatedly joining them (extent to be determined)

In this setting, assets with momentum such as GLD that are well off their highs, with SPY and the 30-year T-bond at or near all-time highs, make sense from a technical trading perspective. A lot of money on the sidelines in the US, Western Europe and Japan is getting increasingly frustrated with the lack of safe yield. In USD terms, GLD has a lot of catch-up available just to match SPY or TLT since GLD's prior peak in 2011.

2. Since the Great Depression, when the rule of central banks truly began, patient money has done well simply holding gold. From $35 in 1939 to $1,537 at Friday's close, gold has compounded at a 4.84% annual rate. Even a somewhat lesser appreciation rate would beat an M.I.T. bond, CUSIP #575718AB7, maturing in 2114. This bond yields 4.678% and was priced Friday as having a fair value of about $148 per $100 to be returned at maturity, with a yield to maturity of 3.07%.

Thus, buying and holding gold bullion, or paying a reasonable fee for safe storage, may be a sensible way for some investors or institutions to hedge against or even prosper from inflation.

Conclusions

Gold has at least two technical advantages: it has recent price momentum, and it has under-performed both stocks and bonds since peaking eight years ago, thus could play catch-up. Short term, the Fed may be moving from "behind the curve" to a (much?) more stimulative approach, which could send lots of US investors looking to alternatives to conventional investments and back to gold.

Long term, going back to 1939, when US interest rates were similar to current levels, gold has provided an inflation hedge that might serve as an example of its future worth to many types of savers.

Finally, it's important to me to mention some negatives from a US and USD perspective. One is that realized inflation has been low for some time. With low fertility rates and technological improvements rampant, a low-inflation environment may not only persist but also may intensify. If so, and if there is no US recession ahead soon and no other reason for the Fed to create monetary steroids, the feared inflation may not occur in a time frame that would make buying GLD or gold bullion a good choice right now. Also, it is possible to take different time frames and comparators than the ones I have chosen, and then come up with the idea that gold is fully priced or overpriced.

In summary, gold's move up lately is occurring, as in 2016, in the context of a generalized rush from cash. How traders and long-term investors look at the current set-up is an individual choice. I began buying GLD this summer as EU negative interest rates got more extreme. I have not yet decided the proportions to which this is a trading position versus a rational long-term holding given the approach that central banks have taken, and may take, toward debt monetization.

