Discover Financial Services: A Major Credit Card Company Trading At A Discount To Its Competition

There are four major players in the credit card industry. Since Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) are in a league of their own, I thought I would turn my attention to the other two major players in the sector.

In today's analysis, I am going to feature Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to see if this credit card company provides dividend growth investors a better value than its competitor American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). To do so, I will compare their financials, review public delinquency information, and run each company through the Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener. By the end of this article, you will see why DFS is considered a better value today.

Financial Statement Review

Since I am trying to determine whether Discover is trading at a discount compared to American Express, I will evaluate both metrics for each company concurrently. Both companies released quarterly earnings in July and they are in the same sector. So this provides us with an easy, direct comparison. I'll start with American Express and then discuss Discover. For each, I will use figures contained in their quarterly earnings presentations, published on their respective investor relations webpages.

Last quarter, American Express saw its revenue and net income grow by 8% and 9%, respectively. The equation for growth is pretty simple for American Express. It has consistently experienced growth in consumer activity and total loans. Seeing the total loans growth in the presentation slide below, it is easy to understand why the company's revenue grew 8%:

So the numbers and growth look great for American Express. What about Discover? After reviewing the numbers, the metrics are very similar. Net Interest Income increased 10% compared to last year, and net income grew 13%. So, DFS has a higher net income growth. The leading factors driving this growth, per the company's investor slides, are total loan growth and an increased interest rate compared to the last period. Loan growth, compared to last year, was 13% higher.

From a high-level income statement analysis, neither company stands out compared to the other. Both are exhibiting strong revenue, income, and loan growth.

There is one metric that is unique to the financial institutions sector though, that must be evaluated when reviewing a financial institution's long-term financial growth. That is the company's capital ratio. Capital ratio is critical to financial institutions and is a heavily regulated metric. Regulators are constantly review capital ratio to ensure it is not too low and the company can withstand future economic downturns. Part of what accelerated the financial crisis was the fact that banks had low capital ratios, making them vulnerable to heavy losses. Since then, institutions have been forced to maintain high ratios. American Express and Discover's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio were 11.0% and 11.4%, respectively, at last quarter end. For this specific metric, the Basel III minimum requirement is 7.0%. So, as you can see, both companies exceed this threshold easily.

Delinquency and Charge-Off Statistics Review

Each month, Seeking Alpha publishes the delinquency and charge-off statistics for each major credit card company. These are two crucial metrics when evaluating the credit-worthiness of the company's borrowers. If one company has a higher delinquency and charge-off percentage, it would indicate that it is more comfortable lending to risky customers. The article shows the statistics for the past three months. Here is the table from the article, which includes American Express, Discover, and their competitors:

Company Ticker Type July 2019 June 2019 May 2019 3-month average Capital One COF delinquency 3.49% 3.40% 3.29% 3.39% charge-off 4.25% 4.55% 4.89% 4.56% American Express AXP delinquency 1.40% 1.40% 1.40% 1.40% charge-off 2.20% 2.20% 2.50% 2.30% JPMorgan Chase JPM delinquency 1.15% 1.13% 1.40% 1.23% charge-off 2.21% 2.42% 2.46% 2.36% Synchrony Financial SYF core delinquency 4.10% 4.00% 4.00% 4.03% adjusted charge-off 5.40% 5.50% 6.10% 5.67% Discover Financial Services DFS delinquency 2.37% 2.34% 2.33% 2.35% charge-off 3.23% 3.54% 3.48% 3.42% Alliance Data Systems ADS delinquency 5.50% 5.20% 5.00% 5.23% charge-off 5.70% 5.80% 6.30% 5.93% Citigroup C delinquency 1.53% 1.51% 1.57% 1.54% charge-off 2.91% 2.56% 2.74% 2.74% Bank of America BAC delinquency 1.57% 1.56% 1.56% 1.56% charge-off 2.49% 2.71% 2.83% 2.68%

What does this table show me? American Express has the lower delinquency and charge-off rate compared to Discover. However, compared to the broader industry, both American Express and Discover have relatively low delinquency and charge-offs. Another item I noticed is that the metrics have remained stable for the two companies over the last three months, unlike Alliance Data Systems. All in all, it appears that both companies have strong credit quality, despite the fact the companies operate heavily in a consumer loan business with potentially risky borrowers.

Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener

Now, I'll move on to performing a stock screen to review the metrics of Discover and compare the results to American Express to determine which dividend growth stock is considered a value and whether one trades at a discount compared to the other. Since I seek undervalued dividend growth stocks for investment, passing the metrics of our stock screener is crucial to our investment decision. Our stock screener is a tool we use to determine whether a company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock using three simple metrics that are listed below:

P/E ratio (valuation)

Dividend payout ratio (safety)

Dividend growth rate and history of increases (longevity)

For my analysis, I am using each company's share price as of market close on August 22, 2019. We are using the companies' forward EPS per Yahoo Finance and their published annual dividend. The remainder of the metrics in the table below are calculated. Let's see the results!

1) P/E Ratio: Of the two, Discover is trading at a much lower P/E ratio - shockingly lower than American Express. For comparison's sake, both companies are trading at a discount to the broader market and Visa and Mastercard. Both pass this metric of the stock screener; however, DFS is clearly trading at a lower multiple.

2) Dividend Payout Ratio: The dividend payout ratio gives a good indication of the safety of a company's ability to pay and increase dividends going forward. Typically, we like to see a payout ratio (computed as the annual dividend divided by earnings per share) of below 60% to indicate healthy room for continued dividend growth. Both companies have essentially the same dividend payout ratio, despite DFS having a higher dividend yield by 100 basis points. With payout ratios around 19%, AXP and DFS easily pass our dividend stock screener.

3) Dividend Growth Rate and History: Let's start with the recent dividend history. Both companies have strong recent track records of increasing their dividend. The five-year average dividend growth rate of American Express and Discover are 10.44% and 13.37%, respectively. Pretty solid dividend increases, right? And each company has a similar consecutive annual dividend increase streak, which started this decade once institutions began increasing their dividend post recession. Looking at a small sample size, you would assume that both companies have the same dividend history.

But taking a deeper dive, I noticed one thing that separated American Express from Discover. During the Financial Crisis, both companies had their annual dividend increase streaks snapped. But unlike Discover, American Express never cut its dividend. Instead, the company froze its dividend from 2008 to 2012. This, compared to DFS, which slashed its quarterly dividend from $.06/share to $.02/share. Freezing, rather than slashing, makes a huge difference. That was a long time ago, but it is worth considering as a fact if the analysis is close.

Summary

So, the initial point of this article was to review Discover Financial Services and determine if the company is trading at a discount to its competitor. Currently, Discover is trading at a much lower multiple and a higher dividend yield than American Express. Typically, when I see these metrics, I think there must be a reason why from an operating standpoint. But that isn't the case here. For both companies, revenue, loans, and net income are growing at similar rates. Further, while Discover has higher delinquencies and charge-offs, they both look great compared to the industry. So, American Express' results aren't significantly better in that regard.

Since the results are so similar, I'll place more reliance on our stock screener. For companies that have similar operating results, Discover's P/E ratio is much lower than that of American Express - a major indicator that Discover has a lower valuation of the two. What's interesting is that Discover has nearly double the dividend yield compared to American Express, while maintaining a similar dividend payout ratio. The growth rates for both companies are solid and similar as well.

Both are great companies with strong growth and dividend growth. Nearly everything is the same from a metrics standpoint for the companies, except for their P/E ratios and dividend yields. Therefore, Discover is a better value today than American Express.

What are your thoughts about the companies? Would you purchase Discover Financial Services or American Express today? Or are you avoiding both companies?

Disclosure: I am/we are long DFS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.