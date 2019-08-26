Earnings Recap: The REIT Revival Is Real

FFO and dividends per share grew at the fastest rate since 2016. Occupancy reached new record highs, as did the size of the development pipeline.

Earnings season was better than expected. 60% beat FFO estimates, which was roughly in line with historical averages. An impressive 50% of REITs raised guidance, however, which was well above historical averages.

The "REIT Rejuvenation" of 2019 has restored the coveted NAV premium for most sectors, giving these REITs the currency to re-open the acquisition pipeline which had essentially shutdown since 2017.

REIT investors say good riddance to the "rising interest rate environment," a mantra that kept downward pressure on REIT valuations throughout much of the past half-decade.

The domestic-focused, defensively-oriented REIT sector has been a standout so far in 2019 following several years of middling performance. 2Q19 earnings results confirmed the positive momentum.

Real Estate Earnings Recap

In our quarterly Real Estate Earnings Review, we analyze the recently released NAREIT T-Tracker data to review the REIT fundamentals over the past quarter and analyze what they could mean for the rest of 2019. As REIT stock valuations continue to trade at the mercy of macroeconomic forces, it's easy to lose sight of the underlying property-level fundamentals and the diverging performance across each of the 15 REIT sectors.

The REIT Revival Is Real

"Rising interest rate environment." Good riddance to those four dreaded words, which have kept downward pressure on REIT valuations throughout much of the past half-decade. While underlying fundamental analysis suggests that REITs should not be as interest rate sensitive as they have been in the post-recession period, the market has felt otherwise, exhibiting a nearly-lockstep inverse correlation with the 10-Year Treasury (IEF) over this time.

Thankfully for REIT investors, the "rates-up, REIT-down" paradigm that dogged the REIT sector from 2016 to 2018 works both ways. The sharp reversal in long-term interest rates - driven by slowing global growth and lower inflation expectations - has been a boon for the domestic-focused, defensively-oriented REIT sector. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) is back within 3% of all-time record highs set back in July 2016 on a price basis and climbed to record highs on a total return basis earlier this year.

The "REIT Rejuvenation" of 2019 has been far more than a valuation-based phenomenon. 2Q19 earnings season was better than expected, confirming the positive momentum that began in 2Q18 following two years of deceleration. 60% of REITs beat FFO estimates, which was roughly in line with historical averages. An impressive 50% of REITs raised guidance, however, which was well above historical averages.

After sliding from 2016 through 2018, REIT growth metrics have reaccelerated over the past several quarters. FFO and dividends per share grew at the fastest rate since 2016 as an improved cost of capital has finally re-opened the external growth channel, which we'll explain in greater detail below. FFO per share grew an impressive 6.5% over the past year while dividends per share rose nearly 4%. Property-level metrics have been accelerating as well, helped by a slowdown in supply growth and resilient demand across most sectors. Same-store NOI growth jumped to 2.64% from the downwardly revised 2.45% last quarter.

As we discussed in our recent report, You Can Do Better Than VNQ, there has historically been just as much variation in performance and risk/return profiles between each of the different REIT sectors as there has been between each of the 11 broader GICS equity market sectors. At more than 60%, the gap between the best- and worst-performing REIT sectors is above the 20-year average of around 40% per year. The residential, technology, and industrial sectors continue to be the standouts this year while the retail sectors continue to lag. (Scroll to the bottom for links to all recent sector reports).

As counterintuitive as it seems, elevated valuations are actually welcome news for REITs that have historically tapped the equity markets for capital to fuel external growth. Low valuations can be self-reinforcing, particularly if REIT management teams are unable or unwilling to dispose of assets to private market bidders who place higher values on that cash flow. The recent surge in REIT shares has finally pulled the sector out of "REIT purgatory," the persistent net asset value discount that has encumbered the sector for all of the past two-plus years. For the first time since 2015, REITs are now trading at a Net Asset Value premium.

This valuation premium has allowed REITs to kick-start external growth, which has historically been responsible for more than half of FFO per share growth across the REIT sector. REITs were net buyers again in 2Q19, buying $12.5 billion in assets while disposing of $6.6 billion. The $5.9 billion in net acquisitions was the largest quarterly "buy" since 4Q17, and we expect this trend to continue into 2020 given the favorable valuation environment. We break down the acquisition activity for each of the REIT sectors later in this report.

On that point, REITs have been raising capital at a rate that may challenge 2017 as the biggest year for the sector in more than a decade. Through seven months of 2019, REITs have already eclipsed the $51 billion raised in 2018. REITs have raised $21 billion in common equity through 55 secondary offerings this year. The distribution of common equity, preferred equity, and debt issuance has been roughly in line with post-recession averages. Interestingly, while at-the-market (ATM) equity offerings accounted for a record-high 15% of issuance last year, ATM offerings have accounted for just 6% of the capital raised so far this year.

One area that we're not seeing the effects of the "REIT Rejuvenation" yet is the IPO market. Just one REIT, Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) has gone public this year in a small $77 million offering. This quiet year for REIT IPOs comes after just five REITs went public last year, the largest two being casino REIT VICI Properties (VICI) and cold storage operator Americold Realty (COLD). IPOs in the major property sectors have been few and far between over the past half-decade. The three largest IPOs since 2013 have been office REIT Paramount Group (PGRE) followed by single-family rental operator Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) and net lease operator Store Capital (STOR). Typically, REIT IPO activity starts to ramp-up in the major sectors when NAV premiums approach 10% or more, so we expect to see an uptick in activity in the second half of 2019 and into 2020.

Thankfully for investors during the recent period of challenging capital market conditions, REITs are no longer simply "buy-and-hold" real estate holding companies, but have become dynamic real estate operators and developers over the past two decades. Before 2005, only a handful of REITs had in-house development teams, but that has changed significantly over the last decade, and a half as many large REITs are among the most active real estate developers in the country.

Fueled by firm private market values, development yields remain attractive in many sectors, though these yields have shown signs of compression in recent quarters as costs rise and cap rates have trended sideways. The development pipeline remains near a record high at $46 billion, exceeding the 2008 peak of $38 billion. The industrial, residential, and office sectors have the most active pipelines while development in the struggling retail sector remains modest.

REIT Sector-By-Sector Analysis

Six of the nine sectors tracked by NAREIT reported accelerating same-store NOI growth in 2Q19. Residential REITs continue to lead the recovery this year as an intensifying housing shortage has reignited rent growth, a result of strong household formations and slowing new construction. Same-store NOI growth remains strongest in the affordable housing segments which are experiencing the most significant demand imbalance: single-family rentals and manufactured housing where same-store NOI surged 6.1% and 5.3%, respectively. Retail REITs remain the drag on the real estate sector, through both malls and shopping centers saw a mild acceleration in same-store NOI growth last quarter.

Occupancy rates increased to new record highs in 2Q19, climbing 10 basis points over 2Q18 to finish at 94.1%. Same-store occupancy metrics have been helped (and perhaps "artificially inflated") by the continued portfolio recycling strategies employed by many REITs, which have sold off underperforming properties and purchased higher-occupancy assets. On a year-over-year basis, residential and office REITs led the occupancy gains while the retail sector saw a 50 basis point decline in occupancy.

As we discussed above, REITs were net buyers in 2Q19 in the largest magnitude since 2017. Ten of the thirteen sectors tracked by NAREIT were net buyers last quarter, led by the net lease, industrial, and self-storage sectors. Over the past year, these three sectors alone have acquired nearly $10 billion in net assets. By comparison, the office, hotel, shopping center, mall, and healthcare REIT sectors sold a combined $13 billion over the past 12 months. We expect the pace of net acquisition activity to continue to increase into 2020 given favorable valuation conditions.

REIT Balance Sheets Remain Strong

Perhaps to the disappointment of some growth-oriented investors, REITs have been exceedingly conservative in the post-recession period. This diligent balance sheet management has positioned REITs exceedingly well relative to highly levered private equity competitors in the event of a sustained slowdown in fundamentals or near-term dislocation. Debt as a percent of the market value of assets accounts for less than 35% of the REITs' capital stack, down from an average of roughly 45% in the pre-recession period. EBITDA coverage ratios remain firmly above 4x compared to the sub-3x average in the pre-crisis period.

REIT balance sheets look far more like a typical operating company than the highly leveraged holding companies of yesteryear. Curiously, REITs have become increasingly more interest rate sensitive in the past decade despite the fact that the liabilities side of the REIT balance sheet is largely indistinguishable from a typical corporation. REITs have used lower interest rates this year to extend their maturities and lower interest payments. Interest expense as a percent of NOI ticked down to new record lows this year at 21.6%. As more REITs have obtained investment-grade bond ratings, they have been able to issue longer-term unsecured debt, pushing the average term to maturity to 77.7 months last quarter, just shy of record highs set back in 2001.

Bottom Line: The REIT Revival Is Real

The domestic-focused, defensively-oriented REIT sector has been a standout so far in 2019 following several years of middling performance. 2Q19 earnings results confirmed the positive momentum. REIT investors say good riddance to the "rising interest rate environment," a mantra that kept downward pressure on REIT valuations throughout much of the past half-decade.

The "REIT Rejuvenation" of 2019 has restored the coveted NAV premium for most sectors, giving these REITs the currency to re-open the acquisition pipeline which had essentially shutdown since 2017. Earnings season was better than expected. 60% beat FFO estimates, which was roughly in line with historical averages. An impressive 50% of REITs raised guidance, however, which was well above historical averages.

FFO and dividends per share grew at the fastest rate since 2016 while NOI growth accelerated as well. Occupancy reached new record highs, as did the size of the development pipeline. Six of the nine sectors tracked by NAREIT reported accelerating same-store NOI growth in 2Q19. Residential REITs continue to lead the recovery this year as an intensifying housing shortage has reignited rent growth

For an in-depth analysis of each individual real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Single-Family Rentals, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Cell Towers, Healthcare, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Office, Storage, Timber, and Real Estate Crowdfunding.

