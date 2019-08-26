Advanced Info Service: Diversification Beyond Core Mobile Business A Double-Edged Sword While Competition Risks Loom

Advanced Info Service has an ambitious diversification plan in place to have the fixed broadband, enterprise business and other new businesses accounting for half of revenue by 2024.

Elevator Pitch

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCPK:AVIFY) (OTCPK:AVIVF) [ADVANC:TB] is Thailand's largest mobile operator and trades at 9.5 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA on par with its 10-year mean forward EV/EBITDA. But Advanced Info Service is trading at a premium to its peers. This is not justified in my opinion, given the risks associated with increased competition in mobile and fixed broadband, higher-than-expected capital expenditures in coming years, and uncertainty over the company's foray into new business areas.

Company Description

Advanced Info Service is the largest mobile operator in Thailand, followed by second-largest player, True Corporation Public Company Limited (OTC:OTC:TCPFF) [TRUE:TB], and Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:TACYY) (OTC:OTC:TACJF) (OTC:OTC:TCCMF) [DTAC:TB], or DTAC, the third-largest mobile operator. The company had 41.5 million mobile subscribers as of 2Q2019, equivalent to a 45% market share.

The mobile, fixed broadband and others business segments accounted for 93%, 4%, and 3% of Advanced Info Services' 2Q2019 core service revenue (excluding equipment rental and device sales) respectively.

Five-Year Plan To Diversify Beyond Core Mobile Segment

Advanced Info Service's mobile service revenue increased 4.3% QoQ and 5.3% YoY to Bt32.9 billion for 2Q2019. Mobile ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) grew 4.0% QoQ and 1.9% YoY to Bt263 per month, as mobile operators discontinued unlimited data mobile plans, giving way to a more benign competitive environment positive for data pricing. As highlighted earlier, the mobile segment contributed 93% of the company's 2Q2019 core service revenue.

To avoid being overly reliant on its core mobile business and to pursue new growth opportunities, Advanced Info Service has a five-year plan in place to reduce mobile service revenue contribution to 50% by 2024. In other words, the fixed broadband, the enterprise business and other new businesses will contribute half of Advanced Info Service's revenue in five years' time.

Advanced Info Service's fixed broadband business will be discussed in the next section on competition risks.

Advanced Info Service expects the enterprise business to contribute 15% of its service revenue, or Bt15 billion for FY2019. This is a very significant increase from Bt2.2 billion in other services revenue (excluding mobile and fixed broadband) for 1H2019. In the near-term, the growth of the enterprise business is expected to be mainly driven by the restructuring and integration of Advanced Info Service's products and services with CS Loxinfo, which Advanced Info Service acquired a 98.96% stake in 2Q2018. CS Loxinfo is a provider of internet data center services, internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for domestic and international communications.

At the company's 2Q2019 earnings call, Advanced Info Service elaborated on the growth potential of CS Loxinfo and the enterprise business:

Let me take the first question regarding CS Lox. As you know, the current -- the rebranding that we did was more to focus CSL with a new brand. The old brand has been in existence for more than 10 years and it doesn't rhyme with the current environment. So we took the opportunity to rebrand it, to give it a more up-to-date, a more modern feeling. But the business is still the same. It's focusing on the ICT business, the data center, cloud as well as cybersecurity...On whether the acquisition and the benefits to begin is taking longer than expected. We have gotten quite a lot of synergies not only in terms of the cost synergy as well as some of the synergy regarding to revenue. But in our acquisition of CS Lox, there wasn't -- actually, there was an agreement that we will not do anything to restructure of CS Lox within a 1-year period, which expires in actually July of this year. So currently, we are looking at how we would actually combine the 2 companies to have a better focus of targeting at the right customer segment and positioning the products into the relevant technical areas, so that we can actually have a much stronger company going forward...Our board expects a very significant growth for enterprises. At this point in time, we are not at liberty to disclose what that will be. But bearing in mind that we want to grow the CS Lox as well as the enterprise business moving forward, including things like even the IoT (Internet of Things), which IoT is more targeted at the enterprises. So all this will be looked at by the combined enterprise business of AIS and CS Lox.

There is more uncertainty over Advanced Info Service's foray into new businesses such as insurance brokerage, nano-financing and car insurance.

After obtaining an insurance brokerage license in 2018, the company plans to launch its insurance brokerage business this year acting as a brokerage and distribution arm of insurance agencies. Advanced Info Service is also studying the prospects of a new nano-financing business with three banks. Advanced Info Service plans to provide data analytics for the new nano-financing business, but will not act as a nano-finance operator directly. The company is also collaborating with Thaivivat Insurance to apply narrowband Internet of Things technology to on-demand car insurance.

Although Advanced Info Service is collaborating with various partners (which have their own domain expertise) in these new businesses, it is not clear if there are positive synergies between some of these new businesses and Advanced Info Service' core telecommunications services business. Also, these new businesses could divert management attention from the company's core mobile and fixed broadband businesses which could be possibly facing more competition in the future.

Competition Risks Loom In Both Fixed Broadband And Mobile Segments

Advanced Info Service's fixed broadband service revenue grew 7.1% QoQ and 26.0% YoY to Bt1,380 million for 2Q2019. Its fixed broadband subscriber base increased to 855,400 with net subscriber additions of 60,400 in 2Q2019.

But it is noteworthy that fixed broadband ARPU declined 0.9% QoQ from Bt563 in 1Q2019 to Bt558 in 2Q2019. This was likely the result of price competition from other fixed broadband services providers.

Advanced Info Service acknowledged the increased price competition in the fixed broadband segment at its 2Q2019 earnings call:

For our fixed broadband, yes, the market has been very competitive to the point I would say it's aggressive that the operators are offering even 50% (discount) price plan. For us, our strategy is still the same. We are focusing on our Fixed-Mobile Convergence that we are targeting our existing mobile customers and also offering them with content, such as HBO and currently now we are on a promotion to do Netflix (NFLX) even for both mobile as well as for fixed broadband...For the -- maintaining ARPU itself, we are -- we know that the market has been quite aggressive in the giving higher speeds and maintaining the same price plan. In this respect, we are also offering the same, giving our existing customers same price but with a higher upload speed.

On the positive side of things, there are other rational fixed broadband services providers including Advanced Info Service maintaining their prices but offering higher speeds to avoid dragging the entire broadband industry ARPU down. Also, there are selected fixed broadband operators offering premium high-speed packages priced at around Bt1,000 per month which could open up a new high-end market segment for existing players like Advanced Info Service.

With respect to the mobile segment, there are indicators that competition could possibly intensify again. While mobile operators have discontinued their unlimited data mobile plan offerings, there are other competitors which have launched new prepaid mobile plans with significant data quota comparable to unlimited plans since June 2019.

At the company's 2Q2019 results briefing, Advanced Info Service shared insights regarding the current competitive environment in the mobile segment:

Regards to the competition itself, yes, I think for the second quarter, the whole industry, in fact, benefited from the correction of the plan. Withdrawal, discontinuation of unlimited has actually positive results on all 3 of them. And we hope that this will continue into the second half. But we also do see that in the June, July and now August itself, there are some operators who have been looking at giving very high quota, which actually is synonymous with unlimited. We think that this will be -- we hope that this will be really a short-term move. That is somewhat our current thinking. But in the long run, all operators will see that there is actually benefits, analyzing the tariff and continuing with the adjustment. Earlier, there was earlier that question regarding what happens for our postpaid when the unlimited plans expire.

Another potential competitive threat in the Thailand mobile industry is MVNOs, or mobile virtual network operators. The MVNOs have been petitioning the regulator for changes to current regulations to ease their operating costs. Proposed changes include shortening the current 90-day holding period for inactive, expired prepaid SIM cards and lowering numbering fees from the current Bt2 per number per month (MVNOs with lower revenue and a smaller customer base don't have the capacity to absorb such costs).

Advanced Info Service's President and Chief Operating Officer, Mr Weng Cheong Hui offered his views on why he thinks MVNOs will not be a significant threat in Thailand at the company's 2Q2019 earnings call on August 5, 2019:

If I may comment my personal view, NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission), in fact, has licensed a few MVNOs. The fact that -- personally, I think the fact that MVNOs are not able to flourish is because of the tariff structure. Before there were unlimited price plans, fixed price, there's hardly any avenue for MVNO to compete with an MNO (Mobile Network Operator). So unless there's a structural change in the way that tariff are structured in the industry, then it's quite difficult for MVNO to flourish in this market. Just my personal opinion

In other words, the regulator holds the key in determining if MVNOs will pose significant competition to the existing mobile operators such as Advanced Info Service. If the regulator deems it necessary to have more competition in the Thailand mobile industry, it could make changes to the regulations to create a more favorable operating environment for MVNOs which would be a negative for Advanced Info Service.

Dividend Disappointment Suggests Higher Capital Expenditures Down The Road

Advanced Info Service announced a 1H2019 interim dividend of Bt3.78 per share implying a 73% dividend payout ratio. But the company also maintained its current minimum 70% payout dividend policy.

Investors were expecting Advanced Info Service to commit to a higher dividend payout ratio versus the current minimum 70%, considering that its payment schedule for the 900MHz spectrum it bid for has been extended in April 2019. Prior to the extension of the payment schedule by the regulator, Advanced Info Service had to pay Bt60 billion relating to the 900MHz spectrum in 2020. Following the extension, the Bt60 billion spectrum payment will be spread over six annual installments between 2020 and 2025.

Concerns about capital expenditures for future spectrum auctions and 5G deployment in possibly 2021 and beyond led to Advanced Info Service's decision to maintain the current dividend payout ratio and policy.

At its 2Q2019 results briefing, Advanced Info Service explained why it did not pay a higher dividend:

I would say, the dividend policy; given the deferment of the big payment of 900 (MHz spectrum). I will say that we will look at the overall cash outflow over the next several years. Even though we have a big deferment next year but, as you know, we need to acquire 700 (MHz spectrum), which will cost THB 17 billion more. And if NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission) holds true to their announcement on the 2.6 (GHz spectrum) and 3.5 (GHz spectrum), then possibly there could be more auction coming up for us to bid next year. So all in all, I would say that we'll look at what's the cash inflow that we make and cash outflow that we'll have to make or to make a few years, plus investment on 5G. Then would it mean what should be the appropriate level on dividend. But as of now, I think we'll hold to the minimum of 70% as we said...So I would say, that yes, we'll keep that fluid until we know a bit clearer in terms of the future investment...And we don't know how the competition will flare up in terms of next round of the competition -- of the auction. We still don't know what's the rule going to be, so that's why we kind of reserve the (dividend) policy for now.

Valuation

Advanced Info Service trades at 9.9 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA and 9.5 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA based on its share price of Bt230 as of August 22, 2019. In comparison, the stock's 10-year mean forward EV/EBITDA is approximately 9.5 times.

Advanced Info Service is trading at a premium to its peers. True Corporation and DTAC are valued by the market at 8.9 and 6.5 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA respectively.

The stock offers a trailing 3.1% dividend yield.

Variant View

Upside risks for Advanced Info Service including a benign competitive environment in the mobile and fixed broadband segments, a successful diversification beyond its core mobile business over time and higher-than-expected dividend payout in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.