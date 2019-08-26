Vonage Holdings Is Betting The Farm On Communications Convergence

Stock price is undervalued but there are good reasons for that, including anemic growth rate and technology integration.

Vonage believes that UCaaS and CCaaS are converging. Products are being organized around API.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is in the process of transforming from a consumer business to a business-centric cloud-based communications platform. In 2012, the company was entirely consumer-based. Now, approximately 60% of revenue comes from businesses as Vonage scales down consumer application and focuses on the more lucrative business side.

Based on customer feedback, Vonage believes that the use cases for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) are converging.

(Source: Vonage Holdings)

This observation led to the acquisition of NewVoiceMedia in Q4 of 2018. While Vonage already has UCaaS capabilities, NewVoiceMedia provides the CCaaS technology needed for the converging markets.

Vonage is now restructuring the company’s offerings around the OneVonage platform, which consists of a set of APIs that businesses can use directly, along with unified communications and contact center applications that are built on the same APIs.

(Source: Vonage Holdings)

This is an interesting development and Vonage is worth watching to see how the company's sales channels develop. But watching and buying are two different actions. While I believe that the stock is advancing its product offerings and the stock is undervalued relative to its peers, I am giving the company a neutral rating for now. The reasons are listed below.

Reasons Not To Buy

The number one reason not to buy Vonage stock is that NewVoiceMedia's technology is still being absorbed. 2019 is perceived to be an integration year and I wouldn’t expect too much on the converged technology front. As per the Q2 2019 earnings call transcript:

there is more work to be done New Voice Media we just acquired nine months ago and so pulling that apart back into that micro service that’s work under way but that is precisely what we're driving to.

The number two reason not to buy Vonage is that the company is slow to the communications API party, as Twilio (TWLO) with YoY revenue growth of 86% is eating their lunch.

The number three reason not to buy Vonage is that the consumer business is a boat anchor, despite shrinking in size. Business services grew revenue by 25% YoY, whereas total revenues including the consumer side of the business only grew by 9% for the most recent twelve months.

The number four reason not to buy Vonage is the company fundamentals. While there are some parts of the business that are showing promise, such as the API platform which grew almost 50%, the company as a whole is fairly anemic. Vonage does not come close to satisfying the Rule of 40 and wouldn’t even by examining business services in isolation.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 82 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Vonage is below the trendline, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is lower than its peers', given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Vonage is undervalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40

The Rule of 40 is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40 calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available, (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition, and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor's perspective.

Revenue Growth

Vonage’s revenue grew by 9% for the most recent 12 months, up from -3% in 2014.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

Vonage’s free cash flow margin TTM is 5.8% for the most recent 12-month period.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Rule Of 40 Applied To Vonage

Vonage's YoY revenue growth was 9%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing 12 months was 5.8%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 9% + 5.8% = 14.8%

Since the Rule of 40 calculation comes out substantially below 40%, I conclude that the company has work to do to bring growth and profitability into balance.

SG&A Expense

As an investor, one wants to make sure that if a company doesn't score well on the Rule of 40, it is at least not burning cash.

(Source: Portfolio123)

In the case of Vonage, the SG&A expense is 48% of the total revenues which is quite reasonable for a SaaS company.

Another way to look at cash burn is to create a scatter plot that shows the operating margin/EV versus forward sales growth for SaaS stocks. The operating margin for my purposes is calculated as follows:

Operating Margin = Gross Margin TTM - SG&A Expense Margin TTM

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

This view shows the combined effect of the gross margin and SG&A expense margin. In the case of Vonage, the operating margin is just about smack on the trendline, suggesting that cash burn is similar to its peers.

Technicals

Unlike other SaaS companies, Vonage's stock price has not recovered from its 2018 highs. In fact, the stock is still more than 10% below its all-time high of $14.73. If the stock continues its upward trend of late, I expect it will experience a good deal of resistance at about $14.70.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Summary

Vonage is in the process of transforming from consumer-oriented into the more lucrative business-oriented cloud-based communications sector with UCaaS, CCaaS and programmable communications. While some aspects of the company are performing well, such as the API platform, the company as a whole grew by only 9% YoY in an industry that is growing much faster. Twilio, for example, is growing YoY revenue at a 86% pace.

The consumer side of the business is weighing the company down and as the cloud-communications business accelerates, overall company performance should improve dramatically. I am not looking at 2019 as a breakout year. Instead, 2019 is a technology consolidation and integration year. 2020 will be much better, although Vonage will play second fiddle to Twilio and perhaps other smaller SaaS communications companies.

Stock valuation is attractive for speculators that want to get in early. For the rest of us, now is not the time to buy. The company doesn't meet the Rule of 40, and wouldn't even if business services were analyzed in isolation. Given the fundamentals and 2019 being an integration year, I am giving Vonage a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.