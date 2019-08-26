Fairfax: The Market Has Yet To Recognize Its Potential

Compounding book value at 15% over the long-term is well within the company’s grasp.

The core insurance businesses are profitably growing feeding an international value investing platform well positioned for improved returns.

But there are plenty of reasons to believe that the past is a poor predictor of the future.

More than a year since my bullish call on Fairfax, the stock continues to stagnate.

It has been more than a year since I took my bullish stance on Fairfax back in April 2018. And while a lot of progress has been made at the business, Mr. Market continues to be sullen with the stock. Fig 1. traces the performance of FRFHF (the blue line) against the S&P 500 from April 2018 till now – and it hasn’t been pretty!

Fig 1.

Source: MerrillEdge

But I’m sticking with my bullish position and have been accumulating on dips. Long-term oriented shareholders can do well buying the company today at below book value. The company continues to be on the right track with the fundamentals of the business, so it is just a matter of time until Mr. Market comes around on the stock.

Insurance and reinsurance bounce back

The catastrophic losses from 2017 and 2018 are now behind the company and its combined ratios are normalizing. In Fig. 2, consolidated combined ratios fell from a high of 106.6% at the end of 2017 to 96.9% year-to-date.

According to Mr. Watsa, to achieve a 15% return on shareholder’s equity, Fairfax’s insurance and reinsurance businesses need to deliver a combined ratio of 95% or better. By the end of the 2Q19, things are looking good against this score.

And let’s not forget that before 2017 Fairfax delivered an average combined ratio of ~91% across 2016 to 2014 as Fig. 2 shows.

Fig. 2

Source: Fairfax annual and 2H19 reports

The 2017 Allied World acquisition is also shaping up fast. Allied’s combined ratio was 98.1% in 2018 and 100% through the second half of 2019, a vast improvement from 157% from the year it was acquired.

It’s an important development as the Allied acquisition was Fairfax’s largest at USD 4.9bn bought for 1.35x book value. In 2018, Allied contributed 19% to Fairfax’s total net written premiums and 24% to common shareholder’s equity.

These improvements are likely just getting started. Before its acquisition, Allied averaged a combined ratio of 90.5% for 15-years and compounded book value at 14% for 10-years. Scott Carmilani, the company’s founder, has stayed at Fairfax but in a new role building the global insurance and reinsurance operations.

Also bolstering FRFHF’s insurance performance has been a hardening market. One that I noted tends to happen after major catastrophes hit insurance capacity and weaker players exit. Paul Rivett, President at Fairfax, touched upon the phenomenon in the company’s 2Q19 conference call saying:

…what we have now is something we haven't seen in about a decade, which is a hardening market. And you've seen we've grown -- as a result of growing our premiums, we're growing our investment portfolio, coming up close to $4.2 billion.

In 2Q19, FRFHF grew its net premiums written by 6.8% compared with last year.

So all the signs are pointing positive for FRFHF’s core business providing solid fuel for the company’s investments.

Can Fairfax ever get its groove back on investments?

I think so – but admittedly it’s hard to predict when.

According to Mr. Watsa, not only do you need a 95% combined ratio, but also a 7% return on investments for Fairfax to increase book value at its long-term hurdle rate of 15%. On this score, things have definitely been less predictable.

For instance, by the end of 2018 the company reported a measly 3.1% on its USD 39bn investment portfolio driven by interest and dividend income, while volatility in the stock market added only 1% to the company’s returns.

Fig. 3

Source: Fairfax 2018 annual report

But the story hardly ends there. Through the second quarter of 2019, the company blew out its net earnings on the back of strong performance on investments. In the 2Q19, FRFHF earned USD 494.3m versus USD 63.1m from the comparable period last year; gains (losses) from investments were USD 448.6 and USD (58.2m), respectively.

The net result of this performance was a 9.9% increase in book value to USD 464.86 by the end of 2Q19.

This shouldn’t be interpreted as an "all clear" and that Fairfax's investment strategies are already back on track. What it simply implies is that performance in the company’s investment portfolio is volatile in the short-run.

Still Fairfax is well positioned for the long-term development of its investment portfolio.

First, the company has mostly closed or sold its deflationary and short bets, which were the main causes of the last five years of underperformance. This was outlined in my original report on the company, so I won’t rehash that analysis here, but it basically resulted in the destruction of nearly USD 5.0bn in shareholder value!

Second, it has also stayed on the short side of the bond curve and left a lot of money to opportunistically improve its yield on investments. For instance, in the 2H19 interest and dividends jumped by nearly 18% to USD 457.5m versus a year ago. The company has been targeting a run-rate interest and dividend level of USD 1bn per annum.

And lastly, Hamblin Watsa, the investing arm of Fairfax, has received a bit of a refresh in its manager ranks with Wade Burton taking over as President and bringing on Ian Kelly in the U.K., Wendy Teramoto in New York and Davies Town. The old guard of Roger Lace, Brian Bradstreet and Prem still provide guidance, but it seems that younger blood is now taking over.

Just anecdotally looking at Fairfax’s recent moves and you begin to get confidence that the company is indeed returning to form:

Toys ‘‘R’’ Us and Babies ‘‘R’’ Us were purchased out of bankruptcy for less than the value of real estate holdings but have a Canada-wide platform with approx. CAD 850m in revenue.

On May 17, 2019 the company de-consolidated Grivalia Properties upon its merger into Eurobank and recognized a non-cash gain of USD 171.3m. Fairfax will still own approx. 32% of Eurobank now one of the best capitalized banks in Greece with the tailwind that the Greece economy is now one of the best performing of the Eurozone.

Fairfax invested USD 1bn in Seaspan at USD 500m in shares at USD 6.5 per share and USD 500m in 5.5% bonds. They also have seven-year warrants for 25 million shares at USD 8.05 per share. As of this writing, Seaspan’s shares last traded USD 10.34 per share.

In sum

Fairfax is one of my top holdings. Its core insurance and reinsurance businesses are already taking advantage of the hard market, positioning it for strong profitable growth. This in turn will feed the company’s global investment platform with inexpensive float.

On the investment side, it’s really hard to predict when Fairfax will return to delivering consistent results. It’s a tale of two cities there. Measured before the end of 2008 and the company averaged returns nearing 10% since inception - after it, 3.75%. Across the entire life of the business: 8%.

So, it is not out of probability for the company to compound book value at 15% based on achieving a 95% combined ratio and a 7% return on its investments.

And there are yet a lot of levers the company can pull to get there.

Recall that combined ratios have averaged a lot lower than 95%, in fact around 91% in the recent past. Allied World, now a ~19% contributor to premiums written, has a track record of turning out 90% combined ratios so as that company gets better integrated into the Fairfax family look out for improved performance there.

Mr. Watsa has also made it no secret that he intends to aggressively buy back stock. Citing the example of Henry Singleton of Teledyne fame when he bought back over 85% of Teledyne’s shares in the mid-70’s to 80’s skyrocketing the company’s share price.

In truth, FRFHF hasn’t really been pulling on this lever yet instead spending its free cash on taking advantage of the hard market and buying out minority stakes, which increase earnings to existing shareholders.

But with the stock trading at less than 1x book value, this value-oriented company could see its shares as wonderfully underpriced and more aggressively increase its stock purchases - I certainly have.

