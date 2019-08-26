Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - August 25, 2019

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) had a tremendous week following the release of Q2 figures. The stock closed up 10.41% for the week at $34.90 against an offer of $40 per share from Vintage Capital. This includes a strong recovery on Friday, the first day after the earnings announcement when the stock moved 5.89% higher. There was no new deal news announced which is understandable considering the current position of this deal. However, these strong results does reinforce the floor price to which the stock would retreat to should the deal negotiations collapse. We maintain our position until further deal news becomes available.

Cray Inc. (CRAY)

Cypress semiconductor continued its march upwards during the week. The stock closed 0.87% higher with the spread now standing at 0.17%. This is just $0.06 shy of the $35.00 offer price from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). During the week, Cray announced Q2 earnings that missed expectations. However, in a filing they also announced the receipt of HSR regulatory clearance on August 16. This is on top of the already received clearance from both Austria and Germany. The announcement goes on to state,

"The closing of the merger is subject to approval by Cray’s shareholders and the satisfaction of certain other closing conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, including the receipt of antitrust clearances or expiration of the requisite waiting periods in Japan and South Korea."

The special meeting is scheduled to be held on August 27. We have no position in this stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California continues its volatile run. Last week's best performer is this week's leading laggard. The stock, up early on in the week, finished down by 2.60% at $5.61. This gives a simple spread of 42.60% against an $8.00 offer price from Illumina (ILMN). There was no new deal news announced. We continue to await any developments from the investigations currently being carried out by the UK and U.S. regulatory authorities. PacBio, like most others appears to have been caught up in the movements of the broader market as well as some potential profit taking following last week's gains. The current volatility of this stock would be playing well into our previous active arbitrage strategy. However, we have enforced strictly discipline in this instance. We mainitain our long position.

Mellanox (MLNX)

Mellanox was another decliner this week closing down 1.90%. This was almost entirely due to the decline on Friday and was dragged lower by the series of tweets issued by President Trump. The spread now stands at 17.39% with the stock at $106.48 versus the $125 offer from NVIDIA (NVDA). These tweets showed the action that is to be taken in retaliation to the tariff hikes suggested by the Chinese. Subsequently the semiconductor industry and deal spreads requiring Chinese approval suffered. We maintain our position and will await further clarification in the global trade arena.

Acacia Communications (ACIA)

Acacia Communications was the third largest decliner of note this week. The stock declined 1.75% to close at $62.85. This leaves the spread at 11.38% against an offer price of $70 from Cisco (CSCO). However, as mentioned, the decline in the broader market following the escalation of the U.S. China trade war hurt a number of merger arbitrage stocks. As with Mellanox, we maintain our position and will await further clarification in the global trade arena.

Merger Arbitrage & Market Data

The broader market continued with another volatile week following the announcement of retaliatory tariffs from the Chinese authorities. This was followed by Friday's twitter tirade from President Trump announcing his own tariff hike of an additional 5% on existing imports. This has caused many to fear a full-blown recession. It remains to be seen if the previous retail sales data and the robustness of the US consumer is enough to stave off a recession. The broader market was looking at a positive week until friday's decline. The S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) finished down 1.36% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) was also down for the week, due in large part to the perfomance on Friday. By the end of the week, the MNA ETF was down by 0.31%. (You can read our analysis of the MNA ETF in the "Strategy" section at the MergerArbitrageLimited website).

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 8 advances and 11 declines this week with 1 non-mover. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com improved by 0.23% and the standard deviation of returns was 2.54%. This is above both the long-term and short-term averages. The elevated StDev of returns was caused by the outsized return in RRGB. An almost identical reversal of last week's analysis.

The top 20 discount spreads now offer an average of 6.63%. This is marginally higher than last week despite to the aformentioned rise in RRGB. For the coming week, the T20 portfolio has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash. The potential portfolio (available from the Merger Arbitrage Limited website) return continues to be dominated by the six largest spreads.

Merger Arbitrage Strategy

Market volatility continues to increase and we have seen the VIX increase for the last 4 weeks in a row. We suspected the ongoing trade war would worsen before there was any resolution but what is difficult to judge is how severe things will get and what the duration of these events will be. Now that earnings season is finished, the trade war becomes the main economic focus. So how does this effect our immediate merger arbitrage strategy and in going forward?

Obviously, existing deals requiring Chinese regulatory approval are suffering. These spreads have widened further than any other class of deal during the turmoil. What's more, as now these deals now have a lower Deal Closing Probability (DCP), they become more susceptible to broader market movements. Wide spreads are wide for a reason. A reader recently enquired about the MLNX spread, suggesting it was an attractive return. In light of previous counsel from this column we highlighted the Chinese approval issue. Within an hour, the president had begun his now infamous tirade. The point is, discipline is now very much the key. We already have some existing positions in this category and they are currently showing a loss. Having looked at the timelines involved we will stay long for the time being, but will certainly not be adding to these positions simply because the spread is "large".

A global slow down is certainly not good for the wider M&A market segment. Although, as a busy M&A sector does not necessarily guarantee good arbitrage spreads, a slow down may not be catastrophic for us. It does however lead us to sharpen our focus as deals become less common.

Once again there were no significant new deals that fit our criteria for monitoring. We are becoming increasingly less optimistic on the near term profitability of cash based merger arbitrage. The effect the global economy is currently having on the broader markets have caused us to be more cautious and we will seek further clarification in this arena before revising this view.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

Author's note: If you enjoy Merger Arbitrage Limited, please consider following us by clicking on the "Follow" button at the top of this page. Thank you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PACB, RRGB, MLNX, ACIA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.