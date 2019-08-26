1 Of These 6 High-Yield Stocks Is My Next Retirement Portfolio Buy

This means my next weekly buy will be in one of 6 stocks: BTI, MO, PM, SPG, SKT or JNJ.

My tactical marginal capital allocation strategy is part of my long-term retirement portfolio plan. That calls for investing 40% of monthly savings into stocks (2/3 defensive), or $875 each week.

The average of 19 leading economic indicators is 26.3% above historical baseline, indicating no recession is likely within for least 17 months (if one is even coming).

12-month recession risk remains elevated at about 42% to 45%, according to the Cleveland Fed's model and the current state of the bond market.

(Source: imgflip)

(Source: AZ quotes)

This tri-weekly series (comes out every three weeks) is like an investing journal for me and lets me explain to readers my personal investing strategy, which I call tactical marginal capital allocation or TMCA.

While certainly not a perfect investing strategy, it fits with my long-term goal of, in the words of Charlie Munger (Buffett's right hand at Berkshire for decades), being "consistently not stupid rather than very intelligent."

My approach is grounded in real-time economic analysis, based on the best available data we have, market history, and of course, fundamental analysis of quality dividend stocks.

So let me walk you through why I plan to invest $875 this week into one of six defensive high-yield stocks

Current Economic/Bond Market Data Implies 42% to 45% 12-Month Recession Risk

You may have noticed that in many of my articles I'm mentioning my estimate of real-time 12-month recession risk. That's because I'm a data nerd who majored in economics, and because it has a direct effect on how I manage the Dividend Kings model portfolios.

I use the Cleveland Fed/Haver Analytics model for these estimates, which mainly estimate 12-month recession risk based on the 10y-3m yield curve. That's the one that research from the San Francisco, St. Louis, Dallas and Cleveland Fed say is the most accurate (NY Fed says one of the two best curves to use).

Once per month the Cleveland Fed updates its estimates, based on the average 10y-3m yield curve for that month. I use the last 3 months data to estimate how much each 1 basis point change in the curve alters recession risk from the last estimate.

Currently, each 1 basis point shift in the 10y-3m curve increases/decreases recession risk by about 0.2% to 0.27%. Based on the current inversion of 43.8 basis points (Friday close) that implies that, IF the curve were to stay at today's levels for a full month, 12-month recession risk would be about 43% to 46%.

This lines up with other estimates from analysts, economists and banks including

33% 12-month risk (from JPM, BAC and NY Fed)

41% 9-month risk (Jeff Miller's meta-analysis of several models)

55% (Toronto-Dominion Bank, the most bearish estimate I've seen)

But it's important to remember that models are not gospel truth, and are merely based on what's happened in the past.

With 50% of US treasuries now owned by central banks, and 33% of them owned by foreign central banks (including for currency reserve purposes) it's possible that the yield curve may have lost its predictive power.

As Ed Yardeni recently explained

An inverted yield curve has predicted 10 of the last 7 recessions. In other words, it isn't as accurate a predictor of economic downturns as widely believed. It can be misleading... In our recently published study "The Yield Curve: What Is It Really Predicting?" we concluded that inverted yield curves do not cause recessions. In the past, they’ve predicted credit crunches caused by Fed tightening. So investors on the lookout for a recession should instead pay attention to credit availability. Recession-watchers should keep an eye on bank credit metrics—specifically, net interest margin, charge-offs and dividends, and business loans. Right now, those metrics aren’t signaling a credit crunch." - Ed Yardeni (emphasis added)

Indeed, financial stress metrics are not showing signs of distress right now.

consumer loan losses: 2.25%, below recessionary levels

commercial loan losses: 0.3% (50% below 2016 levels caused by the oil crash)

In fact, aggregate financial stress, as measured by the St. Louis Fed (0= average since 1993) is still very low.

Which might explain why Moody's recently reported that investment-grade interest rates have fallen to the lowest level in 63 years. If the financial market really were certain a recession were coming, bond yield spreads would be blowing out, not crashing to very low levels.

Which is why, when it comes to making real money decisions, I don't use models, but look at the actual economic data.

...So My Tactical Marginal Capital Allocation Plan Says To Invest 40% Of My Monthly Savings In Stocks, 66% Defensive Deep Value Names

The US economy is $21 trillion in size, massively complex and tied into a $90 trillion global economy that's even more so. The yield curve is just one of 19 leading economic indicators and you should never obsess over any one data point, but always consider the bigger picture.

David Rice's Baseline and Rate of Change or BaR grid is the best method I know of for getting an objective and quantitative estimate of the health of the US economy. Right now the economy still appears strong, though it is slowing.

(Source: David Rice)

Here you can see the three month average of each indicator, graphed against distance above or below historical baseline, as well as how rapidly it was growing/deteriorating (the rate of change = growth rate). This is the current economic expansion, now in its 11th year and the longest in US history.

Growth peaked in Q3 2018 and the average of the indicators slowed a bit in Q4 and Q1, and growth rates rapidly decreased. In Q2 2019 that reversed, though the overall average of the indicators continues to point to slowing growth.

(Source: David Rice)

Here is Mr. Rice's most recent weekly analysis. Note that no indicator is yet near recessionary levels. Also, the LD green dot tracks 8 indicators that are the most sensitive to change and historically the most accurate at predicting recessions. Think of the LD point as where the MoC is likely to go as long as current conditions stay the same. (Source: David Rice)

The average of all indicators is 26.3% above historical baseline, down 3% since early July (trade war escalation isn't helping matters). The 8 most sensitive indicators are actually higher, at 30.7% above baseline. However, note that as long as the average of the indicators is 20% or above baseline, there is very little chance of a recession starting within a year.

That is corroborated by other sources including the Jeff Miller (less than 5% chance of a recession starting within 3 months) and the St. Louis Fed (less than 1% chance we're in one now). Even the yield curve inversion doesn't mean an inversion soon (average lead time for 10y-3m inversion is 13 months, 15 for 10y-2y).

Which is why my approach to a reasonable and prudent strategy, based on my long-term investing plan (which factors in future recessions and bear markets) is currently based on this table.

MoC Distance Above Historical Baseline % Of Monthly Savings Invested In Stocks % Of Stock Savings Invested In Defensive Companies 19.9% or below 0% NA (all bonds, which are inherently defensive) 20% to 23.9% 20% 100% 24% to 26.9% 40% 66% 27% to 29.9% 60% 50% 30% to 31.9% 80% 33% Above 32% 100% NA (buy the best opportunities regardless of economic sensitivity)

The goal isn't to perfectly time a recession which is impossible. Rather it's merely to balance the current great opportunities the market offers long-term income investors, with the fact that recession risk is near 10-year highs and a bear market will offer even better bargains.

The reason I call my approach tactical MARGINAL capital allocation is because I'm NOT market timing in the sense of "sell everything, go into bonds and then buy back in at the bottom of a bear market".

Such dangerous market timing is impossible to do well, even for Wall Street's best and brightest.

"Sure, it'd be great to get out of stocks at the high and jump back in at the low, but in 55 years in the business, I not only have never met anybody who knew how to do it, I've never met anybody who had met anybody who knew how to do it." - John Bogle, founder of Vanguard (emphasis added)

And as Peter Lynch pointed out

“In this business if you're good you're right six times out of ten...Far more money has been lost by investors preparing for corrections, or trying to anticipate corrections, than has been lost in corrections themselves.” – Peter Lynch

That's why my approach to "timing" doesn't involve selling what I own, just tweaking what I do with new money.

The use of bonds and defensive stocks, are to maximize my portfolio size and give me stable/appreciating assets to sell during a bear market. At which time I will buy three stocks per week, getting steadily more aggressive the lower the market falls

1 Super SWAN per week (like UNH, TXN, MSFT, BA)

1 high-yield deep value stock (like ET, MPLX, MPC)

1 tech stock (like AAPL, TXN, AVGO, SWKS, MSFT)

The stocks I'm planning to buy are all tracked in the Dividend Kings' Master Valuation/total return list, which allows me to always know what quality companies are on sale, and what kind of returns they can realistically generate over the next five years. That list is now 153 companies long, and each time I research a company for a Seeking Alpha article, I add new names to the list (eventually will top out at 200 or so companies).

Is my approach perfect? Certainly not. Might it require adjustments in the future? Probably. Is it a reasonable, prudent and systematic way of using the best economic data and historical analysis to make appropriate investment choices for my personal long-term goals? Yes.

I don't need to be perfect, just consistently make "not stupid" decisions that allow me to make my own luck, combining the DK master valuation/TRP list (six years worth of research went into that), with a lot of dry powder for when corrections/bear markets occur in the future.

1 Of These 6 High-Yield Defensive Stocks Is My Next Retirement Portfolio Buy

I present these six high-yield defensive stocks in order of most to least historically undervalued.

Company Quality Score (11 Point Scale, 7= Average Quality Company, 2% Recession Dividend Cut Risk) Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Discount To Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Tanger 8 9.6% $15 $34 56% 26% to 32% Simon Property 11 5.7% $148 $206 28% 12% to 19% British American Tobacco 8 7.1% $37 $50 27% 20% to 26% Altria 9 7.2% $46 $63 26% 14% to 22% Philip Morris International 10 5.5% $83 $88 5% 11% to 17% Johnson & Johnson 11 2.9% $131 $128 -2% 7% to 11% Average 9.5 6.3% 23.2% 15.0% to 21.2%

(Sources: Dividend Kings Master Valuation/Total Return Potential List, F.A.S.T Graphs, Factset Research, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, analyst consensus, management guidance, Morningstar) - note historical margin of error on total return model is 20%.

Overall it's a good group of high-yield stocks, with average 9.5 quality (average dividend aristocrat and king is 9.6), yields over 6%, and are trading 23% below historical fair value.

Now it's important to remember what "defensive" does and does NOT mean.

Defensive does NOT mean "a bond alternative likely to go up during a correction or bear market."

Defensive does mean "recession-resistant business model AND a historically low volatility stock that USUALLY falls less than the broader market during downturns."

SKT, SPG and BTI Total Returns Since 1994

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = SKT, 2 = SPG, 3= BTI

MO, PM and JNJ Total Returns Since 2009

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = SKT, 2 = SPG, 3= BTI

Some might question my decision to include REITs like SKT and SPG in my "defensive" classification. However, REITs, as a sector have been 33% less volatile than the S&P 500 since 1989 (including a 70% sector crash during the Financial Crisis).

And SKT and SPG, in particular, have been 70% and 60%, respectively, less volatile than the broader market over the past 25 years. In fact, SKT and SPG are lower volatility than even PM and JNJ (since 1994 JNJ's beta is 0.4, matching SPG's).

Factor in their already super low valuations (SPG is trading at the lowest valuation in 10 years, and SKT the lowest in 17), and I think that in a correction or bear market, both stocks would likely act defensively by falling less than the broader market.

Consider the late 2018 correction, created by worries over the trade war, inverted yield curves and uncertainty about Fed interest rate policy (the same risks we face today).

These 6 Stocks, Dividend Aristocrats, and Bonds During Late 2018 Correction

(Source: Ycharts)

This chart, which shows how each of these six stocks did during the worst correction in a decade, highlights some important points.

First, no defensive stock will always outperform during every downturn. The tobacco stocks, consumer staples giants with some of the lowest long-term volatility of any companies in America, all fell 20% to 33%, due to tobacco being VERY out of favor at the time (it still is, but not as much).

Second, note that SKT and SPG, two of Wall Street's favorite whipping boys today, fell 13.2% and 10.8%, respectively. That's better than even JNJ, the quintessential defensive stock, and much less than the dividend aristocrats.

Third, note that the dividend aristocrats as a whole, fell 15.6%, beating the broader market by 4%. That's what aristocrats tend to do, outperform during downturns and keep up during bull markets. What the aristocrat's don't tend to do is go up during corrections or recessions. Just 4% of them posted 0% to 7% total returns during the Great Recession, the rest fell, most less than the S&P 500.

Fourth, almost no stock goes up during times of market panic and high recession fear. MINT, SCHZ, and SPTL, the 3 bond ETFs that Dividend Kings uses in our $1 Million Retirement Portfolio (and that I'm equally weighting for my bond allocation), stayed flat or went up, as one expects from cash equivalents and bonds.

The 3 bond ETFs together went up 1.8%, and over the past 10 years have a weighted beta of -0.25. In other words, if you want something that will go up during a correction/bear market, you need negatively correlated assets (relative to stocks), which means NO DIVIDEND STOCK IS A TRUE BOND ALTERNATIVE. Low volatility (low beta) just means a stock is LIKELY to fall less, but not avoiding falling at all.

Ok, so now that I've outlined what stocks I'm considering, and you have the important fundamental stats, here's a brief synopsis for why I like about each, and what I don't.

What I'm Considering To Make My Decision

Why I'm Considering Tanger

My fellow Dividend King Brad Thomas has convinced me that Tanger's thesis isn't broken and that it will eventually return to its historical 2% to 4% growth rate. See this article for a detailed explanation on why. The gist is this. Tanger is now in its 3rd turnaround, and the fact that sales per square foot are growing (slowly) is evidence that the properties it owns, their locations and the overall outlet center business model are likely not broken. This makes Tanger a relatively lower risk turnaround stock and the most "deep value" on the Dividend Kings master valuation/total return potential list.

Which is why it yields nearly 10%, is trading close to 6 times cash flow (vs Chuck Carnevale's and Ben Graham's rule of thumb of 15.0) and offers the highest potential return of any stock I know of (up to 32% CAGR over the next five years if it returns to 4% growth).

Why I Might Not Buy Tanger

Oak Tree Capital founder (and legendary value investor) Howard Marks once said: "20% of the time this time REALLY IS different." SKT has raised its dividends for 26 consecutive years (a dividend champion) and the current payout is likely safe, due to a low payout ratio and strong BBB balance sheet.

BUT even the bullish case on Tanger requires truly Buffett like patience because analysts don't expect it to return to positive cash flow growth until 2022.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

I'm a VERY patient investor, but that long of a period of declining cash flow makes me nervous and given that UBS estimates up to 75,000 more stores might close by 2026, it's possible Tanger's turnaround might take even longer.

Basically, the bullish thesis on Tanger is that the balance sheet and retained cash flow (self-funding business model) will allow SKT to be one of the survivors of the retail apocalypse, which is only occurring for lower quality malls.

Today there are roughly 1,400 malls in the US (average sales per square foot $325). Analysts estimate 200 to 400 of the top quality ones (Brad Thomas estimates 225) will survive and thrive. The rest will close and be repurposed for other uses.

In the meantime, things might get tougher for Tanger, especially if the US ends up imposing 25% tariffs on all Chinese imports (40% of US clothes and 70% of shoes are made in China). Its exposure to apparel retailers means that a trade war could push out the turnaround, though not likely put the dividend at risk.

(Source: Ycharts)

However, the market might react to a possible future trade war recession and bear market with more fury than we've seen so far. Tanger's highest yield ever was during the peak of the tech bubble, when value stocks were deeply out of favor and even Realty Income traded at an 11% yield (7 times cash flow, SKT hit 3.5 times cash flow). Buffett bought 5% of Tanger when it yielded about 11%, back in April 1999.

Depending on whether or not the trade war gets worse, it may end up trading back to its record high yields or possibly set new ones. In other words, there is about an 80% probability that SKT's turnaround works out and it returns to 2% to 4% long-term cash flow and dividend growth.

But even if it does, it may have more to drop, depending on what happens over the next year or two in terms of the trade war and recession risk.

Why I'm Considering Simon

Unlike SKT, SPG is absolutely thriving. As I explained in an article co-produced with Brad Thomas, SPG's valuation is the best it's been in 10 years and adjusted for fundamentals (including dividend safety) it's the most undervalued it's been since its 1994 IPO.

Last week I added 8 shares of SPG at $148.3, to the 10 I had previously bought at $156. If SPG is trading at $147 or less then I'm tempted to be greedy when others are fearful because there is absolutely nothing wrong with this REIT's fundamentals.

Here are the Q2 2019 highlights

AFFO/share up 4.9% YOY

Sales per square foot +3.5% YOY (and off strong 2018's comps)

Sales per square foot $669 ($852 NOI weighted) (vs $325 average US mall)

Lease spreads +32% (last quarter 27% and highest in 10 years) vs 15% average since 2004 and 10% being a sign of premium properties with strong pricing power

vs 15% average since 2004 and 10% being a sign of premium properties with strong pricing power Same-store NOI +2% (in-line with 2019 guidance and far better than 0.3% analysts expected) International store NOI growing at 4% YOY (about double the average NOI growth of the REIT sector)

Dividend hiked (second time this year) 2.5% (5% YOY)

The objective facts are that Simon owns some of the best malls in the world (international sales per square foot $1,018, 99.9% occupancy).

The retail apocalypse is going to gut lower quality mall REITs, but Simon is almost certainly going to be one of the few that are left standing.

Its $1.5 billion in annual retained cash flow (after paying dividends) is enough to fund its $5 billion development pipeline all on its own. The A-rated balance sheet gives it the industry's lowest cost of capital ($6.8 billion in liquidity) and it's buying back shares at an accelerating rate (and at prices that make those buybacks as profitable as its development backlog).

At a 5.7% yield, (highest in 10 years), SPG, a level 11 Super SWAN, represents a fantastic opportunity to buy top quality assets, run by one of the best management teams in all of Corporate America, at a discount that's rarely seen for such a high-quality company.

Why I Might Not Buy Simon

The only reason I might not buy more Simon this week is opportunity cost. I can only buy one stock per week, and while Simon's valuation is stupendous on a quality-adjusted basis, there are plenty of higher-yielding above-average defensive names to consider.

What's more, the same potential short-term negative price catalysts that might cause SKT to fall more are present with SPG. If the trade war keeps getting worse and J.C Penny or Macy's were to go under, Simon would be just fine (in fact replacing them with stronger tenants would keep lease spreads at record levels). However, it could potentially yield 6% to 7% in the future, in a worst-case trade war recession.

Why I'm Considering British American Tobacco

BTI continues to prove the bears wrong, posting historically consistent growth year after year. Management's long-term guidance of 7% to 9% growth is backed up by a plan to diversify into reduced-risk products (heat sticks and vaping) and its strong global brands are gaining market share and growing strongly (RRP sales up over 30% YOY).

Meanwhile, Morningstar estimates that its strong global cigarette brands could allow it to continue raising cigarette prices faster than volume declines and driving 2% to 4% cigarette revenue growth, possibly until 2050.

In other words, the bearish cry that "this time is different" and tobacco is FINALLY going the way of the dodo, is likely exaggerated.

BTI's historical PE during periods of about 6% growth is 15.6, and its realistic growth potential is 6% to 9% (analyst consensus is 8.5%, management guidance 7% to 9%).

Assuming its PE reverts back to 15 to 15.6, then applying 6% to 9% growth, on top of a safe 7% yield creates spectacular total return potential of 20% to 26% CAGR over the next five years (Buffett in his prime kind of return potential).

Why I Might Not Buy British American Tobacco

As Howard Marks said, 20% of the time this time really is different, and it's possible the bears are right about tobacco. This is why I'm capping my tobacco exposure to 10% of invested capital, and buying only the top quality names at attractive prices. If the worst-case scenario occurs, I'll likely end up taking a 25% to 33% total loss, on 10% of my life savings. About 9 months of my remaining dividends would be enough to wipe out that loss.

In the meantime, BTI is up 1.3% for me (not counting dividends) and I prefer to lower my cost basis if possible. And since I'm targeting 5% position sizing for BTI (it's at 3% right now), raising my cost basis to add BTI as it approaches my position size limit gives me some pause.

Which brings me to Altria, the other deep value tobacco blue chip I'm considering.

Why I'm Considering Altria

Altria is the king of US cigarettes, with the top brands (stable 43% market share on Marlboro), and a solid plan to diversify away from smokeable products (cannabis, vaping, and RRPs). It will benefit somewhat from the FDA approval of IQOS, which is being co-marketed with Philip Morris (who invented heat sticks).

Management's big risky bet on Juul (it bought a 35% stake in the king of US vaping) appears to be paying off. Juul continues to gain market share, growing sales about 40% per year and the global launches for Juul are going well.

Management is guiding for 7% to 9% long-term EPS and dividend growth (4% to 7% in 2019) and just hiked its dividend for the 50th straight year, adjusted for 3 spin-offs. That gives its a safe 7.2% yield and makes it the highest yielding (and most undervalued) dividend king.

I happen to be 8% underwater on my initial two Altria buys, so buying more now would let me lower my cost basis, lock in a safe 7+% yield, and potentially future returns of around 20% CAGR over the next five years.

Why I Might Not Buy Altria

The Juul investment is VERY risky, given that Juul is, for now, mostly focused on the US and the FDA is practically waging a crusade against vaping in general and Juul in particular.

Paying about 40 times EBITDA for Juul MIGHT make sense (PEG of about 1) IF Juul is able to keep growing at those rates and IF the international expansion succeeds. But various governments around the world are considering strict vaping regulations so that is far from a sure thing.

The valuation Altria paid for Cronos (the cannabis grower it now owns 45% of) was even more absurd ($10 billion valuation should it exercise its rights to buy another 10%). While true that legal marijuana is likely a huge growth market, there is no guarantee that Cronos is going to become a dominant name in cannabis.

In fact, there is no guarantee that cannabis will even be a significantly profitable industry at all. It might end up a commodity product like corn because legal weed is too new to tell whether or not consumers will show any brand loyalty as they have for cigarettes or, to a lesser extent, vaping.

Now the good news is that even if Juul ends up gutted by draconian regulations that would likely slow cigarette volume declines helping Altria's core business (85% of cash flow). But it would mean a huge write-down on a highly controversial investment (Morningstar downgraded management quality to poor over it, which I disagree with). Which in turn would likely mean a huge sell-off.

Since I'm capping MO at 2.5% of my portfolio (very high regulatory risk due to its 100% US focus), I need to think strategically, and not fill up on MO too quickly.

Why I'm Considering Philip Morris

Philip Morris is the highest quality tobacco giant, a level 10/11 SWAN. It has the same strong brands Altria does but markets them everywhere but the US.

In some countries, smoking rates are still rising, and global diversification helps reduce the risk from any single country getting too tough on tobacco.

PM also has the best long-term growth potential in the industry, 6% to 10%, courtesy of its first-mover advantage in heat sticks and other RRPs. IQOS just got approved in the US and is rolling out in Atlanta soon.

The revenue share terms between MO and PM are not known, but most analysts agree that PM is likely to get most of the revenue from US IQOS sales. Since heat sticks are more similar to cigarettes (the actual experience) management believes that it will be able to command stronger brand loyalty relative to vaping, and thus superior margins.

Why I Might Not Buy Philip Morris

Since I can only afford one stock buy per week I prefer to make very strong deep value buys. PM's last earnings report saw it beat expectations and slightly raise guidance, causing its share price to skyrocket as much as 10% that day. It's pulled back a bit but is just 5% historically undervalued.

I'm targeting an eventual 2.5% position in PM (5% in BTI, 2.5% MO and 2.5% PM) so buying now means filling up on a top-quality defensive high-yielder, but possibly missing out on buying more aggressively should it fall later.

Why I'm Considering JNJ

Johnson & Johnson is arguably the safest dividend stock in America, if not the world.

dividend aristocrat

dividend king

level 11/11 quality Super SWAN

recession-resistant sector (healthcare)

diversified across healthcare (patented drugs, over the counter products, and healthcare equipment)

AAA credit rating (one of just 2 in corporate America and stronger than the US treasury)

If you are looking for a safe source of reasonably high-yield (2.9% vs 3.1% for VYM, the gold standard of high-yield ETFs) JNJ is an excellent choice.

Why I Might Not Buy JNJ

JNJ is trading at a 2% premium to fair value, which is reasonable (Dividend Kings' Fortress portfolio has bought it three times at these levels to boost our defensive positioning).

But again, I'm a deep value investor, and while I sometimes opportunistically buy top quality Super SWANs at fair value (like 3M and Lowe's on their 13% earnings crashes) JNJ is a rather slow-growing company.

5% to 8% long-term growth is likely, meaning buying today means 7% to 11% long-term CAGR returns. That's potentially going to still beat the market (or at least match it) BUT we can't forget that JNJ periodically experiences headline risk freakout.

In December the Reuters story about JNJ knowing that its talcum powder contained asbestos caused shares to dive 20% within 3 weeks (though this was also when the S&P 500 fell 17% during that time).

While talcum liabilities are almost certainly not going to bankrupt the company, or even threaten the dividend streak, if I'm patient enough I may be able to pick up this Super SWAN dividend king (and the ultimate defensive stock) at a better valuation (though not necessarily a better price).

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings makes it easy to know the best safe dividend stocks to buy at any given time via our valuation/total return potential lists. Membership also includes Access to our four model portfolios (Fortress, Deep Value Blue-Chip, High-Yield Blue-Chip, $1 Million Retiree Portfolio)

over 24 exclusive articles per month

Our Weekly Podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T Graphs

real-time chatroom support

an exclusive database of 650 preferred stocks

exclusive weekly updates to David Fish's (now run by Justin Law) Dividend Champion list Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI, MO, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.