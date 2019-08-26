The Spider-Man Break-Up Won't Hurt Disney Long-Term

Tuesday afternoon, my group text with my buddies started blowing up. Usually this sort of thing is in response to sports, video game news, and/or some sort of nonsense regarding trash talk or funny memes. In other words, this text-chain rarely produces anything consequential. Yet, Tuesday was different.

I had been working on an article all afternoon and wasn't checking the news feeds regularly. I missed the news that Disney (DIS) and Sony (SNE) had arrived at a standoff regarding the future of Spider-Man's involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When my phone wouldn't stop beeping, I swiped the screen and found utter outrage. My friends were furious with Sony for potentially ruining the recent progress that Spidey had made with the Avengers. I took to Twitter and saw that it was blowing up as well.

The initial reaction seemed to be a feeling of betrayal on Sony's part for bringing greed and ruining the progress that Disney's Marvel Studios had made with Spidey in recent years. I too was upset about this. I love the Tom Holland character and his interactions with the Avengers. But, instead of focus on this break-up of sorts, I started to think about the potential financial implications of this disagreement. Disney is my second largest holding, after all.

With so much drama hitting social media with an uproar coming from the super hero fanbase, I can imagine that Disney shareholders might be concerned about the outcome of this deal (or lack thereof). However, when I look at Disney's overall success in the super hero genre, I don't think the loss of Spider-Man is going to damage its success long-term. So, in this piece, I wanted to write a response to the DIS/SNE news with a focus on ideas like super hero fatigue, and my belief that the common detonator amongst the most successful flicks in this space is Kevin Feige.

Admittedly, after I started writing this piece, I quickly realized that I'd have to take a break. News was popping up all over the place, and I decided to let the news simmer down before citing sources that may or may not have been correct. Up until very recently, I was hearing reports that the break-up was a rumor, and the two companies were still trying to work out a deal. Now, it's been ~48 hours since the news broke and the Disney/Sony disagreement seems real.

Yesterday evening, Sony made an official statement regarding what it calls "Disney's decision," and I suspect this means that the disagreement is real and for the time being, anyway.

After saying that it was "disappointed" in "Disney's decision" to remove Feige from the lead producer role, Sony did mention that it "hopes this might change in the future". SNE is essentially putting the blame on Disney here, saying that Feige's plate is too full with his current Marvel slate and the integration of Fox's Marvel assets into the Disney fold, and he doesn't have time to direct movies with IP that it doesn't own. Now, I'm waiting for the Disney response/comment on the situation.

Sony's statement didn't make mention of the financial disagreement though. As far as I know, Deadline broke the news. Its piece highlighted the fact that after the initial run of Spider-Man in the MCU, Disney was hoping to start benefiting more from the deal. Deadline reported that the initial agreement between Disney and Sony regarding Spider-Man had Disney raking in ~5% of first dollar gross on the combined IP. Deadline went on to say that Disney wanted a 50/50 co-financing deal on future Spider-Man films for its services, and it appears that Sony was not interested in this deal. Obviously going from ~5% to ~50% is a lot. However, I think it's clear that Disney's production talent breathed new life into the Spider-Verse, and moving forward, I think that Sony is being very short-sighted with this move.

It's clear that Sony is trying to strike while the iron is hot. Spider-Man is certainly ablaze right now. Fans love Tom Holland and the animated film (that Sony produced independently of Disney) was a tremendous success last year. Spider-Man: Far From Home recently began Sony's all-time highest grossing film.

Yet, if you look at the chart I put together below using Rotten Tomatoes critic ratings and audience scores, it's clear that the Spider-Man trilogy and The Amazing Spider-Man reboot were both suffering and the character's popularity was waning. It wasn't until the recent Disney Partnership that brought Spider-Man into the Avengers and used popular MCU characters like Tony Stark in his story lines that the Spidey IP began to see an uptick. Now, with Sony going it alone, only time will tell if this iconic hero will continue to fly high, or falter once again.

Data Source: Rotten Tomatoes

If I had to guess, I'd say it's going to be the latter. I'm trying not to let my Disney fan boy status influence my thinking here, but I remember the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield days under Sony's management, and they aren't fond memories.

Frankly put, if you're interested in making super hero movies and you have the opportunity to work with Kevin Feige, you don't say no. Feige has proven himself to be a creative genius in this space. More than 20 films into his MCU journey, he's yet to produce a dud. That's incredible considering how fickle the box office can be.

Even though Feige and his MCU team have made it look easy, Disney's recent quarterly results showed just how difficult it can be to produce and market a successful super hero flick. So much of the disappointment surrounding Disney's Q2 report had to do with the company's studio segment's missed expectations. However, when you read the conference call, it became clear that it wasn't really Disney that missed, but instead, Twenty-First Century Fox's studio (which Disney recently acquired in the Fox deal).

I wrote about this a few weeks ago, but ultimately, I don't think the Dark Phoenix disappointment is going to have any sort of long-term impact on Disney. People have brought up the idea of super hero fatigue, but if you look at the chart that I put together below (which includes the global box office takes of all of the MCU movies produced by Marvel Studios since Disney bought Marvel in 2009), I don't think there's much validity to that argument. The trend continues to rise. Sure, not every super hero movie is a $1b+ success, but then again, even the smaller characters in terms of fan fare are trending higher at the box office, and I think this bodes well for the upcoming phase 4 of the MCU expansion (with or without Spider-Man involved).

Data Source: Box Office Mojo

(Movie titles are ordered in chronological order, left to right)

Disney's power at the box office is clear. Year to date, Disney's film studio has captured 37.1% of the domestic box office sales (compared to Sony/Columbia's 11.5%). When I say that Disney is the king of content, that's because of statistics like these. More so than any other media company on earth, Disney has figured out a recipe for success when it comes to box office hits, and two of the major ingredients there are Kevin Feige and Jon Favreau. Sony just cut ties with these two gentlemen. It seems as if they'll be focusing their efforts on MCU content at the box office and straight to the upcoming Disney+ OTT platform, and I think this bodes well for DIS shareholders.

Ultimately, I don't think the Spider-Man decision will have a huge impact on Disney moving forward because DIS didn't rake in a bunch of profits on the character's films in the first place. Disney's Studio Division will print money regardless of which characters it focuses on. It's proven the ability to bring new characters to the market with much fanfare (Black Panther and Captain Marvel are recent examples of this). And, when the next Avengers are assembled (which will be different moving forward into phase 4 anyway), I'm sure the ensemble will continue to do well at the box office, Spider-Man or no Spider-Man.

Really, what I think this disagreement will end up showing is whether or not anyone else can truly compete in the super hero space. Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) has done well with Wonder Woman and the Justice League, yet those movies aren't quite up to Disney's standards in terms of box office take. Spider-Man is probably the only stand-alone character in the world that has the potential to be a perennial $1b+ name. I think it will be really interesting to see whether or not Sony can shepherd him into that sort of limelight.

If Disney can resurrect the X-Men after Twenty-First Century Fox destroyed that franchise and if Spider-Man fails to maintain top-tier status in the world of super heroes moving forward, I think it will be game over for the competition. It will take another 5-10 years to see how all of this plays out. But as a shareholder and an avid comic book fan, I'm happy to sit back with a bucket of popcorn to watch the show.

If you enjoyed this content and want to see more like it, please check out my Marketplace service: The Dividend Growth Club. DGC members have access to sample portfolios spanning different dividend yield thresholds, weekly Nick's Picks articles, highlighting the best DGI values I see in the market, real-time access to Nick's Portfolio and trade updates, and a vibrant chat room where an income oriented community has come together to share ideas. DGC members also receive early access to all other content that I post on Seeking Alpha Feel free to take advantage of a free trial offer!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.