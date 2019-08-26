Altria Raises Its Dividend Right On Schedule

Yet, the fundamentals say something different, and management must agree, because it just increased the dividend by 5%.

Altria (MO) is a fairly binary stock these days. People either love it or they hate it. It seems like investors fall into two groups when it comes to MO’s performance: some people think it’s going out of business as consumer sentiment shifts and heated tobacco volumes fall, while others think that this management team is nearly infallible and the company will be as strong as ever 50 years from now because of the moves they’re making today. I’m sure there are those that operate somewhere in the middle ground, but debates about this name can get serious very quickly.

Altria is a name that has generated incredible wealth for shareholders for decades now, and therefore, it has a lot of diehard fans. The company’s products are deemed as “sinful” and dangerous to the public’s health though, which causes a lot of investors to steer clear. I totally understand moral objections to this name. But I think that’s a personal decision, and therefore, I won’t spend time talking about in in this piece. Instead, I want to focus on the unique income-oriented opportunity that Altria presents now that the company’s forward yield has risen above 7.25% after the recent announcement of a 5% annual dividend increase.

The Predictability of Dividend Income

I’ve said this time and again, but my favorite aspect of dividend growth investing is the relatively predictability of dividend income.

The stock market is a volatile place (especially these days). Share prices rises and fall, sometimes rationally and at other times not so much. Management teams (and analysts) give guidance, revise guidance, raise guidance, lower guidance, update guidance, and full-year figures still typically end up being different than prior expectations. Simply put, there are entirely too many variables to consider for predictions to come to fruition all of the time.

With this in mind, I don’t think it makes much sense to stress over short-term fluctuations in the market. Instead, I think it’s best to step back and take solace in long-term trends. I look for systems that have proven themselves to be successful. I look for talent that has an established track record. And I look for a culture of success, because excellence never happens on accident. In short, winners usually win for a reason, and as a long-term investor, I want to partner with proven winners.

To me, it doesn’t get much better than reliable passive income. I’m 29 years old, and it’s amazing to think about that fact that there are companies out there that have been paying uninterrupted dividends for over 100 years. Even better, there are companies that have increased their annual shareholder dividends for decades and decades on end. Any company that has a consecutive annual dividend increase streak that is longer than my life has my respect. Any company that showed the ability to raise its annual dividend throughout the Great Recession is one worth considering for ownership.

Granted, the past cannot accurately predict the future. Nothing in the equity space is for certain. Every single dividend in the market can be cut. And I’m sure in the comment section of this piece, there will be a DGI naysayer or two that bring up examples such as General Electric (GE), highlighting this point. But the fact of the matter is, way more often than not, Dividend Aristocrats offer shareholders reliable dividend growth. I’d argue that their annual dividend increases are predictable even. And one more thing: I’d also argue that more often than not, dividend cuts are predictable as well, which makes dividend growth investing one of the lowest-risk equity strategies that I’m aware of.

With regard to the predictability of dividend growth, I nailed Altria’s 2019 increase right on the head. One of my subscribers will have to vouch for me here, but one of the services that I offer with The Dividend Growth Club is a series of sample portfolios and accompanying data in a spreadsheet. One of the columns on those sheets is forward dividend growth rate expectations. For 2019, I had MO’s pegged at 5%.

Dividend Safety

One of the common complaints that I’ve seen regarding MO since its sell-off began is that the cigarette volume issues and the damage that recent M&A had done to the balance sheet are making the dividend unsustainable. It’s true that MO faces hurdles with regard to its flagship product. Cigarette volumes are falling, and that trend isn’t going to end anytime soon.

Frankly put, it’s rare for me to even consider owning shares of a company that faces such strong secular headwinds. As a long-term investor, why subject myself to those sorts of forces? I’m a contrarian at heart, but that doesn’t mean I need to bash my head against a wall. Well, the answer, in short, lies with the fact that I trust this management team to continue to diversify the company’s revenue streams in a way that will eventually offset the cigarette concerns.

Secular headwinds are nothing new for MO. The anti-smoking movement has been going on for quite some time now, yet the company has nearly always found a way to increase its profits. As I said in my recent Altria article, the company has already taken steps to diversify its revenue stream with a string of acquisitions. MO has legacy products that hold leading market share positions in a variety of industries, and now I think it's building similar positions in new, growth-oriented markets. Only time will tell if vaping, IQOS, and marijuana will catch on quick enough and at a large enough scale to offset the cigarette-related declines. Yet, in the meantime, cigarettes are still generating very significant cash flows for MO, and I expect management to continue to use them to solidify the future of this company.

Speaking of those rising profits/cash flows, that’s exactly why I’ve never faltered in my belief that MO’s dividend remains safe. Its new quarterly dividend is $0.84/share. That equates to a $3.36. MO’s trailing twelve-month EPS is $4.03. So, using trailing earnings, the current payout ratio is 83.4%. This is on the upper end of the company’s historical payout range, however, I don’t think it makes much sense to use a forward-looking dividend and then compare that to a trailing EPS figure. Using analyst estimates for 2019 EPS, we see a consensus figure of $4.20. Using this, we arrive at a forward payout ratio of 80%. This is still high compared to the payout ratio that you can find in other defensive income equities industries; however, it’s in line with tobacco averages historically, and I think it represents a safe payout.

Looking at the dividend safety from a different angle, we see that MO has an annual dividend of $3.36 and ~1.87 million shares outstanding. This means that the company’s current dividend obligation is ~$6.28 billion on an annual basis. During its most recent quarterly conference call, MO management highlighted the new $1 billion share buyback program that they hope to complete by the end of 2020. This means that over time, the company’s outstanding share count should fall, which will reduce this dividend obligation by a small margin. Regardless, Altria is a company that generated $7.6 billion of free cash flow during the trailing twelve months, which results in an ~82% FCF payout ratio.

MO’s debt has risen, and the impact of the interest payments will weigh on the balance sheet moving forward. Yet, rates remain low, MO’s credit rating is investment grade, and either way you slice it, the dividend remains well-covered by the cash the company generates.

Does MO offer the same sort of dividend safety as a company with a sub-50% payout ratio? No. Because of the high payout ratio, I don’t expect the company’s dividend growth rate to exceed the EPS growth anytime soon (actually, I expect it to be less, since the company needs to manage the debt on its balance sheet, and it’s clear that a better use of the cash at these low valuations would be to buy back shares). But then again, MO doesn’t need to have a high dividend growth rate to generate strong results.

Right now, the company’s forward yield is 7.26%. This yield is ~70% higher than MO’s 5-year average dividend yield of 4.04%. This means that investors who buy shares today and/or reinvest their MO dividends are currently adding to their positions at a yield level that is incredibly rare for this blue-chip name.

I don’t know about you, but give me a 7.26% annual return on all of my investments and I’m going to reach retirement just fine. Furthermore, how many other 7%+ yielders are you aware of that offer mid-single digit dividend growth prospects? Seriously, if you know of any others, let me know, because I’ll seriously consider buying shares.

I’m sure that some critics of MO will highlight the fact that this year’s 5% increase is smaller than past raises. That’s true. After the tax reform was passed, MO gave investors two raises in a single year that were both larger than this one. Historically, this is a name that investors could count on for ~8-10% annual dividend growth. So, I suppose it’s true that 2019’s 5% increase could be disappointing to some. But I’m quite content with this increase, which is still more than twice the rate of inflation.

Management needs to be quick and nimble with its cash right now, since it's currently restructuring the company/diversifying its revenue streams. Although I own MO as a high-yield/income-oriented name, I’d much rather see management invest in the company’s future to ensure that it can continue to raise the dividend for years to come. I’d hate to think that MO missed out on a potential investment opportunity because management felt cash-strapped as it was dedicating too high of a percentage of the cash flows towards the dividend.

In short, this is a very unique, income-oriented opportunity when you combine MO’s yield, its relative safety, its dividend growth history, and its dividend growth prospects. And on top of it all, we’re living in a low interest rate environment, which makes this 7%+ yielding equity even more attractive.

Valuation

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

As great as MO’s dividend-oriented metrics are, I don’t think it’s ever a good idea to buy into a name without considering its valuation. So, that’s where I’ll end this piece.

At $46.59, MO is trading for 11.53x TTM earnings. Using that $4.20 2019 estimate, we see that it is trading for 11.09x 2019 expectations. And, if you’re willing to look a bit further ahead and use 2020 earnings estimates (right now, the consensus EPS estimate for 2020 is $4.52), we see that the company is trading for just 10.3x earnings.

With these multiples attached to them, shares are trading well below their historical averages. Over the past 10 years, MO’s average TTM P/E ratio is 15.8x. Over the past 5 years, its average TTM P/E ratio is 18.5x.

When comparing present multiples to historical ones, it’s important to note that stocks are priced based upon what they’re expected to do moving forward, not what they’ve done in the past. Yet, when looking at analyst expectations for MO’s forward EPS, it’s not as if the forward-looking growth rates are far below those that the company has achieved in the past.

Analysts expect to see mid- to high-single digit growth in 2019, 2020, and 2021. This is actually in line with MO’s recent performances, which tells me that the current discounts that the market is applying to shares are not rational, based upon analyst estimates.

There are fears surrounding regulation and/or the success of the growth investments that MO has made as of late. I think those fears are justified to a certain extent, which would also justify a slight discount when talking about the premium placed on shares. Yet, we’re not talking about a slight discount today. We’re talking about a strong, double-digit discount to historical norms, and this is why I think MO is irrationally priced and offers value/contrarian investors a prime opportunity to get long a blue-chip name.

Oh, and the best part about this is... you’ll be paid more than 7% while you wait.

No stock comes without risk, and Altria has its fair share, yet, when I look at the near-term single-digit forward multiples and the strong dividend metrics, I feel that my patience and discipline in the present with regard to holding onto my long-term position will pay off.

Only time will tell, but in the meantime, I’m grateful for the 5% raise that MO management just gave me.

