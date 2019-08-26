Monopar's Biotech IPO Looks To Stand Out

Biotech IPOs are always risky affairs, and Monopar does not stand out enough to make investing in it worthwhile for now. That may change if further pricing information is released.

Monopar has limited cash on hand and will need to raise additional funds. It fits the typical biotech IPO model of having no revenue while it develops its drug.

Monopar’s focus is on a single drug which can help fight the side effects of chemotherapy, but previous trials were only partially successful, and the company faces intense competition.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) has announced its plans to go public to raise funds for its upcoming drug trials. The company stated in its S-1 report that it plans to raise up to $40.25 million, though it has not announced how many shares it plans to sell nor its price per share. JonesTrading Institutional Services is the only underwriter for this small IPO.

The biotech market has had a rough year, with the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF having lost value over the past year even while the market has risen. Any biotech IPO thus needs to stand out to attract investors, and Monopar does not. The company’s financial numbers and drug pipeline are typical if a bit smaller than expected for a biotech IPO, and it faces multiple severe questions which makes it a difficult investment.

A Small And Uncertain Pipeline

In 2017, Monopar acquired the exclusive rights to Validive (clonidine mucoadhesive buccal tablet) from French company Onxeo for just $1 million. Validive aims to treat severe oral mucositis (SOM), which is a common side effect of chemotherapy. Chemotherapy breaks down important tissues in the gastrointestinal tract and particularly the mouth and throat, which can lead to pain, ulcers, and difficulty eating. In severe cases, further treatment will have to be delayed until the symptoms subside.

Validive’s Phase 2 clinical trial was completed by Onxeo back in 2015, with good though not statistically significant results. Validive testers developed SOM at a rate of 45% compared to 60% for those taking a placebo, and that was with Validive testers receiving a higher radiation dose. Monopar is aiming for Phase 3 testing to begin in 2019 4Q.

Monopar states that Validive will only be used for patients suffering from oropharyngeal cancer and that this cancer is the most rapidly growing type of head and neck cancer due to the HPV virus. And the market for the treatment of SOM will continue to grow as cancer becomes more common, with Medgadget reporting an expected CAGR of 7% up until 2023.

But while the market is there, much larger companies like Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) are also developing their own SOM treatments. Validive’s Phase 2 trial already faced some setbacks, and Monopar does not have a strong alternative. The company has two additional orphan cancer drug candidates further back in its pipeline and spent $13 million in connection to acquiring one of those drugs, but this IPO is fundamentally about whether investors are willing to believe that Validive can be successful. And in addition to the above concerns, Monopar does not have a partner willing to help develop and finance Validive.

Examining Financials

Like most clinical-stage biotech IPOs, Monopar has no revenue as it burns through cash in order to complete Validive’s development. Like its drug pipeline, this company’s financial numbers are mixed.

The first thing to note is that Monopar’s losses have shrunk, with net losses falling from $16 million in 2017 to $3.2 million in 2018 before rising to $2.2 million in the first six months of 2019. This massive change is a result of that aforementioned $13 million expense. Research and development expenses rose to $1.16 million in the first six months of 2019 compared to $950,000 in the same time period in 2018, which is also a good sign for a company which must develop treatments as soon as possible.

The problem is that Monopar has just $5.1 million in cash, and the company admits that even with the raised IPO funds, “we anticipate that we will need to raise additional capital to fund our operations.” The fact that Monopar does not have a partner for Validive thus acts as a further hindrance, limiting its ability to stay operational.

Look Elsewhere

Biotech IPOs are risky even under the best circumstances, and these are far from the best circumstances with this market. This means that any such IPO should be an exceptional investment to attract interest.

And while we cannot reach a firm judgment until we know exactly what pricing Monopar is aiming for, investors should probably look elsewhere. The firm lacks major partners and underwriters. Its drug only had limited success in previous trials, and Monopar will face significant challenges marketing its drug even if it passes through FDA testing in a few years due to the competition. Monopar will likely have to issue additional stock to cover costs, decreasing your investment’s value.

Monopar needs to show what makes it stand out compared to its competitors and give reasonable pricing which takes its difficulties into account. Until it can do that, this IPO should be avoided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.