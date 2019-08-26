This Could Be The Rebound Year For Aviat

Introduction

Aviat (AVNW) and its subsidiaries supply microwave networking solutions. The company had gone through a rough period after the recent financial crisis and had negative earnings for a long time. But In 2019 Aviat has refocused its energy into delivering a broader suite of solutions for its customers and some of its previous efforts was reflected in the positive earnings figure the last fiscal year. For the last couple of years, margins are improving and the firm is gradually leaning towards profitability. After considering several important drivers, I have found that Aviat is a nice opportunity. The company is currently integrating network routing functions into its wireless transport solution to enable its customers higher levels of flexibility with a much better total cost solution and expanding the data-carrying capacity of its wireless products to address the increasing data demand in networks of all types. To solve the operational complexity of owning and operating microwave networks, Aviat is investing in software applications to achieve process automation in wireless technology that can make a significant difference for its customers and partners.

7/1/2016 6/30/2017 6/29/2018 Gross Margin 23.0% 31.2% 33.2% EBITDA Margin -8.0% 2.1% 2.5% Profit Margin -11.1% -0.3% 0.8% Free Cash Flow margin -0.5% 2.2% 0.7% Net Profit Margin -11.1% -0.3% 0.8%

Aviat walking towards profitability, data from Stockrow.

5G and Aviat’s connection to the trend

Now that 5G is close to being rolled on, Aviat is firm on its track. As Mobile Radio Access Network (“RAN”) is evolving to support the 5G requirements technology is rapidly advancing and providing subscribers with higher speed access to the Internet, social media, and video streaming services, Aviat is leveraging its microwave solutions to address the needs. The highly anticipated increase in data will be transported through the RAN and across the backhaul infrastructure drives requirements for higher data transport links necessitating upgrades to or replacement of the existing backhaul infrastructure. This means that the secular growth in the industry will positively impact Aviat’s sales and the stock price will react accordingly.

The number of smartphone users shows support for the anticipation of higher data needs and the trend is on a strong track. Consider the number of smartphone users in the U.S. that has increased by more than 16% in terms of compounded annual growth rate and continues to grow at a rapid rate, as network penetration increases significantly the number will only increase. IIA reports that t he number of smartphone users in the U.S. from 2010 to 2022. For 2017, the number of smartphone users in the United States was estimated to reach 224.3 million, with the number of smartphone users worldwide forecasted to exceed 2 billion users by that time. By 2022, the number of smartphone users in the U.S. is estimated to reach over 270 million. Sources forecast that 5G is expected to hit the market by 2020. By 2021, the number of 5G connections is forecast to reach a figure of between 20 million and 100 million. Some estimates put the figure at 200 million. Spending on 5G mobile infrastructure for that same year is forecast to be at around 2.3 billion U.S. dollars.

Source: Data and Image from Statista

Fresh opportunities in vertical markets

Besides mobile backhaul, there are several demand factors for microwave technology the company is addressing right now. First of all, global utility companies are eyeing the smart grid solutions and energy demand management, many utility firms are actively investing which will drive the need for network modernization and increased capacity of networks. Secondly, network modernization in the public safety market is driving fresh investments to enhance the capabilities of the security agencies. Consider border patrol effectiveness for example that require inter-operable emergency communications services for local or state police so that timely information from centralized databases, or utilizing video and imaging devices at the scene of an incident can be communicated fast and effectively, this requires high bandwidth and reliable network. Did you know that microwave signals also travel through the air much faster than light through glass? Microwave’s combined effect of shorter distance and higher speed reduces latency which is a core requirement for trading applications in the financial industry. Aviat’s products are regularly used to create low latency connections between major centers in the United State, Europe, and Asia and the company sees long-term interest in the creation of further low latency routes in various geographies around the world.

Competition, a promising backlog, and valuation

In the telecommunications industry, microwave and millimeter-wave wireless network is a specialized segment and is highly competitive. Aviat’s primary competitors include business units of large mobile and IP network infrastructure manufacturers such as Ericsson, Huawei, NEC Corporation and Nokia Corporation, as well as a number of smaller microwave specialist companies such as Ceragon Networks Ltd. and SIAE Microelectronica S.p.A. Although some of its have more resources, many of these companies are increasingly using external providers for acquiring latest technologies because the specialized area is often not their core concern in designing their main products and that is where Aviat comes into play. Aviat’s growing backlog shows a promising picture of its relationship and standing in the industry. Aviat’s backlog was approximately $162.4 million and $159.7 million at June 29, 2018, and June 30, 2017, consisting primarily of contracts or purchase orders for both product and service deliveries and extended service warranties. The backlogs are equal to approximately 67% and 66% of total revenue in 2018 and 2017, respectively. Clearly, the company is attracting significant interest from the industry and is hard to fill the backlog, although Aviat expects to substantially fill the backlog as of June 29, 2018, during fiscal 2019, it cannot be assured that this will occur.

Aviat expects a return to top-line growth in fiscal 2019 based on progress made in expanding our solutions portfolio, increasing addressable markets and applications, along with the gains it has already made in expanding its customer footprint. The company believes that it is effectively executing its technology roadman and is engaging more deeply with customers on the evolution of use cases and applications as 5th Generation mobile and broadband networks edge closer to implementation and begin to factor more strongly in the vendor selection process. When compared against competitors such as Westell Technologies (WSTL), Lantronix (LTRX), Evolving Systems (EVOL) and PCTEL (PCTI), Aviat looks undervalued. Only two of these competitors have positive profit margins but the average price to sales is skewed to 0.8x, which is significantly more than Aviat’s 0.56x.

Data from Stockrow

AVNW WSTL LTRX EVOL PCTI Gross Profit Margin 32.98% 39.65% 56.11% 67.65% 41.51% EBIT Margin 0.91% -22.91% 4.56% 1.01% -2.56% EBITDA Margin 2.82% -14.48% 5.48% 4.71% 1.15% Net Income Margin 2.46% -34.15% 3.70% -56.17% -12.16%

Data from Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Aviat has strategized its business operations effectively and as a result, the firm is leaning onto higher profitability. Currently, the company has several opportunities, some of these include 5G, smart grid solutions and energy demand management, security industry and short-distance high-speed delivery market such as financial trading applications. The company looks cheap when stood against competitors and shows better performance. This could be the year the company delivers mid-level, single-digit profit margin in many years.

