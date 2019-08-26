U.S. Flash Manufacturing PMI Showing Recession - Whole Economy Still Growing

The question is, how much of manufacturing's fall is about trade and not about the domestic U.S. economy?

The flash - first estimates - of U.S. manufacturing PMI are showing the sector is entering into recession.

The Importance Of Manufacturing PMI

The manufacturing purchasing manager's index for the US is not actually important. The sector is some 10 to 12% of the entire economy and yes, all those stories about how manufacturing is the bedrock of everything else are false.

However, manufacturing is in fact more variable than the rest of the economy. Further, a goodly portion of what is manufactured is what business investment is spent upon. When we look at the economy the other way around - spending, not production - it is business investment which is the variable which is both swings more and also can presage a recession.

So, manufacturing as an important thing, not so much, manufacturing as an important signal maybe, yes.

A PMI

If we want to know what's to happen in the future it's a useful enough idea to go and talk to the purchasing managers. They are the people who buy, or order, this month, the stuff that things will be made from next month. If they're gearing up for expanded production then it's really very likely indeed that there will be expanded production. If they're cutting back then we're near certain there will be lower production in the immediate future.

So, a purchasing manager's index. Go ask them what they're buying and make it an index - more than 50 is expansion, less contraction. We've now got a leading indicator of what the economy will be in that near future.

US Manufacturing PMI

We have the numbers in for this month:

According to the IHS Markit's Flash US PMI report, the Manufacturing PMI dropped below the 50 mark for the first time in nearly 10 years at 49.9 and missed the market expectation of 50.5.

This does not for happy bunnies make:

US business activity has slowed to a snail’s pace as the dominant service sector hardly grew this month, while manufacturing shrank for the first time in a decade. The Flash US Composite Output Index – a measure of the US economy’s health – came in at 50.9, just above the 50 level that separates growth from contraction versus one month ago. That is the lowest reading in three months and the joint-lowest since February 2016.

Well done to that newspaper there, this isn't a recording of what has happened, it's a prediction of what will. That's the very value of the PMI itself. Still, we're not all that happy with this, no:

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Flash U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI™) registered 49.9 in August, down from 50.4 in July and below the neutral 50.0 threshold for the first time since September 2009.

That's from the actual report itself.

However, Think Of The Services PMI

Services are a very much larger part of the economy than manufacturing. Perhaps 7 or 8 times larger. And there we still see expansion:

At 50.9 in August, down from 53.0 in July, the IHS Markit Flash U.S. Services PMI™ Business Activity Index eased to a three-month low and pointed to only a marginal rate of expansion.

From which we can and should take two things. Firstly, services are generally not traded internationally - note this is a tendency, not an absolute. Therefore it's not Trump's trade war at fault here. Secondly, services being a much larger portion of the economy we need to add the two together to get a feel for everything in general.

Which, of course, we do.

Composite PMI

The balance across all sectors is still expansion:

August data signalled a renewed slowdown in the rate of U.S. private sector business activity growth. The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index dipped from 52.6 in July to 50.9 in August, to signal only a slight increase in business activity and the slowest pace of expansion for three months. Moreover, the latest reading was the joint-lowest since February 2016.

Note how this all works out. We're not saying that we've a 2008 disaster on our hands, we're back to the rate of growth we had three years ago.

We should note that the PMI is a pretty good, but not perfect, predictor of future GP growth:

(US PMI against US GDP, From IHS Markit)

My View

We are definitely seeing a slow down in US manufacturing. I tend to think that manufacturing is a lot less important than other people do therefore I do tend to dismiss the importance of such estimates. However, we are also seeing that slowdown in services as well - that worries me much more.

The greater worry is that services are unlikely to be affected by trade issues. We can't point to Peter Navarro for this one that is. Which leads us to a slightly different and more worrying conclusion. We really are seeing a slowdown in the US economy just because the US economy has decided to slow down.

The Investor View

One set of Flash PMI isn't going to change policy. Not even the full figures in a day or two will do that. But another month or two of such figures and we'll see the Federal Reserve respond with looser monetary conditions, perhaps another rate cut. I still don't think a full blown recession is likely - verging on "not going to happen" - but I can see interest rate changes to make absolutely certain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.