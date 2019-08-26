Thai Beverage: Positives Priced In With Potential Headwinds Ahead

The loss-making non-alcoholic beverages segment is expected to be profitable in FY2020 as efforts to shift volumes to the higher-margin traditional trade channel and reduce advertising & promotion pay off.

The spirits business' strong growth and high margins for 3QFY2019 should normalize in coming quarters with lower sales of brown spirits, higher molasses cost and new bottles for white spirits.

Elevator Pitch

Thai Beverage Public Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:TBVPY) (OTCPK:TBVPF) [THBEV:SP] is the largest alcoholic drinks company in Thailand with leading market shares in the domestic spirits and beer market segments.

Thai Beverage has significantly out-performed the benchmark Singapore Straits Times Index year-to-date, with a 51.6% increase in its share price (excluding dividends) versus a 1.4% rise in the Straits Time Index over the same period. With positives associated with the growth in domestic spirits and beer volumes and the improved profitability of the Non-alcoholic beverages business being priced in, Thai Beverage is currently trading at 19.0 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E on par with its five-year average forward P/E.

Taking into account slower volume growth and lower margins for Thai Beverage's core spirits business and possibly increased competition in Vietnam's beer market, I suggest a lower entry price of S$0.83 pegged to a forward FY2020 P/E multiple of 17 times.

Please refer to my initiation article on Thai Beverage published on April 21, 2017, for more details of the company's background.

Spirits Business' Strong Performance This Quarter Might Not Be Sustainable

The spirits segment accounted for 43.4% and 85.2% of the company's revenue and net profit for 9MFY2019 (YE September) respectively. Thai Beverage remains Thailand's dominant spirits company with a 81% volume share in 2018, according to Euromonitor Research.

Thai Beverage's spirits business, which accounts for the majority of the company's profit, saw a 6.9% YoY growth in revenue to Bt26.3 billion and a 2.1% YoY increase in volumes to 146 million liters for 3QFY2019. The spirits business' EBITDA and net profit attributable to shareholders increased by 9.1% and 13.1% YoY to Bt5,981 million and Bt4,436 million respectively.

With respect to margin expansion, EBITDA margin improved by 50 basis points to 22.8% and net profit margin expanded by 70 basis points to 17.0% for 3QFY2019. The margin improvement was due to a increased mix of brown spirits sales and lower molasses (raw material) cost for the quarters. But both these positive factors are unlikely to be sustainable for the next quarter.

Brown spirits are priced higher than white spirits and their gross margins are also higher. In 3QFY2019, brown spirits sales grew in the double-digits YoY, which contributed to the margin expansion for the spirits segment.

At its 3QFY2019 earnings call, Thai Beverage acknowledged that the higher-than-expected sales mix and sales growth for brown spirits are likely to normalize by 4QFY2019:

So for Thailand, in summary, the brown spirits is doing better than the white spirit this time in this quarter, and we have good cost of goods in this quarter...The first question is on products mix in Thailand, brown spirit and white spirit. This is not -- we don't expect this to be a permanent trend. This quarter, we have more brown spirit than usual so it should be going back to normal trend.

Thai Beverage also benefited from low molasses cost this calendar year, which lowered cost of goods sold and increased gross margin. The harvesting period for molasses is between November to April every year, and Thai Beverage buys the molasses needed once a year, so its current molasses inventories should last till November 2019.

Thai Beverage highlighted that molasses price should be higher for the next harvesting period due to drought conditions and the low price of molasses in the prior harvesting cycle at its 3QFY2019 results briefing:

But the reason why you're seeing the margin expansions, part of it -- only part of it was from a better mix of the brown spirit. But the other part of it was a better cost of goods coming from the lower molasses price. As mentioned in a few call before that, these crops are -- the molasses are cheaper, much cheaper than the year before. And because we're using average cost, so the effect of the new molasses cost actually in this quarter is actually much more prominent than the quarter before. So this is a full effect of the molasses cost that are coming in as well...For the next crop, molasses next crop, which will start only in November. This year has been quite dry, so we expect the molasses price next year will be higher than this year because this year is considered very low price

Furthermore, Thai Beverage is changing the bottles it uses for its white spirits starting September 2019, which will increase bottle costs in the near-term.

In summary, the spirits business' strong volume growth and high margins should normalize in coming quarters.

Vietnam Beer Business Faces Stiff Competition

The beer segment contributed 44.8% of 9MFY2019 revenue and 15.0% of Thai Beverage's 9MFY2019 net profit. The Thailand beer market is a duopoly with Thai Beverage and Boon Rawd Brewery accounting for a combined 93% share of total volume sales, according to Euromonitor Research. Thai Beverage's 53.6%-owned Vietnamese subsidiary, Saigon Alcohol Beer & Beverages Corp or Sabeco has a 43% market share in the Vietnam beer market in terms of volumes.

The performance of Thai Beverage's beer business was uninspiring in 3QFY2019, with revenue flat YoY at Bt28.1 billion and total sales volume decreased 1.0% YoY to 665.6 million liters.

Excluding Sabeco’s beer volumes, Thai Beverage's domestic beer volumes actually increased by a healthy 3.2% YoY.

At the company's 3QFY2019 earnings call, Thai Beverage emphasized that its domestic beer business has maintained market share in the past quarter:

I'm going to answer the questions on the beer -- domestic beer business. The first question you asked is all about the growth of the market and the growth of the domestic beer in relation to the market. I understand that you see the big picture that the market is growing -- the overall market is growing quite well, yes? I think our market is improving a lot during the past periods. And our growth is actually -- I think if you look at some -- it's in line with the market. And the market share I think it still stayed the line, right? So that's on the beer side.

It is noteworthy that Thai Beverage's 3.2% domestic beer volume growth was significantly higher than Euromonitor's forecasted 2019-2023 Thailand beer volume CAGR of 1%, validating management's comments that the company has at the very least held its market leadership in the Thailand beer market.

Sabeco's beer volumes declined by approximately -2.5% YoY for 3QFY2019, due to destocking associated with the brand's relaunch in August 2019. Sabeco accounted for 69.5% of Thai Beverage's total beer volumes for 3QFY2019, implying the importance of Sabeco which it acquired in December 2017. The Vietnamese beer market is also growing faster than Thailand's beer market, having registered a 6% volume growth in 2018.

But Sabeco also faces intense competition in the Vietnam beer market. One key competitor is Vietnam Brewery, the second largest beer company in Vietnam, a joint venture between Singapore's Asia Pacific Breweries and Saigon Trading Group, which brews and distributes Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) (OTCQX:HINKF), Tiger Beer and Larue Beer. Vietnam Brewery is expanding its presence in the country and increasingly penetrating sub-urban and rural areas to grow beyond its core urban markets. In these sub-urban and rural areas, Heineken relies on its mid-tier Tiger brand and lower-priced Larue beer to gain market share. Sabeco, with economy beer brands Saigon Beer and Beer 333 brands, has to compete head-on with Heineken's mid-tier Tiger brand, as it moves upscale from its core economy segment to the mid-tier segment.

Hanoi Alcohol Beer and Beverage Company or Habeco, the country's third largest beer company after Sabeco and Vietnam Brewery, used to dominate North Vietnam, while Sabeco had a stronghold in South Vietnam. Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY) (OTCPK:CABJF) has a 17.5% stake in Habeco, and hopes to further increase its equity interest in the company to 61.8% by buying over the Ministry of Industry and Trade Vietnam's stake. With Carlsberg likely to be playing a bigger role in Habeco's management and the growth in Vietnam's middle class, Habeco will inevitably have to expand aggressively into the more affluent South Vietnam region, which Sabeco currently dominates.

Thai Beverage confirmed that Sabeco is dominant in specific geographic areas within Vietnam, while competitors are strong in other regions, at the company's 1QFY2019 earnings call on February 15, 2019:

I think generally what I can say is that I think we have quite a dominant position in places perhaps outside Ho Chi Minh City. I think Ho Chi Minh City, if you go to Ho Chi Minh, you'll see other brands like Heineken, for example, and Tiger being much more dominant. This is something management will address because, obviously, in the past not enough effort has been spent on building this area of exposure. So I can't give you details of whether it's North, South or specific areas, but generally I think that would be the case. We are still quite strong in areas outside of Ho Chi Minh City.

Other foreign beer companies operating in Vietnam include Heineken (majority stake in joint venture Vietnam Brewery Limited and a 100% stake in Asia Pacific Brewery Hanoi Limited), SABMiller (OTCPK:SBMRF) (OTCPK:SBMRY), Carlsberg (with its own independent operations distributing Carlsberg beer, a 17.5% interest in Habeco and a 100% interest in Hue Brewery), Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), Sapporo (OTC:SOOBF), Kirin (OTCPK:KNBWY) (OTCPK:KNBWF) and Asahi (OTCPK:ASBRF).

On the positive side of things, Sabeco has been strengthening its brand management since Thai Beverage played a more active role in day-to-day management. Thai Beverage elaborated more on the changes it has brought about at Sabeco at the company's 1QFY2019 earnings call:

When we went in, we see hardly any marketing being done but quite a bit of marketing dollars being spent, okay? And yet, the company has been able to maintain a leading market position for a long time. I think that speaks a lot about the latent strength of the brands that they have. I think the route to market as well is something that, I think, has helped the company's business a lot. We've got 26 breweries spread out throughout the country, the product is available. And I think, in terms of awareness for the brand, it's there. So what management is trying to do now, of course, is to start to differentiate the brands. We seem to have a few brands, but they also look about the same, targeting the same customer segment. Let's wait when they've completed their brand portfolio review, right? New positioning. They've started to look at market segmentation. And the aim is to develop different kinds of -- differentiate the brands and target specific customers. This is in general the approach being adopted, but it needs a bit of time. I know I keep saying this, but time seems to fly by very quickly. But when you stop and think about it, it's quite a short period of time that has passed. And we're already seeing the results, and these results have been quite positive. And these are things that I'm quite happy to say.

Loss-Making Non-Alcoholic Beverages Segment To Be Profitable By FY2020

Thai Beverage's non-alcoholic beverages or NAB segment, comprising carbonated soft drink, ready-to-drink tea, and drinking water products, continued its turnaround in 3QFY2019. The NAB segment achieved a EBITDA of Bt182 million for 3QFY2019, representing the second straight quarter of positive EBITDA. 3QFY2019 net loss for the NAB segment narrowed 53.3% YoY to Bt134 million thanks to a combination of volume growth and improved operating profit margins. Sales volume of non-alcoholic beverages grew by a strong 10.6% YoY to 478 million liters in the quarter. The NAB segment's EBITDA margin improved from 9.5% in 3QFY2018 to 11.8% in 3QFY2019.

One key initiative that improved profitability was that Thai Beverage shifted volumes from the lower-margin modern trade channel to the higher-margin traditional trade channel. Specifically, the company is focusing on the ready-to-drink tea product segment as part of its channel mix shift.

At its 2QFY2019 results briefing on August 15, 2019, Thai Beverage explained how a shift in volume mix from the modern trade channel and the traditional trade channel has improved profitability:

Actually, you have to understand that the traditional trade, we enjoy higher margin, and the more trade because of the demand of high margin, our margin would be a lot less. So we are working to balance that. The cost is effective. It doesn't mean that we are going to walk away from the modern trade, but we probably would not put much of the promotions money to the modern trade channels, rather we put more money to push the traditional trade side, and besides, because we -- our group have a company called Cash Van Management, which is talking about 270,000 outlets out of 400,000 (points of sale). That's our strength. So we will leverage our strength, and then at the same time, earn more profit...We said we're going to go for the bottom line, okay? Sometimes we may even lose sort of the top line, but as long as the bottom line grow, we are happy about that because we have already commit to go to breakeven or go to the green area next year. Just to give you an example, last year, Tesco wants us to get the water (inaudible) very high margin. We have walked away from that. And then we take -- we used our cash grant, we used our traditional trade, to get that volume back. Only in the first month, we get about 80% of the volume lost at Tesco, but profitability increased like 15%. I think as an investor, I think they would love that strategy. I think that we are doing.

The other key initiative was the reduction in advertising and promotion expenses, especially in the modern trade channel. That paid off, with the NAB segment SG&A as a percentage of sales decreasing from 38.1% in 3QFY2018 to 37.9% in 3QFY2019.

Thai Beverage expressed its optimism regarding the future profitability of the NAB segment at its 2QFY2019 earnings call on August 15, 2019:

Talking about NAB. So for your question about profitability improving for NAB...If things continue as they do this year, we hope to be profitable next year, but again, it's hard to predict the future. But of course we'll try and we are positive about it.

The NAB and Food business segments accounted for 6.2% and 5.7% of Thai Beverage's 9MFY2019 revenue respectively. The Food segment represented a mere 2.6% of the company's 9MFY2019 net profit, which is insignificant, so I will not be discussing about the Food segment in this article.

The NAB segment registered a net loss of Bt502 million for 9MFY2019, and if it becomes profitable in FY2020, it could provide an uplift to Thai Beverage's overall earnings for FY2020.

Valuation

Thai Beverage trades at 20.7 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 19.0 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of S$0.93 as of August 22, 2019. In comparison, Thai Beverage's five-year average forward P/E is approximately 19 times. The stock also offers a trailing dividend yield of 1.8%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Thai Beverage include weaker-than-expected economic growth for Thailand and Vietnam, new regulations restricting alcohol consumption in Thailand and Vietnam, and an increase in competitive pressures in the market segments that the company operates in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.