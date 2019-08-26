Sarepta: Not This Time!

Summary

Facing a decision on another DMD drug (golodirsen) from Sarepta, the FDA issued a CRL, having decided there were unaddressed issues.

The CRL was a surprise to analysts and Sarepta's management, as approval was expected and management was preparing for a quick turnaround for commercialization.

The 2016 contentiousness with the approval of Exondys proved to be prologue, as the decision on golodirsen may have raised FDA internal concerns over the future of its approval process.