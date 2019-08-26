Nintendo: Death By 1,000 Millennials

Even though I'm not bearish on the company's prospects, I remain on the sidelines until industry dynamics clear up or shift again in the coming months.

With this now-volatile market, I begin doubting the company's ability to generate meaningful profit and sales growth in the year to come, especially as we head into a slowdown.

It's true that gaming has become an intricate part of life for the younger generations, but it's unclear how gaming companies are faring once you dive deeper into where these trends are headed.

The fact that 68% of those who fall under Generation Z (born after the year 2000, more or less) are involved somehow in gaming, alongside the 73% of those who own gaming consoles, does paint an optimistic picture, but there is a reality where more and more of the "participation" means following and watching others play on platforms like Alphabet's YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) and Twitch rather than staying up with purchasing these games and consoles as they get updated and released.

This has been one of the factors that contributed to the lackluster sale environment of Nintendo's (OTCPK:NTDOY) Switch console. The company surged into awareness around the world when the hype of Pokemon GO came out a few years ago, but has died down since and returned to normal growth rates.

A Generational Shift

The Millennial generation, as characterized by those born from the early 1980s through the mid- to late 1990s, was the first to grow up with gaming and adopted it as their own, making up the majority of console purchases (or their parents were, actually) and making up most of the gaming community as interconnectivity with the internet made it a "social" activity.

66% of Millennials are said to own a gaming console but still mostly think of gaming as a recreational sport, leaving it for time at home, in between classes and for over the weekend. But now, with the emergence of monetized gaming platforms, Generation Z has begun looking at this in a different way and has begun making money off playing video games, turning it slightly more mainstream than it was in the early 2000s.

With some of the $135 billion spent on gaming in 2018, tens, or possibly hundreds , of millions of dollars have gone to gamers - not only to the gaming companies and developers - shifting the dynamics of where people spend their money and time. As this trend continues, gaming consoles and other equipment have become more sophisticated and unique, but this is on the decline as more kids spend their time participating in other gamers' YouTube channels and Twitch platforms than playing on their own.

Nintendo's Business Shift

The company generates sales from two avenues, similar to other gaming companies: console sales and game sales. Console sales have been reliable as more and more folks play as a result of the normalization of some of the gaming industry fas a combination of profiteering and a generational shift takes place. In recent months and years, however, console sales growth has stalled and Nintendo has reported lackluster gaming console guidance for the upcoming years.

The gaming market is rather volatile as well. It relies on hits and widespread adoption of new games, which take a lot of money to make and which don't always catch on. The company has been lucky with Pokemon GO and other games and licensing in the past, but there is no guarantee that this will continue. Another aspect of the traditional gaming market is pirating. Now, obviously, most of these games are sophisticated enough and are in high demand from the moment they are released to keep most of the money in the real sales, but there is a high degree of game pirating going on, which takes a lot of profits off the table for web-based technology game developing companies.

Both of these factors played a role in the steady growth of the industry over the last decade but are now equally playing a role in the cyclicality of the industry, as well as the volatility in demand for a changing operating environment.

A Shift in Expectations

As the result of the aforementioned factors, the company is not seeing the same steady stream of revenues from its business segments as it did in previous years. Even though the market is rather saturated, with other players like Sony's (SNE) PlayStation and Microsoft's (MSFT) Xbox taking up a significant portion of the market share and relying on cyclical hits of new games and holiday season shopping, video games have had a volatile year.

In the first quarter of 2019, Nintendo reported EPS which was nearly half of last year, even as it reported sales higher by 5.6% on behalf of this change in product revenue mix. When we look at expectations versus what we can realistically expect from the company to report, it gets a little hard to justify valuations.

In 2019, the company reported EPS of $1.81 and revenues of $10.8 billion, slightly beating EPS expectations but missing revenue estimates of $11.2 billion. For 2020, it expects EPS to rise 21.5% to $2.20 and another 21% in 2021 to $2.66 per share. When looking at sales projections, analysts expect Nintendo to report a 12% rise in sales to $12.1 billion and an additional 4.6% rise to $12.7 billion in 2021. This means that the company is making significant improvements to margins by refocusing on games and leaving some of the lower-margin console sales behind, or at least expects to do so.

Projection Rejection

However, given the lackluster earnings as of late, it's hard to imagine a situation where Nintendo actually reaches $2.20 per share in earnings for the year, unless it has a seriously blockbuster holiday season. Given the slowdown in consumer spending as of late (not including the Q2 bump) and the forecast of a slowdown / recession, it's hard to imagine the company reports significantly better earnings than last year, especially given the fact that it missed Q1 expectations by almost 40%.

These factors should mean that Nintendo reports rather flat earnings compared to last year, around $1.90 per share, thus removing a premium from the company's share price valuation.

Valuations Change

Assuming that we keep the core EPS growth rates intact, even though it is very likely that the company reports lower-than-expected sales for the year, a multiple of 20x earnings does seem to fairly value Nintendo when we look at other growth companies which are focused on consumer spending centered around the holiday seasons.

This presents a fair value of $44.00 per share based off the current EPS expectations of $2.20, or a $38.00 per share value based off EPS expectations of $1.90, which assumes a slowdown in sales in the upcoming year and a slight miss of EPS expectations on behalf of a shift in product sales mix.

The fair value range of $38.00-44.00 per share means that the company is slightly overvalued at over $47.00 per share as of closing bell on Friday. This means that the short-to-medium term prospects of the company aren't all that great until it shows conclusive evidence that it is able to continue to grow sales of its consoles and games beyond a fluke of a hit game here and there.

Investment Conclusion

There is definitely much value to be gained from gaming in the next decade. Generation Z is more involved in gaming than any other generation, and they're taking it mainstream as they find ways to monetize their technologies and gaming platforms to take in a chunk of the overall market.

That being said, those younger generations are not playing the same way that the previous generation did, and are focused more on watching other people play than play by themselves. This by no means says that gaming demand will decrease - it just means that the growth which was projected in the industry on behalf of the higher engagement rate of the younger generation will be focused on other aspects of the gaming world and won't translate directly into the gaming console, gaming hardware and hard-copy and web-based gaming software sales.

In my opinion, the overhyping of expectations for the company's sales and earnings is showing in the most recent quarters as growth slowed and expectations were missed on a quarterly basis. To me, it means that future expectations are overreaching, and that coupled with the incoming slowdown in economic activity and spending saturation, Nintendo can be heading into a stretch of time where sales and earnings slow down more than expected.

I am not bearish on Nintendo long term, but am cautious on the near-term prospects when it comes to earnings potential and the company's reliance on its console sales to drive growth and earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.