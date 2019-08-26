Dick's Sporting Goods Posts A Decent Quarter, But We're Still Not Interested

Image Source: Dicks Sporting Goods Inc – IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) reported second quarter earnings for FY2019 (period ended August 3) that beat both consensus top and bottom line estimates. Same store sales growth of 3.2% year-over-year handily surpassed consensus expectations for just 0.9% year-over-year growth. Now the sports goods retailer is expecting to generate adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS of $3.30 - $3.45 in FY2019 versus previous guidance calling for $3.20 - $3.40 (please note that Dick’s also increased guidance back during its first quarter FY2019 earnings report). For reference, Dick’s posted $3.24 in GAAP EPS in FY2018, so these guidance increases are less impressive than first appearances suggest.

We aren’t interested in shares of DKS at this point in time as we see the retail space as very hard to invest in, with the retailer's margins coming under pressure last quarter. Numerous exogenous threats face the industry right now including trade wars and an ongoing synchronized slowdown in global economic growth, which could (eventually) spread to US consumer spending (albeit US consumer spending appears quite strong right now). Shares of DKS yield 3.2% as of this writing, and per the Dividend Cushion Ratio Deconstruction image below, the payout is healthy.

Earnings Overview

Same store sales growth last quarter was the result of both rising average ticket sales and transaction growth with strong performance at its hardline, apparel, and footwear segments. E-commerce sales were up 21% year-over-year as Dick’s continues to enhance its online offering. The company recently opened two new fulfillment centers to keep the momentum going. In the second quarter of FY2019, e-commerce sales represented 12% of Dick’s total net sales, up ~100 basis points from year-ago levels.

The retailer’s brick-and-mortar store performance also held up well last quarter. Dick's opened two stores and closed two stores in the period as management has scaled back the firm's once ambitious store count goals. We see that as a good thing and please keep in mind the retailer plans to open around nine stores this fiscal year. As of August 3, Dick’s operated approximately 860 stores across its Dick’s Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, and Field & Stream properties in the US. Net capital expenditures are expected to come in at $200 million in FY2019, up from $170 million in FY2018.

We really appreciate when firms are more forthright with the expected impact trade wars will have on their future financial performance. In its second quarter FY2019 earnings press release Dick’s noted that;

The Company's earnings per diluted share guidance includes the expected impact from all tariffs currently in effect, as well as the new 10% tariff on substantially all remaining Chinese imports that is slated to go into effect on September 1, 2019 and December 15, 2019.

As a retailer, Dick’s needs to see how much of those cost increases can be spread out among its suppliers (in a bid to reduce the price Dick’s pays for its merchandise) and its customers (in a bid to pass on tariffs to US consumers via price increases) in order to preserve its margins. During the second quarter, Dick’s GAAP gross margin declined by around 30 basis points while its net revenue climbed higher by almost 4%, both on a year-over-year basis. Tariffs are nibbling away at Dick’s gross margins. Rising selling, general and administrative expenses on top of a shrinking gross margin reduced Dick’s GAAP operating margin by roughly 60 basis points year-over-year last quarter. The pressure on both Dick’s GAAP gross and operating margins represents a key reason why we aren’t interest in DKS at this time. To fight back, Dick’s seeks to grow its private-label sales.

At the end of August 3, Dick’s had a net debt load that was just over $0.3 billion which we view as very manageable given the retailer generated ~$0.4 billion in annual free cash flows on average from FY2016 – FY2018. Dick’s ~$0.1 billion in annual dividend commitments is quite tame but note that the company has been aggressively repurchasing its shares.

On June 12, the company approved an additional five-year $1.0 billion share repurchasing program which comes on top of the capacity under its existing 2016 program (that now has less than $0.2 billion in capacity remaining according to management). We see Dick’s as having very strong dividend coverage and that supports what could be a promising dividend growth trajectory. However, please keep in mind that its nice 3%+ yield as of this writing is largely a product of its lackluster share price performance since 2017.

Image Shown: Shares of DKS have fallen considerably since 2017.

What We Think

Down below is an excerpt from our 16-page Stock Report covering how we view DKS:

Dick's Sporting Goods is a full-line sporting goods retailer offering a broad assortment of brand name sporting goods equipment, apparel and footwear. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, a golf specialty retailer, and Field & Stream, a hunting and fishing specialty retailer. The firm was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Pennsylvania. Dick's is not immune to traffic pressures that are prevalent across the broader retail space, and Under Armour Inc (UAA) expanding its direct distribution is impacting results. Dick's is actively expanding its private-label brand portfolio, which will replace Reebok [owned by Adidas AG (OTCQX:ADDYY)], with a private brands sales target of $2 billion.

How well Dick's private-label brands perform will be key going forward. Additionally, here’s how we view the retail sporting goods industry (which is a tad stronger than other realms of the retail world):

The seasonal retail sporting goods industry is heavily tied to sporting trends and relies on large athletic partners to create desirable athletic goods and apparel. Exclusive licenses can help certain firms achieve competitive advantages, and while scale helps, small companies have been able to carve out favorable niches. Online competition continues to grow from non-traditional retailers, causing potential pressures on margin and pricing performance. Potential firearm regulation could negatively impact sales, but most companies are well diversified. We're neutral on the space, but continued consolidation could ultimately benefit industry-wide pricing and margins.

Concluding Thoughts

We like Dick’s same store sales growth and its e-commerce performance is clearly leading the way, but that isn’t enough to get us excited about the name given exogenous headwinds. Retailers that want to survive in the 21st Century need to make serious investments in their e-commerce offerings, and Dick’s is doing just that which we appreciate. Its low net debt load, relatively speaking, is another plus but given how late we are in the business cycle, we think bulking up its balance sheet would be a better capital allocation decision for Dick’s rather than repurchasing its stock. We value shares in the range of $33-$49 (as shown in the image above), and while shares are inching toward the low end of that range, we're still not biting.

