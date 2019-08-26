Risky Workhorse: 300% Stock Returns After General Motors Disclosed Talks

The annual revenue estimates are quite optimistic. The market expects to see revenue of more than $150 million in 2021 and revenue exceeding $40 million in 2020.

While we understand the motivation of investors, in our view, the current share price is too high.

Workhorse Group Inc. bills itself as an American manufacturer of battery-electric vehicles and aircrafts as well as real-time telematics performance monitoring systems.

After returning stock returns of more than 300%, Workhorse Group (WKHS) is receiving the attention of the market. The company may sign a deal with General Motors (GM) soon, which is encouraging market participants to acquire positions on the stock. Besides, 2021 revenue estimates are more significant than $150 million. With that, the company currently trades at more 6x forward sales. Competitors sell at 0.9x-7.7x forward sales.

Source: 10-K

Business: Trucks And Drones

Founded in 1998, the Workhorse Group Inc. bills itself as an American manufacturer of battery-electric vehicles and aircrafts as well as real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The images below offer further information on different services and technology provided by Workhorse:

Source: Company’s Website

Source: Company’s Website

The company’s operations are divided into two business segments, Automotive and Aviation. Regarding the Automotive unit, investors must keep in mind that the company is an Original Equipment Manufacturer of commercial-grade truck chassis, which is sold under the Workhorse® brand. Additionally, it is very beneficial that Workhorse planned to increase its product portfolio in 2019 with the new N-GEN electric cargo van and the W-15 range-extended electric pickup truck. Most investors would expect revenue growth if the total amount of vehicles sold increases.

See below photos of the N-GEN electric cargo van and the W-15 range-extended electric pickup truck:

Source: Trucks

Source: hardworkingtrucks.com

Source: electrek

Source: hardworkingtrucks.com

The aviation business unit sells the HorseFly delivery drone, a purpose-built drone, which is said to be fully integrated with the company’s electric trucks.

Investors should take a look at the Workhorse’s patent “Package Delivery By Means Of An Automated Multi-Copter UAS/UAV Dispatched From A Conventional Delivery Vehicle.” Thanks to the company’s technology, U.S. Postal Service will most likely use not only trucks but also drones to deliver packages.

Check the images below to understand how Workhorse Group is about to change the transportation industry:

Source: Youtube

Source: Youtube

Source: Youtube

Source: Youtube

Source: Youtube

Notice that UPS was very interested in the company’s technology. As of February 21, 2017, UPS released that only a reduction of one mile per driver per day would save UPS close to $50 million. Note that the company signed a vehicle purchase agreement in 2014, which could mean a lot of money in sales for Workhorse. Read the lines below for more details on the transaction:

“On June 4, 2014, the Company entered into a Vehicle Purchase Agreement with United Parcel Service Inc. (“UPS”) which outlined the relationship by which the Company would sell vehicles to UPS. To date, we have received six separate orders totaling up to 1,405 vehicles from UPS. The sixth and most recent order is from Q1 2018. We have entered into various purchase orders with UPS relating to the delivery of the vehicles ordered.” Source: 10-K

The company has operated for a long time, accumulating a significant amount of know-how and intellectual property. See below a list of patents owned by Workhorse. Besides, note that a search on Google Scholar shows more than 50 results, including granted US patents and academic publications.

Source: 10-K

Source: Google Patents

Balance Sheet: Liabilities Are Increasing At A Large Pace

The company’s financial situation is not that ideal. The most worrying is that Workhorse Group recently increased its liabilities. In the first six months of 2018, current liabilities increased from $18.9 million to $53 million. The company’s asset/liability ratio is 0.57x, which most financial advisors will not appreciate. As of June 30, 2019, the total amount of cash is equal to $23 million. However, warrant liabilities, financial obligations, loans and long term debt approximate to $55 million. It is unclear whether the company will be able to pay its debt, which most value investors will dislike. The image below offers further information on the last balance sheet reported in 2019:

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

As the total amount of debt and financial liabilities are significant, let’s understand the amount of interest paid by Workhorse. The company is paying as much as 10.25% for two loans that are due in 2021. Most investors will believe that interest rates are high. It means that bankers think that there is a lot of risk in giving money to the company. Common stockholders should understand that they usually bear more significant risk than debt holders. See the image below for more details on the matter:

Source: 10-k

The image below is way more evident than the figures reported above. Notice how the total amount of assets recently increased much more than the total amount of assets. Even if the technology and know-how are promising, the company’s financial situation will not help retain investors.

Source: Ycharts

Declining Revenue And Increasing Net Losses

Net sales decreased from $10 million in 2017 to $0.7 million in 2018. It is important to assess how revenue could decline so rapidly. Besides, the company increased its selling and marketing expenses from $8.8 million to $11.48 million, which does not look ideal. When you invest more in marketing and expenses, you expect to obtain a more significant amount of net sales. On top of it, the company reduced its R&D expenses from $17 million to $7 million, which growth investors will not appreciate. Finally, interest expenses exploded up by more than 1,200%. To sum up, the income statement looks like that of a declining business model. See the image below for more details on the matter:

Source: 10-K

The results reported in the three months ended June 30, 2019 were not better than that in 2018. In the three months ended June 30, 2019, net losses were equal to $36 million, which is approximately the same amount of losses reported in the year 2018. The image below offers further information on the most recent financial results:

Source: 10-Q

The Recent Stock Price Increase Does Not Make Much Sense

Since May 2019, the company’s stock price increased from $1 to around $4. It represents stock returns of 300% in less than five months. It is quite impressive, but not very logical. Notice that the current market capitalization is equal to $244 million with annual losses of more than $36 million, declining revenue, and asset/liabilities ratio below zero. Also, the most recent quarterly report did not only report significant net losses, the company’s net revenue was lower than expected, which does not help explain the latest stock price increase:

Source: Seeking Alpha - Net Losses

The image below offers further information on the recent stock price explosion:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Investors appear to be buying shares because General Motors (GM) may sell GM’s facility in Lordstown, Ohio, to Workhorse. As shown in the image below, Workhorse Group could have a minority interest in a newly formed entity, which would be led by Workhorse’s CEO:

Source: Seeking Alpha - GM Talks

If GM decides to invest in Ohio, I don’t think any investors in the US would not celebrate it. Yes, it is excellent news.

With that, we are not sure that the stock price increase of Workhorse can be justified. In our experience, the acquisition of a new facility very rarely leads to rapid stock returns of more than 300%. Keep in mind that the company would need additional financing to pay General Motors. The company may need to sell equity or convertible equity to commence operations in the new facility. As a result, stock dilution may diminish the stock returns of existing investors.

Valuation And Risks

As of June 30, 2019, with a weighted average number of common shares outstanding of 60 million shares and the share price of $4.07, the market capitalization equals close to $244 million. With a debt of $55 million, the enterprise value should be equal to $299 million.

The annual revenue estimates are quite optimistic. As shown in the image below, the market expects to see revenue of more than $150 million in 2021 and revenue exceeding $40 million in 2020:

Source: Ycharts

With these figures in mind, let’s assume forward revenue of $45 million, which makes an EV/Forward Sales ratio of 6x. It is an expensive valuation. Other companies designing and selling drones and developing electric vehicles are trading at 0.9x-7.7x forward sales.

It is not an absurd valuation since the company expects to make a revenue of more than $150 million in 2021. However, it appears that the market has already discounted the company’s future growth. See the image below for more details on the valuation of competitors:

Source: Ycharts

In our opinion, the most significant risk on this name would come from a decline in expected revenue. The company is currently delivering a massive drop in sales, but it expects to provide a lot of revenue between 2021 and 2022. If Workhorse Group cannot deliver such large revenue growth in the future, investors will dump their shares. As a result, the stock price could go to the company’s book value per share. Note that the company’s asset/liability ratio is below one. Market participants buying shares right now will need to understand these risks very well.

Conclusion

With innovative technology, Workhorse Group has recently retained the attention of many market participants. The stock price increased by 300% as the company is negotiating a deal with General Motors. Also, investors appear to be expecting massive revenue growth in the next three years. While we understand the motivation of investors, in our view, the current share price is too high. Workhorse Group is delivering declining revenue, and the amount of liabilities is increasing at a great pace. Even if the company acquires a new facility of General Motors, the current EV/Forward Sales ratio of 6x is significant. To sum up, the risks are too elevated on this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.